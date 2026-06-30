PyG Release 26.06
This PyG container release is intended for use on the NVIDIA® Hopper Architecture GPU, NVIDIA H100, the NVIDIA® Ampere Architecture GPU, NVIDIA A100, and the associated NVIDIA CUDA® 12 and NVIDIA cuDNN 9 libraries.
Driver Requirements
Release 26.06 is based on CUDA 13.3.0. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compati.bility information between CUDA versions and driver releases.
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices.
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers.
Contents of the PyG container
This container image includes the complete source of the NVIDIA version of PyG in
/opt/pyg/pytorch_geometric. It is prebuilt and installed as a system Python module. The /workspace/examples folder is copied from /opt/pyg/pytorch_geometric/examples for users starting to run PyG. For example, to run the gcn.py example:
/workspace/examples# python gcn.py
See
/workspace/README.md for details.
The container also includes the following:
- torch-geometric 2.8.0
- pyg-lib 0.6.0
- Built on PyTorch 26.06 (see the contents of the PyTorch container).
GPU Requirements
Release 26.06 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Ampere architecture, NVIDIA Hopper™, and NVIDIA Blackwell architecture families. For a list of GPUs to which this compute capability corresponds, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.
Key Features and Enhancements
- The latest GNN+LLM features. See
/workspace/examples/llm/README.mdfor details.
-
Continued optimizations and stability improvements for GNN+LLM
Announcements
- None.
NVIDIA PyG Container Versions
The PyG container supports the same version of Ubuntu and CUDA as the PyTorch container.
Known Issues
-
Please refer to the CUDA DL Release Notes for additional details.