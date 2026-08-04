SGLang Release 26.07

This SGLang container release is intended for use on the NVIDIA® Hopper Architecture GPU, NVIDIA H100, the NVIDIA® Ampere Architecture GPU, NVIDIA A100, and the associated NVIDIA CUDA® 12 and NVIDIA cuDNN 9 libraries. The NVIDIA container image for the SGLang release is available on NGC .



Contents of the SGLang container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of SGLang in /opt/sglang . It is pre-built and installed in the Python default environment /usr/local/lib/python3.12/dist-packages/sglang/ in the container image. Visit SGLang Docs to learn more about SGLang.

The NVIDIA SGLang Container is optimized for use with NVIDIA GPUs, and contains the following software for GPU acceleration.

Please see the CUDA section for the list of libraries inherited from CUDA container.

NVIDIA CUDA 13.3.1

SGLang 0.5.14

flashinfer 0.6.14

transformers 5.8.1

flash-attention 2.7.4.post1

xgrammar 0.2.1

Torch 2.13.0a0+9186a08b2c

Driver Requirements

Release 26.07 is based on CUDA 13.3.1. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:

Key Features and Enhancements

This SGLang release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Support for multi-node configurations.

GB300/B300 support.

RTX PRO™ 6000 Blackwell Server Edition support.

DGX Spark support.

Jetson Thor support.

Support for 8-bit floating point (FP8) precision on Hopper GPUs and above.

Support NVIDIA innovative 4-bit floating point NVFP4 format on Blackwell GPUs (including Jetson Thor and DGX Spark), which provides better training and inference performance with lower memory utilization.

Supported for DeepSeek-R1, Llama-3.1-8B-Instruct.

Support for openai/gpt-oss-20b and openai/gpt-oss-120b.

Support for Nemotron-3 Nano Omni

Qwen3.6-35B-A3B-FP8

The GCP NCCL plugin package is now installed in the container. On Google Cloud Platform hosts (A3 Ultra, A4, A4X and A4X Max machine types ), the container automatically detects and activates the GCP NCCL network, tuner, profiler, and environment plugins for optimized multi-node communication. On GCP hosts with the GCP NCCL plugins installed, NCCL telemetry is enabled by default starting in the 26.07 release. A runtime advisory message is displayed when running on GCP hosts with the GCP NCCL plugins active, directing users to the GCP NCCL telemetry documentation.



Starting with the 26.07 release, the container includes the GCP NCCL (gIB) plugin .