This document describes the key features, software enhancements and improvements, and known issues regarding NVIDIA TensorFlow on the Jetson platform. See Installing TensorFlow for Jetson Platform for installation information.



Key Features and Enhancements

This release includes the following key features and enhancements.

As of the 23.11 release, NVIDIA optimized TensorFlow docker containers will also support iGPU architectures, including some Jetson devices. For more information on the containers themselves, please refer to the TensorFlow Container Release Notes.

As of the 20.02 release, the TensorFlow package has been renamed from tensorflow-gpu to tensorflow . This change will only affect the package's installation and its name within the python package manager, not how TensorFlow is imported or accessed once installed on the system. In order to properly upgrade your version of TensorFlow, you may need to uninstall the tensorflow-gpu package before installing tensorflow , as having both installed simultaneously will lead to undefined behavior.

TensorFlow 2.0 is now available for installation. See the TensorFlow’s Effective TensorFlow 2 guide for details about the update. Note that TensorFlow 2.x is not fully compatible with TensorFlow 1.x releases, therefore, code written for the older framework may not work with the newer package.

Bug fixes and improvements for TF-TRT. For more information, see the TensorFlow-TensorRT (TF-TRT) User Guide and the TensorFlow Container Release Notes .

If you are using TensorRT with TensorFlow, ensure you are familiar with the TensorRT Container Release Notes for any known issues.

Memory If you observe any out-of-memory problems in TensorFlow, you can use a custom configuration to limit the amount of memory TensorFlow tries to allocate. This can be accomplished by allowing the GPU memory allocation to grow, or setting a hard limit on the amount of memory the allocator will attempt to use. Depending on which version of the framework you are using, please see either the TensorFlow 2 guide or the archived TensorFlow 1.x documentation for details. Storage If you need more storage, we recommend connecting an external SSD via SATA on AGX Orin or Xavier devices, or USB on the NX series. Operators In TensorFlow 1.x, if you want to see which operators of your graph are placed on your module, use tf.ConfigProto(log_device_placement=True) to see all the device placements.