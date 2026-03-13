19.0-19.2 Only: Kernel module nvidia.ko fails to load with kernel versions since 5.14.0-570.26.1

Description

The NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager kernel module nvidia.ko fails to load with Red Hat Enterprise Linux z-stream kernel versions since 5.14.0-570.26.1. This issue occurs because the RPM package for the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager is incompatible with z-stream kernel versions since 5.14.0-570.26.1.



Version

This issue affects Red Hat Enterprise Linux with KVM releases since 9.6.



Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 19.3

The resolution of this issue involves the distribution of an RPM package for the NVIDIA Virtual GPU Manager that is compatible with z-stream kernel versions since 5.14.0-570.26.1.



Ref. #

5518341

