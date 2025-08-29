NVIDIA Optimized Frameworks
Kaldi Release 23.09

The NVIDIA container image for Kaldi, release 23.09 is available on NGC.

Contents of the Kaldi container

This container image contains the complete source of the version of Kaldi in the /opt/kaldi directory.

The container also includes the following:

Driver Requirements

Release 23.09 is based on CUDA 12.2.1, which requires NVIDIA Driver release 535 or later. However, if you are running on a data center GPU (for example, T4 or any other data center GPU), you can use NVIDIA driver release 450.51 (or later R450), 470.57 (or later R470), 510.47 (or later R510), or 525.85 (or later R525), or 535.86 (or later R535). The CUDA driver's compatibility package only supports particular drivers. Thus, users should upgrade from all R418, R440, R460, and R520 drivers, which are not forward-compatible with CUDA 12.2. For a complete list of supported drivers, see the CUDA Application Compatibility topic. For more information, see CUDA Compatibility and Upgrades.

GPU Requirements

Release 23.09 supports CUDA compute capability 6.0 and later. This corresponds to GPUs in the NVIDIA Pascal™, NVIDIA Volta™, NVIDIA Turing™, NVIDIA Ampere architecture, NVIDIA Hopper™, and NVIDIA Ada Lovelace architecture families. Specifically, for a list of GPUs that this compute capability corresponds to, see CUDA GPUs. For additional support details, see Deep Learning Frameworks Support Matrix.

Key Features and Enhancements

This Kaldi release includes the following key features and enhancements.

Packaged scripts

The Kaldi container comes with the following scripts:

  • /workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/prepare_data.sh, which downloads a trained model and data.
  • /workspace/nvidia-examples/librispeech/run_benchmark.sh, which runs inference on the trained model and data.

    Setting the ONLINE=1 environment variable makes the benchmark script run in online mode.

NVIDIA Kaldi Container Versions

The following table shows what versions of Ubuntu, CUDA, Kaldi, and TensorRT are supported in each of the NVIDIA containers for Kaldi. For older container versions, refer to the Frameworks Support Matrix.

Container VersionUbuntuCUDA ToolkitKaldiTensorRT
23.0922.04NVIDIA CUDA 12.2.15.5 up to commit 26b9f648TensorRT 8.6.1.6
23.08
23.07NVIDIA CUDA 12.1.1
23.06
23.05TensorRT 8.6.1.2
23.0420.04NVIDIA CUDA 12.1.0TensorRT 8.6.1
23.03TensorRT 8.5.3
23.02NVIDIA CUDA 12.0.1
23.01TensorRT 8.5.2.2
22.12NVIDIA CUDA 11.8.0TensorRT 8.5.1
22.11
22.10TensorRT 8.5.0.12
22.09
22.08NVIDIA CUDA 11.7.1TensorRT 8.4.2.4
22.07NVIDIA CUDA 11.7 Update 1 PreviewTensorRT 8.4.1
22.06TensorRT 8.2.5
22.05NVIDIA CUDA 11.7.0
22.04NVIDIA CUDA 11.6.2TensorRT 8.2.4.2
22.03NVIDIA CUDA 11.6.1TensorRT 8.2.3
22.02NVIDIA CUDA 11.6.0TensorRT 8.2.3
22.01TensorRT 8.2.2
21.12NVIDIA CUDA 11.5.05.5 up to commit c6772ba4TensorRT 8.2.1.8
21.115.5 up to commit c6772ba4

TensorRT 8.0.3.4

21.10NVIDIA CUDA 11.4.2 with cuBLAS 11.6.5.25.5 up to commit 2897564e
21.09NVIDIA CUDA 11.4.25.5 up to commit 40573bbTensorRT 8.0.3
21.08NVIDIA CUDA 11.4.15.5 up to commit 851a0a79TensorRT 8.0.1.6
21.07NVIDIA CUDA 11.4.05.5 up to commit 9bca2777
21.06NVIDIA CUDA 11.3.15.5 up to commit b1786aa5TensorRT 7.2.3.4
21.05NVIDIA CUDA 11.3.05.5 up to commit e92970ae
21.045.5 up to commit ec554a7c
21.03NVIDIA CUDA 11.2.15.5 up to commit 376281caTensorRT 7.2.2.3
21.02NVIDIA CUDA 11.2.05.5 up to commit b78fdcafTensorRT 7.2.2.3+cuda11.1.0.024
20.12NVIDIA CUDA 11.1.15.5 up to commit 7905fe5aTensorRT 7.2.2
20.11

18.04

NVIDIA CUDA 11.1.05.5 up to commit edf6963cTensorRT 7.2.1
20.105.5 up to commit 49dab837
20.09NVIDIA CUDA 11.0.35.5 up to commit 8372cc6aTensorRT 7.1.3
20.085.5 up to commit f88d5a36
20.07NVIDIA CUDA 11.0.1945.5 up to commit 67db30cc
20.06NVIDIA CUDA 11.0.1675.5 up to commit 2c7e78fTensorRT 7.1.2
20.03NVIDIA CUDA 10.2.895.5 up to commit da71f301TensorRT 7.0.0

20.02

20.01

5.5

19.12

19.11

TensorRT 6.0.1
19.10NVIDIA CUDA 10.1.243
19.09
19.08TensorRT 5.1.5

Known Issues

None.

