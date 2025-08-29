The NVIDIA container image for PyTorch, release 24.08 is available on NGC .



Contents of the PyTorch container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in /opt/pytorch . It is prebuilt and installed in the default Python environment ( /usr/local/lib/python3.10/dist-packages/torch ) in the container image.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 24.08 is based on CUDA 12.6 which requires NVIDIA Driver release 560 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, T4 or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 470.57 (or later R470), 525.85 (or later R525), 535.86 (or later R535), or 545.23 (or later R545).

The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. Thus, users should upgrade from all R418, R440, R450, R460, R510, R520, R530, R545 and R555 drivers, which are not forward-compatible with CUDA 12.6. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



Key Features and Enhancements

This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.

PyTorch container image version 24.08 is based on 2.5.0a0+872d972e41 .

container image version 24.08 is based on . torch.cuda.MemPool() experimental API enables mixing multiple CUDA system allocators in the same PyTorch program.

Announcements

Starting with the 24.06 release, the NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch container release ships with TensorRT Model Optimizer , use pip list |grep modelopt to check version details. At this point TensorRT Model Optimizer supports x86_64 architecture only and support for other architectures (e.g. ARM64) is experimental.

, use to check version details. At this point TensorRT Model Optimizer supports x86_64 architecture only and support for other architectures (e.g. ARM64) is experimental. Starting with the 24.06 release, the NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch container release builds pytorch with cusparse_lt turned-on, similar to stock PyTorch.

Starting with the 24.03 release, the NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch container release provides access to lightning-thunder (/opt/pytorch/lightning-thunder).

(/opt/pytorch/lightning-thunder). Starting with the 23.11 release, NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch containers supporting iGPU architectures are published, and able to run on Jetson devices. Please refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix for information regarding which iGPU hardware/software is supported by which container .

for information regarding which iGPU hardware/software is supported by which container Starting with the 23.06 release, the NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework containers are no longer tested on Pascal GPU architectures.

Transformer Engine is a library for accelerating Transformer models on NVIDIA GPUs. It includes support for 8-bit floating point (FP8) precision on Hopper GPUs which provides better training and inference performance with lower memory utilization. Transformer Engine also includes a collection of highly optimized modules for popular Transformer architectures and an automatic mixed precision-like API that can be used seamlessly with your PyTorch code.

A preview of Torch-TensorRT (1.4.0dev0) is now included. Torch-TRT is the TensorRT integration for PyTorch and brings the capabilities of TensorRT directly to Torch in one line Python and C++ APIs.

Deep learning framework containers 19.11 and later include experimental support for Singularity v3.0. Starting with the 22.11 PyTorch NGC container, miniforge is removed and all Python packages are installed in the default Python environment. In case you depend on Conda-specific packages, which might not be available on PyPI, we recommend building these packages from source. A workaround is to manually install a Conda package manager, and add the conda path to your PYTHONPATH for example, using export PYTHONPATH="/opt/conda/lib/python3.10/site-packages" if your Conda package manager was installed in /opt/conda .

if your Conda package manager was installed in . Starting with the 24.05 release, torchtext and torchdata have been removed in the NGC PyTorch container.

NVIDIA PyTorch Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, PyTorch, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for PyTorch. For earlier container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.

Automatic Mixed Precision (AMP)

Automatic Mixed Precision (AMP) for PyTorch is available in this container through the native implementation (torch.cuda.amp). AMP enables users to try mixed precision training by adding only three lines of Python to an existing FP32 (default) script. AMP will select an optimal set of operations to cast to FP16. FP16 operations require 2X reduced memory bandwidth (resulting in a 2X speedup for bandwidth-bound operations like most pointwise ops) and 2X reduced memory storage for intermediates (reducing the overall memory consumption of your model). Additionally, GEMMs and convolutions with FP16 inputs can run on Tensor Cores, which provide an 8X increase in computational throughput over FP32 arithmetic.

APEX AMP is included to support models that currently rely on it, but torch.cuda.amp is the future-proof alternative and offers a number of advantages over APEX AMP.

Guidance and examples demonstrating torch.cuda.amp can be found here.

can be found here. APEX AMP examples can be found here.

For more information about AMP, see the Training With Mixed Precision Guide.



Tensor Core Examples

The tensor core examples provided in GitHub and NGC focus on achieving the best performance and convergence from NVIDIA Volta™ tensor cores by using the latest deep learning example networks and model scripts for training.

Each example model trains with mixed precision Tensor Cores on NVIDIA Volta and NVIDIA Turing™, so you can get results much faster than training without Tensor Cores. This model is tested against each NGC monthly container release to ensure consistent accuracy and performance over time.

This is an early preview of the API that NVIDIA is working on with the upstream PyTorch community. It is tracked through https://github.com/pytorch/pytorch/issues/124807, and future release notes will include more details.

torch.cuda.MemPool() enables usage of multiple CUDA system allocators in the same PyTorch program. Following is an example that enables NVLink Sharp (NVLS) reductions for part of a PyTorch program, by using ncclMemAlloc allocator, and user buffer registration using ncclCommRegister.

Copy Copied! # Run with NCCL_ALGO=NVLS NCCL_DEBUG=INFO NCCL_DEBUG_SUBSYS=NVLS torchrun --nproc-per-node 4 mempool_example.py import os import torch import torch.distributed as dist from torch.cuda.memory import CUDAPluggableAllocator from torch.distributed.distributed_c10d import _get_default_group from torch.utils import cpp_extension # create allocator nccl_allocator_source = """ #include <nccl.h> #include <iostream> extern "C" { void* nccl_alloc_plug(size_t size, int device, void* stream) { std::cout << "Using ncclMemAlloc" << std::endl; void* ptr; ncclResult_t err = ncclMemAlloc(&ptr, size); return ptr; } void nccl_free_plug(void* ptr) { std::cout << "Using ncclMemFree" << std::endl; ncclResult_t err = ncclMemFree(ptr); } } """ nccl_allocator_libname = "nccl_allocator" nccl_allocator = torch.utils.cpp_extension.load_inline( name=nccl_allocator_libname, cpp_sources=nccl_allocator_source, with_cuda=True, extra_ldflags=["-lnccl"], verbose=True, is_python_module=False, build_directory="./", ) allocator = CUDAPluggableAllocator( f"./{nccl_allocator_libname}.so", "nccl_alloc_plug", "nccl_free_plug" ) # setup distributed rank = int(os.getenv("RANK")) local_rank = int(os.getenv("LOCAL_RANK")) world_size = int(os.getenv("WORLD_SIZE")) torch.cuda.set_device(local_rank) dist.init_process_group(backend="nccl") device = torch.device(f"cuda:{local_rank}") default_pg = _get_default_group() backend = default_pg._get_backend(device) # create pool pool = torch.cuda.MemPool(allocator.allocator()) with torch.cuda.use_mem_pool(pool): # tensor gets allocated with ncclMemAlloc passed in the pool tensor = torch.arange(1024 * 1024 * 2, device=device) print(f"tensor ptr on rank {rank} is {hex(tensor.data_ptr())}") # register user buffers using ncclCommRegister (called under the hood) backend.register_user_buffers(device) # Collective uses Zero Copy NVLS dist.all_reduce(tensor[0:4]) torch.cuda.synchronize() print(tensor[0:4]) # release memory to system del tensor pool.release() pool.empty_cache()





Known Issues