PyTorch Release 26.07
The NVIDIA container image for this PyTorch release is available on NGC.
Contents of the PyTorch container
This container image contains the complete source of the version of PyTorch in
/opt/pytorch. It is prebuilt and installed in the default Python environment (
/usr/local/lib/python3.12/dist-packages/torch) in the container image.
The container also includes the following:
- Please refer to CUDA section for the list of libraries inherited from CUDA container.
- NVIDIA CUDA 13.3.1
- Please refer to the CUDA DL 26.07 release notes section for the list of libraries inherited from the CUDA container.
- Torch-TensorRT 2.13
- NVIDIA DALI® 2.2.0
- nvImageCodec 0.9.0
- MAGMA 2.6.2
- JupyterLab 4.3.6 including Jupyter-TensorBoard
- TensorRT Model Optimizer 0.44
- TransformerEngine 2.17
- NVIDIA cuBLASMp 0.9.1.3056
Driver Requirements
Release 26.07 is based on CUDA 13.3.1. For comprehensive and up-to-date driver compatibility information, please refer to the following documentation:
- NVIDIA CUDA Compatibility Guide - Compatibility information between CUDA versions and driver releases.
- CUDA Toolkit Release Notes - Driver version requirements and compatibility matrices.
- NVIDIA Drivers Download - Latest NVIDIA drivers.
Key Features and Enhancements
This PyTorch release includes the following key features and enhancements.
- PyTorch container image version 26.06 is based on 2.13.0a0+9186a08b2c
- The GCP NCCL plugin package is now installed in the container. On Google Cloud Platform hosts (A3 Ultra, A4, A4X and A4X Max machine types), the container automatically detects and activates the GCP NCCL network, tuner, profiler, and environment plugins for optimized multi-node communication.
- On GCP hosts with the GCP NCCL plugins installed, NCCL telemetry is enabled by default starting in this release.
- A runtime advisory message is displayed when running on GCP hosts with the GCP NCCL plugins active, directing users to the GCP NCCL telemetry documentation.
- In 26.05, cuSOLVERMp added to the container to support distributed linear algebra solvers.
- The 26.04 release includes BOLT optimizations leveraging LLVM's post-link optimizer to improve CPU code layout and runtime performance.
- PyTorch container image version 26.043 is based on 2.12.0a0+0291f960b62.11.0a0+a6c236b9fd1
- torch.cuda.MemPool() API is no longer experimental and is stable. It enables mixing multiple CUDA system allocators in the same PyTorch program.
- Starting from the 25.03 release, the PyTorch container has implemented a pip constraints file at /etc/pip/constraint.txt. This file specifies the versions of all python packages used during the PyTorch container creation, and is included to prevent unintentional overwriting of any of the project's dependencies. To install a different version of one of the packages constrained here, the file /etc/pip/constraint.txt within the container must be modified. Simply remove the version constraints for any packages that you want to overwrite, keeping in mind that any other versions than those specified in the constraint file have not been fully tested in the container.
Announcements
- Starting with the 26.07 release, the container includes the GCP NCCL (gIB) plugin.
- Starting with the 26.03 release NVIDIA will no longer produce the standalone iGPU containers.
- The 26.05 release will be the last container with the nvfuser library.
- The 26.04 release will be the last container with the lightning-thunder library.
- Effective with the 25.09 release, the RAPIDS libraries are no longer pre-installed in the container. To add RAPIDS to your environment, please follow the official RAPIDS Installation Guide.
- The 25.08 release is the last container with the RAPIDS suite of libraries.
- Starting from the 25.03 release, the PyTorch container has implemented a pip constraints file at
/etc/pip/constraint.txt.
- Starting with the 25.01 release, the NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework containers are optimized for Blackwell GPU architectures.
- Volta GPU compute architecture support is discontinued starting with the 25.01 release. For containers that are tested on Volta GPU please refer to NVIDIA AI Enterprise.
- Starting with the 24.06 release, the NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch container release ships with TensorRT Model Optimizer, use
pip list |grep modeloptto check version details.
- Starting with the 24.06 release, the NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch container release builds pytorch with cuSPARSELt turned-on, similar to stock PyTorch.
- Starting with the 24.03 release, the NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch container release provides access to lightning-thunder (/opt/pytorch/lightning-thunder).
- Starting with the 23.11 release, NVIDIA Optimized PyTorch containers supporting iGPU architectures are published, and able to run on Jetson devices. Please refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix for information regarding which iGPU hardware/software is supported by which container.
- Starting with the 23.06 release, the NVIDIA Optimized Deep Learning Framework containers are no longer tested on Pascal GPU architectures.
- Transformer Engine is a library for accelerating Transformer models on NVIDIA GPUs. It includes support for 8-bit floating point (FP8) precision on Hopper GPUs which provides better training and inference performance with lower memory utilization. Transformer Engine also includes a collection of highly optimized modules for popular Transformer architectures and an automatic mixed precision-like API that can be used seamlessly with your PyTorch code.
