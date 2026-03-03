Data Analytics#

Note

Data Analytics is currently only designed for object-detection datasets using KITTI or COCO format.

The Data Analytics service analyzes object-detection annotation files and image files, calculates insights, and generates graphs and a summary. This service supports the following tasks:

  • analyze - This task analyzes the input files and generates graphs for calculated statistics. It can also generate the images with bounding boxes.

  • validate - This task validates the input files by calculating the invalid coordinates and suggesting whether data needs to be revised.

  • kpi_analyze - This task calculates the accuracy and average precision (AP) for a given test set.

These tasks can be invoked from the TAO Launcher using the following convention on the command-line:

tao dataset analytics <sub_task> <args_per_subtask>

Where args_per_subtask are the command-line arguments required for a given subtask. Each subtask is explained in detail in the following sections.

Data input for Data Analytics#

Data Analytics expects a directory of images and a directory of annotated KITTI text files or a COCO JSON file.

Refer to the Data Annotation Format KITTI and COCO sections for more information about the data formats.

Creating Experiment Spec File for the Analyze Task#

Here is an example spec file for analyzing KITTI input data.

data:
    input_format: "KITTI"
    output_dir: /path/to/results_dir/
    image_dir: /path/to/images_dir/
    ann_path: /path/to/annotation_dir/
workers: 36
image:
  generate_image_with_bounding_box: False
  image_sample_size: 100
graph:
    generate_summary_and_graph: True
    height: 15
    width: 15
    show_all: False
wandb:
    visualize: False
    project: "tao data analytics"

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

data

dict config

The configuration for the dataset

workers

int

The number of worker processes for data loading

image

dict config

The configuration for the image generation

graph

dict config

The configuration for the generated graphs

wandb

dict config

The configuration for the wandb

data#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

input_format

string

The format of the input annotation files

KITTI, COCO

output_dir

string

The path to the output result directory

image_dir

string

The path to the input image directory

ann_path

string

The path to the annotation directory

image#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

sample_size

int

100

The image sample size to visualize

generate_image_with_bounding_box

bool

False

A flag specifying whether to generate images with rendered bounding boxes

graph#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

generate_summary_and_graph

bool

True

Generate graphs and summary for the calculated statistics

height

int

15

The height of the graphs (Not Applicable for wandb visualization)

width

int

15

The width of the graphs (Not Applicable for wandb visualization)

show_all

bool

False

A flag specifying whether to put all the data on graph or (True) visualize only the top 100 candidates (False)

wandb#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

project

string

The name of the project that the experiment data is uploaded to

entity

string

The name of the entity (group) under which the project is created.

name

string

The name of the experiment

notes

string

A short description of the experiment

tags

list

A list of strings that can be used to tag the experiment

visualize

bool

False

A flag specifying whether to enable the visualization over wandb

Creating an Experiment Spec File for the Validate Task#

Here is an example spec file for validating COCO input data.

apply_correction: True
data:
  output_dir: /path/to/result_dir/
  input_format: "COCO"
  image_dir: /path/to/images_dir/
  ann_path: /path/to/annotation_dir/
workers: 36

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

data

dict config

The configuration for the dataset

workers

int

The number of worker processes for data loading

apply_correction

bool

False

A flag specifying whether to apply data correction

data#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

input_format

string

The format of the input annotation files

KITTI, COCO

output_dir

string

The path to the output results directory

image_dir

string

The path to the input image directory

ann_path

string

The path to the annotation directory

Running Analyze task on the Data#

Use the following command to analyze the data:

DS_ANALYZE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client analytics dataset-run-action --action analyze --id $DATASET_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao dataset analytics analyze -e <experiment_spec>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the analyze experiment

Here’s an example of using the data analyze command:

tao dataset analytics analyze -e $DEFAULT_SPEC

Result#

The result directory or wandb contains the generated images with bounding boxes and graph PDFs for the below attributes.

  • Bounding box area

  • Object count

  • Occlusion(only for kitti input)

  • Truncation(only for kitti input)

  • Image size

  • Invalid bounding box coordinates (contains information about inverted and out-of-bounds coordinates)

Running Validate task on the Data#

Use the following command to validate the data:

DS_VALIDATE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client analytics dataset-run-action --action validate --id $DATASET_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao dataset analytics validate -e <experiment_spec>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the validate experiment

Here’s an example of using the data validate command:

tao dataset analytics validate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC

Result#

The console output contains the validation summary. The results directory contains the corrected input files if apply_correction=True is specified. Below are the correction conditions for bounding box coordinates.

  • Set negative coordinates to 0.

  • Swap the inverted coordinates.

  • If xmax is greater than image_width, then set xmax = image_width.

  • If ymax is greater than image_height, then set ymax = image_height.

Creating an Experiment Spec File for the KPI Analyze Task#

Here is an example spec file for calculating the KPI accuracy and average precision (AP) using KITTI data.

data:
  input_format: KITTI
  output_dir: /path/to/result_dir/
  kpi_sources:
    - image_dir: /path/to/raw_images_dir/
      ground_truth_ann_path: /path/to/gt_annotation_dir/
      inference_ann_path: /path/to/infer_annotation_dir/
  mapping: /path/to/mapping_json/
visualize:
  platform: wandb
kpi:
  iou_threshold: 0.5
  filter: False
  num_recall_points: 11
  conf_threshold: 0.3
  ignore_sqwidth: 40
wandb:
  visualize: True
  project: kpi_calculation

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

data

dict config

The configuration for the dataset

visualize

dict config

The configuration for visualization

kpi

dict config

The configuration for KPI calculation

wandb

dict config

The configuration for the WandB

data#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

input_format

string

The format of the input annotation files

KITTI, COCO

output_dir

string

The path to the output result directory

image_dir

string

The path to the input image directory

ann_path

string

The path to the annotation directory

mapping

string

The path to the JSON file for class mapping
kpi_sources
dict
-
A list of dictionaries for the KPI sequences. The required values are
:code:image_dir, :code:ground_truth_ann_path, :code:inference_ann_path


visualize#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

platform

string

local

The location of the visualization

local, wandb

tag

string

The tag to be added to the final metric table

kpi#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

iou_threshold

float

0.5

The IoU threshold for matching bounding boxes

>=0, <=1

filter

bool

False

A flag specifying whether to filter bounding boxes smaller than ignore_sqwidth
ignore_sqwidth
int
0
Bounding boxes with area smaller than ignore_sqwidth x ignore_sqwidth will be
filtered (if filter is set to True).
>=0

num_recall_points

int

11

The number of recall points to use for plotting the Precision Recall Curve

>0

conf_threshold

float

0.5

The confidence threshold for filtering predictions

>=0, <=1

wandb#

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

project

string

The name of the project that the experiment data is uploaded to

entity

string

The name of the entity (group) under which the project is created

name

string

The name of the experiment

notes

string

A short description of the experiment

tags

list

A list of strings that can be used to tag the experiment

visualize

bool

False

A flag specifying whether to enable the visualization over WandB

Running the KPI Analyze Task on the Data#

Use the following command to calculate KPI on the data:

tao dataset analytics kpi_analyze -e <experiment_spec>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to configure the kpi_analyze experiment

Here’s an example of using the data kpi_analyze command:

tao dataset analytics kpi_analyze -e $DEFAULT_SPEC

Result#

The precision recall curve will be saved as an image in the output results directory (output_dir) or displayed in WandB.