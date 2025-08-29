The NVIDIA container image of TensorFlow, release 18.06, is available.



Contents of TensorFlow

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA TensorFlow in /opt/tensorflow . It is pre-built and installed as a system Python module.

To achieve optimum TensorFlow performance, for image based training, the container includes a sample script that demonstrates efficient training of convolutional neural networks (CNNs). The sample script may need to be modified to fit your application.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.06 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.



Key Features and Enhancements

This TensorFlow release includes the following key features and enhancements.

TensorFlow container image version 18.06 is based on TensorFlow 1.8.0.

Updated scripts and README in nvidia-examples/cnn/ to use cleaner implementation with high-level TensorFlow APIs including Datasets , Layers , and Estimators . Multi-GPU support in these scripts is now provided exclusively using Horovod/MPI.

to use cleaner implementation with high-level TensorFlow APIs including , , and . Multi-GPU support in these scripts is now provided exclusively using Horovod/MPI. Fixed incorrect network definition in resnet18 and resnet34 models in nvidia-examples/cnn/ .

and models in . Updated scripts and README in nvidia-examples/build_imagenet_data/ to improve usability and ensure that the dataset is correctly downloaded and resized.

to improve usability and ensure that the dataset is correctly downloaded and resized. Added support for TensorRT 4 features to TensorFlow-TensorRT integration.

Includes integration with TensorRT 4.0.1

Optimized CPU bilinear image resize kernel to improve performance of input pipeline.

Ubuntu 16.04 with May 2018 updates

Accelerating Inference In TensorFlow With TensorRT (TF-TRT)

For step-by-step instructions on how to use TF-TRT, see Accelerating Inference In TensorFlow With TensorRT User Guide .

Key Features And Enhancements Added TensorRT 4.0 API support with extended layer support. This support includes the FullyConnected layer and BatchedMatMul op.

Resource management added, where memory allocation is uniformly managed by TensorFlow.

Bug fixes and better error handling in conversion. Limitations TensorRT conversion relies on static shape inference, where the frozen graph should provide explicit dimension on all ranks other than the first batch dimension.

Batchsize for converted TensorRT engines are fixed at conversion time. Inference can only run with batchsize smaller than the specified number.

Current supported models are limited to CNNs. Object detection models and RNNs are not yet supported. Known Issues Input tensors are required to have rank 4 for quantization mode (INT8 precision).

Announcements

Starting with the next major version of CUDA release, we will no longer provide updated Python 2 containers and will only update Python 3 containers.



Known Issues

There are no known issues in this release.

