19.0-19.4 Only: On Windows hypervisors, vGPU utilization is reported as 0%
Description
On the Microsoft Azure Local and Microsoft Windows Server with Hyper-V role hypervisors, management tools such as NVML and the nvidia-smi command report vGPU utilization as 0% even when the vGPU is being used.
In the output from nvidia-smi, the vGPU-Util field shows 0% as in the following example:
PS C:\Users\Administrator> nvidia-smi vgpu
Wed Oct 1 14:01:17 2025
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 581.15 Driver Version: 581.15 |
|---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+
| GPU Name | Bus-Id | GPU-Util |
| vGPU ID Name | VM ID VM Name | vGPU-Util |
|=================================+==============================+============|
| 0 NVIDIA A16 | 00000000:8E:00.0 | 0% |
+---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+
| 1 NVIDIA A16 | 00000000:8F:00.0 | 100% |
| 3251634272 NVIDIA A16-2B | 8410... kktest101 | 0% |
+---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+
| 2 NVIDIA A16 | 00000000:90:00.0 | 0% |
+---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+
| 3 NVIDIA A16 | 00000000:91:00.0 | 0% |
+---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+
Status
Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 19.5
Ref. #
5563772