Kaldi Release 19.03

Contents of the Kaldi container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of Kaldi in /opt/kaldi .

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 19.03 is based on CUDA 10.1, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 418.xx+. However, if you are running on Tesla (Tesla V100, Tesla P4, Tesla P40, or Tesla P100), you may use NVIDIA driver release 384.111+ or 410. The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades .



Release 19.03 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and higher. This corresponds to GPUs in the Pascal, Volta, and Turing families. Specifically, for a list of GPUs that this compute capability corresponds to, see CUDA GPUs . For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix .



This Kaldi release includes the following key features and enhancements.

The Kaldi container comes with the following scripts:

/workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/prepare.sh which downloads a trained model and data.

which downloads a trained model and data. /workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/run_benchmark.sh and /workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/run_multigpu_benchmark.sh which run inference on the trained model and data.