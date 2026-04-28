19.0-19.4 Only: On Windows hypervisors, vGPU utilization is reported as 0%

Description

On the Microsoft Azure Local and Microsoft Windows Server with Hyper-V role hypervisors, management tools such as NVML and the nvidia-smi command report vGPU utilization as 0% even when the vGPU is being used.

In the output from nvidia-smi, the vGPU-Util field shows 0% as in the following example:

Copy Copied! PS C:\Users\Administrator> nvidia-smi vgpu Wed Oct 1 14:01:17 2025 +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 581.15 Driver Version: 581.15 | |---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+ | GPU Name | Bus-Id | GPU-Util | | vGPU ID Name | VM ID VM Name | vGPU-Util | |=================================+==============================+============| | 0 NVIDIA A16 | 00000000:8E:00.0 | 0% | +---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+ | 1 NVIDIA A16 | 00000000:8F:00.0 | 100% | | 3251634272 NVIDIA A16-2B | 8410... kktest101 | 0% | +---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+ | 2 NVIDIA A16 | 00000000:90:00.0 | 0% | +---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+ | 3 NVIDIA A16 | 00000000:91:00.0 | 0% | +---------------------------------+------------------------------+------------+

Status

Resolved in NVIDIA vGPU software 19.5



Ref. #

5563772

