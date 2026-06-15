19.0, 19.1 Only: Purple screen crashes might occur on ESXi hosts with multiple GPUs
Description
Purple screen crashes might occur on ESXi hosts configured with multiple GPUs based on the NVIDIA Ada Lovelace and later GPU architectures. The purple screen crashes are caused by
#PF Exception 14. The purple screen backtrace or
vmkernel logs refer to NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver function
libosExtractLogs, with an instruction pointer near
0xffffffb0.
Status
Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 19.2
Ref. #
5968921