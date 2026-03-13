Since 19.3: GLX does not work after the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is installed from an RPM package file

Description

After the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver is installed from an RPM package file, the OpenGL Extension to the X Window System (GLX) does not work. This issue occurs because the RPM package's postinstall script fails to create the symbolic link /usr/lib64/xorg/modules/extensions/libglxserver_nvidia.so.



Version

This issue affects all RPM package file distributions of the NVIDIA vGPU software graphics driver for Red Hat Distributions since NVIDIA vGPU software 19.3.



Workaround

Contact NVIDIA Enterprise Support for a workaround for this issue.



Status

Open



Ref. #

5904690

