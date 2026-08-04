The NVIDIA vLLM Release 26.07 is made up of two container images available on NGC : vLLM.



Contents of the vLLM container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of vLLM in /opt/vllm. It is pre-built and installed in the default system Python environment (/usr/local/lib/python3.12/dist-packages/vllm) in the container image. Visit vLLM Docs to learn more about vLLM.

The NVIDIA vLLM Container is optimized for use with NVIDIA GPUs, and contains the following software for GPU acceleration

Please see to the CUDA section for the list of libraries inherited from the CUDA container.

vLLM: 0.24.0

flashinfer 0.6.14

transformers 5.6.1

flash-attention 2.7.4.post1

xgrammar 0.2.0

Torch 2.13.0a0+9186a08b2c

Driver Requirements

Release 26.07 is based on CUDA 13.3.1 For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compatibility information between CUDA versions and driver releases

CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices

- Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers

This vLLM release includes the following key features and enhancements.

The GCP NCCL plugin package is now installed in the container. On Google Cloud Platform hosts (A3 Ultra, A4, A4X and A4X Max machine types ), the container automatically detects and activates the GCP NCCL network, tuner, profiler, and environment plugins for optimized multi-node communication. On GCP hosts with the GCP NCCL plugins installed, NCCL telemetry is enabled by default starting in the 26.07 release. A runtime advisory message is displayed when running on GCP hosts with the GCP NCCL plugins active, directing users to the GCP NCCL telemetry documentation.

Support Nemotron Super V3

Support Nemotron 3 Nano Omni

Support DeepSeek V4

Nemotron NVFP4 Mixture-of-Experts inference on SM100/SM103 (Blackwell) now uses the FlashInfer CUTLASS MoE backend, preventing autotune crashes and ensuring correct output on these architectures.

FlashInfer autotune has been re-enabled; the workaround that disabled it in the prior cycle is no longer needed.

Added manylinux_2_34 build support for the container's Python wheels.

Announcements

Starting with the 26.07 release, the container includes the GCP NCCL (gIB) plugin .

Known Issues