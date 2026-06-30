CUDA DL Release 26.06
The NVIDIA container image for CUDA Deep Learning is available on NGC.
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Contents of the CUDA DL container
The container includes the following (not a complete list):
- Ubuntu 24.04 including Python 3.12
- NVIDIA CUDA 13.3.0
- NVIDIA cuBLAS 13.5.1.27
- NVIDIA cuDNN 9.23.0.39
- NVIDIA NCCL 2.30.4
- rdma-core 63.0
- NVIDIA HPC-X 2.50
- OpenUCX 1.20.0
- NVIDIA GDRCopy 2.5.1
- NVIDIA DOCA 3.4.0
- AWS OFI NCCL 1.17.3
- TensorBoard 2.16.2
- Nsight Compute 2026.2.0.7
- Nsight Systems 2026.3.1.117
- NVIDIA TensorRT™ 11.0.0114
Driver Requirements
Release 26.06 is based on CUDA 13.3.0. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compati.bility information between CUDA versions and driver releases.
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices.
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers.
Key Features and Enhancements
This CUDA DL release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- CUDA DL container image is based on Ubuntu 24.04.
- NIXL, NVIDIA's high-performance network data transfer library, is now included in inference-level containers.
Announcements
- Starting in 26.03, the CUDA DL Inference Devel container includes NIXL, for optimized cross-node data transfers, along with the nixlbench benchmarking tool.
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Starting in with the 26.01 release, the CUDA DL Base container is available in four variants optimized for both training and inference use cases
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Introducing inference-runtime and inference-devel container variants, providing size reduction compared to full development images through stub library optimization for CUSPARSE, CUSOLVER, CUFFT, and NVJITLINK.
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- Starting with 25.08 release, CUDA DL Image will be on CUDA 13.0
- Starting with the 25.03 release, NVIDIA provides two CUDA DL images: Developer and Runtime
Known Issues
- Certain distributed jobs may encounter UCX errors involving MLX5, in which case we recommend the use of the environment variable as a workaround: UCX_DC_MLX5_AR_ENABLE=n.