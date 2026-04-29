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CUDA DL Release 26.04

The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning is available on NGC.

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Contents of the CUDA DL container

The container includes the following (not a complete list):

Driver Requirements

Release 26.04 is based on CUDA 13.2.1. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

Key Features and Enhancements

This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.

  • CUDA DL container image is based on Ubuntu 24.04.
  • NIXL, NVIDIA's high-performance network data transfer library, is now included in inference-level containers.

Announcements

  • Starting in 26.03, the CUDA DL Inference Devel container includes NIXL, for optimized cross-node data transfers, along with the nixlbench benchmarking tool.

  • Starting in with the 26.01 release, the CUDA DL Base container is available in four variants optimized for both training and inference use cases

    • Introducing inference-runtime and inference-devel container variants, providing size reduction compared to full development images through stub library optimization for CUSPARSE, CUSOLVER, CUFFT, and NVJITLINK.

  • Starting with 25.08 release, CUDA DL Image will be on CUDA 13.0
  • Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime

Known Issues

  • Certain distributed jobs may encounter UCX errors involving MLX5, in which case we recommend the use of the environment variable as a workaround: UCX_DC_MLX5_AR_ENABLE=n.
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