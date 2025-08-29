NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
The container image of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet, release 18.07, is available.

Contents of the Optimized Deep Learning Framework container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework, powered by Apache MXNet in /opt/mxnet. It is pre-built and installed to the Python path.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 18.07 is based on CUDA 9, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 384.xx.

Key Features and Enhancements

This Optimized Deep Learning Framework release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Announcements

Starting with the next major version of the CUDA release, we will no longer provide updated Python 2 containers and will only update Python 3 containers.

Known Issues

  • Some of the unit tests available in /opt/mxnet/tests/python/{gpu,unittest}/*.py require the SciPy Python library. For those that want to run the unit tests, first install SciPy by pip install scipy. There is no longer a need to specifically request the 1.0 version of SciPy.
  • The multi-threaded nature of Apache MXNet model execution may result in a variable maximum usage of GPU global memory. Users that experience sporadic out-of-GPU-memory errors should experiment with setting the environment variable MXNET_GPU_WORKER_NTHREADS=1 as a possible remedy. We anticipate the need for this experimentation will be removed in a subsequent release.
