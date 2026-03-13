NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0 through 19.4
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Linux with KVM Support

NVIDIA vGPU software is supported on Linux with KVM platforms only by specific hypervisor software vendors. For information about which NVIDIA vGPU software releases and hypervisor software releases are supported, consult the documentation from your hypervisor vendor.

Hypervisor VendorPlatformAdditional Information
H3CCAS
InspurInCloud Sphere
NutanixAHV

Obtain the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager software directly from Nutanix through the My Nutanix portal (My Nutanix account required).

Note:

If the NVIDIA vGPU software release that you need is not available from the My Nutanix portal, contact Nutanix.

Then follow the instructions on the My Nutanix portal to obtain the correct NVIDIA vGPU software graphics drivers from the NVIDIA Licensing Portal.

Proxmox Server SolutionsProxmox Virtual Environment (VE)NVIDIA vGPU Software on Proxmox VE
Red HatOpenStack PlatformConfiguring the Compute Service for Instance Creation
SangforaDesk
SUSELinux Enterprise Server

SUSE Partner Software Catalog

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 15 - NVIDIA virtual GPU for KVM guests
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