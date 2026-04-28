NVIDIA Virtual GPU Software v19.0 through 19.5
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19.0-19.4 Only: On Windows hypervisors, vGPU utilization is reported as 0%

Description

On the Microsoft Azure Local and Microsoft Windows Server with Hyper-V role hypervisors, management tools such as NVML and the nvidia-smi command report vGPU utilization as 0% even when the vGPU is being used.

In the output from nvidia-smi, the vGPU-Util field shows 0% as in the following example:

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PS C:\Users\Administrator> nvidia-smi vgpu
Wed Oct  1 14:01:17 2025
+-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+
| NVIDIA-SMI 581.15                 Driver Version: 581.15                    |
|---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+
| GPU  Name                       | Bus-Id                       | GPU-Util   |
|      vGPU ID     Name           | VM ID     VM Name            | vGPU-Util  |
|=================================+==============================+============|
|  0   NVIDIA A16                 | 00000000:8E:00.0             |   0%       |
+---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+
|  1   NVIDIA A16                 | 00000000:8F:00.0             | 100%       |
|      3251634272  NVIDIA A16-2B  | 8410...  kktest101           |    0%      |
+---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+
|  2   NVIDIA A16                 | 00000000:90:00.0             |   0%       |
+---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+
|  3   NVIDIA A16                 | 00000000:91:00.0             |   0%       |
+---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+

Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 19.5

Ref. #

5563772

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