- Deep learning framework containers 19.11 and later include experimental support for Singularity v3.0. Starting with the 22.11 PyTorch NGC container, miniforge is removed and all Python packages are installed in the default Python environment. In case you depend on Conda-specific packages, which might not be available on PyPI, we recommend building these packages from source. A workaround is to manually install a Conda package manager, and add the conda path to your PYTHONPATH for example, using
export PYTHONPATH="/opt/conda/lib/python3.10/site-packages"if your Conda package manager was installed in
/opt/conda.
- Starting with the 24.05 release,
torchtextand
torchdatahave been removed in the NGC PyTorch container.
NVIDIA PyTorch Container Versions
The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, PyTorch, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for PyTorch. For earlier container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.
Automatic Mixed Precision (AMP)
Automatic Mixed Precision (AMP) for PyTorch is available in this container through the native implementation (torch.cuda.amp). AMP enables users to try mixed precision training by adding only three lines of Python to an existing FP32 (default) script. AMP will select an optimal set of operations to cast to FP16. FP16 operations require 2X reduced memory bandwidth (resulting in a 2X speedup for bandwidth-bound operations like most pointwise ops) and 2X reduced memory storage for intermediates (reducing the overall memory consumption of your model). Additionally, GEMMs and convolutions with FP16 inputs can run on Tensor Cores, which provide an 8X increase in computational throughput over FP32 arithmetic.
APEX AMP is included to support models that currently rely on it, but
torch.cuda.amp is the future-proof alternative and offers a number of advantages over APEX AMP.
- Guidance and examples demonstrating
torch.cuda.ampcan be found here.
- APEX AMP examples can be found here.
For more information about AMP, see the Training With Mixed Precision Guide.
torch.cuda.MemPool() API
torch.cuda.MemPool() enables usage of multiple CUDA system allocators in the same PyTorch program. Following is an example that enables NVLink Sharp (NVLS) reductions for part of a PyTorch program, by using ncclMemAlloc allocator, and user buffer registration using ncclCommRegister.
# Get a machine that has NVSwitch, e.g. a DGX H200, and run with upstream nightly binaries.
# Note that we need at least 4 GPUs for NVLS reduction.
# Run with NCCL_ALGO=NVLS NCCL_DEBUG=INFO NCCL_DEBUG_SUBSYS=NVLS torchrun --nproc-per-node 4 nvls_reduction.py
# Note that NCCL_ALGO=NVLS is to force the usage of NVLS for this demo. You will see
# "NCCL INFO rank 0 successfully local-registered" in the nccl debug output. It indicates that NVLS is being
# used. Without NCCL_ALGO set, NCCL will use heuristics to decide whether to run with NVLS or not.
import os
import torch
import torch.distributed as dist
from torch.cuda.memory import CUDAPluggableAllocator
from torch.distributed.distributed_c10d import _get_default_group
from torch.utils import cpp_extension
# create allocator
nccl_allocator_source = """
#include <nccl.h>
#include <iostream>
extern "C" {
void* nccl_alloc_plug(size_t size, int device, void* stream) {
std::cout << "Using ncclMemAlloc" << std::endl;
void* ptr;
ncclResult_t err = ncclMemAlloc(&ptr, size);
return ptr;
}
void nccl_free_plug(void* ptr, size_t size, int device, void* stream) {
std::cout << "Using ncclMemFree" << std::endl;
ncclResult_t err = ncclMemFree(ptr);
}
}
"""
nccl_allocator_libname = "nccl_allocator"
nccl_allocator = torch.utils.cpp_extension.load_inline(
name=nccl_allocator_libname,
cpp_sources=nccl_allocator_source,
with_cuda=True,
extra_ldflags=["-lnccl"],
verbose=True,
build_directory="./", is_python_module=False,
)
allocator = CUDAPluggableAllocator(
f"./{nccl_allocator_libname}.so", "nccl_alloc_plug", "nccl_free_plug"
).allocator()
# setup distributed
rank = int(os.getenv("RANK"))
local_rank = int(os.getenv("LOCAL_RANK"))
world_size = int(os.getenv("WORLD_SIZE"))
torch.cuda.set_device(local_rank)
dist.init_process_group(backend="nccl")
device = torch.device(f"cuda:{local_rank}")
default_pg = _get_default_group()
backend = default_pg._get_backend(device)
# create pool
pool = torch.cuda.MemPool(allocator)
with torch.cuda.use_mem_pool(pool):
# tensor gets allocated with ncclMemAlloc passed in the pool
tensor = torch.arange(1024 * 1024 * 2, device=device)
print(f"tensor ptr on rank {rank} is {hex(tensor.data_ptr())}")
# register user buffers using ncclCommRegister (called under the hood)
backend.register_mem_pool(pool)
# Collective uses Zero Copy NVLS
dist.all_reduce(tensor[0:4])
torch.cuda.synchronize()
print(tensor[0:4])
# release memory to system
del tensor, del pool
Known Issues
- Transformer Engine version 2.14 shipped with 26.04 has an issue resulting in a nondeterministic wrong answer when using MXFP8 training and bias is present. Please upgrade to Transformer Engine version 2.14.1, where the issue was fixed.
- Flex Attention Kernels may encounter non-deterministic illegal memory access issues on THOR and H100/H200 platforms.
- NVSHMEM shipped with 25.10 and later might require setting
NVIDIA_IMEX_CHANNELS=0while launching the container (using the docker) to avoid segmentation fault issues.