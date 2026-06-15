19.0, 19.1 Only: Purple screen crashes might occur on ESXi hosts with multiple GPUs

Description

Purple screen crashes might occur on ESXi hosts configured with multiple GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace and later GPU architectures. The purple screen crashes are caused by #PF Exception 14 . The purple screen backtrace or vmkernel logs refer to NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver function libosExtractLogs , with an instruction pointer near 0xffffffb0 .



Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 19.2



Ref. #

5968921

