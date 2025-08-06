NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0
vGPU-enabled VMs fail to start, nvidia-smi fails when VMs are configured with too high a proportion of the server’s memory.

Description

If vGPU-enabled VMs are assigned too high a proportion of the server’s total memory, the following errors occur:

  • One or more of the VMs may fail to start with the following error:
    The available Memory resources in the parent resource pool are insufficient for the operation
  • When run in the host shell, the nvidia-smi utility returns this error:
    -sh: can't fork

For example, on a server configured with 256G of memory, these errors may occur if vGPU-enabled VMs are assigned more than 243G of memory.

Workaround

Reduce the total amount of system memory assigned to the VMs.

Status

Closed

Ref. #

200060499

