For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

tao model centerpose train [ -h ] -e <experiment_spec_file> [ results_dir = <global_results_dir> ] [ model.<model_option> = <model_option_value> ] [ dataset.<dataset_option> = <dataset_option_value> ] [ train.<train_option> = <train_option_value> ] [ train.gpu_ids = <gpu indices> ] [ train.num_gpus = <number of gpus> ]

Required Arguments

The only required argument is the path to the experiment spec:

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment specification file to set up the training experiment

Optional Arguments

You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.

Note For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose two variables for each task: num_gpus and gpu_ids , which default to 1 and [0] , respectively. If both are passed, but are inconsistent, for example num_gpus = 1 , gpu_ids = [0, 1] , then they are modified to follow the setting that implies more GPUs; in the same example num_gpus is modified from 1 to 2.

In some cases multi-GPU training may result in a segmentation fault. You can circumvent this by setting the enviroment variable OMP_NUM_THREADS to 1. Depending upon your model of execution, you may use the following methods to set this variable:

CLI Launcher : You may set the environment variable by adding the following fields to the Envs field of your ~/.tao_mounts.json file as mentioned in bullet 3 in ths section Running the launcher. { "Envs" : [ { "variable" : "OMP_NUM_THREADSR" , "value" : "1" } }

Docker: You may set environment variables in Docker by setting the -e flag in the Docker command line. docker run -it --rm --gpus all \ -e OMP_NUM_THREADS = 1 \ -v /path/to/local/mount:/path/to/docker/mount nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.5.0-pyt <model> train -e

Checkpointing and Resuming Training

At every train.checkpoint_interval , a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth . Checkpoints are saved in train.results_dir , like this:

$ ls /results/train 'model_epoch_000.pth' 'model_epoch_001.pth' 'model_epoch_002.pth' 'model_epoch_003.pth' 'model_epoch_004.pth'

The latest checkpoint will also be saved as centerpose_model_latest.pth . Training will automatically resume from centerpose_model_latest.pth if it exists in train.results_dir . This will be superseded by train.resume_training_checkpoint_path if it is provided.

The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either