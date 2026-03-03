Mask2former with TAO Deploy#
To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a Mask2former
.onnx file, which is first generated using
tao model mask2former export,
is taken as an input to
tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a Mask2former model,
refer to the Mask2former training documentation.
Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.
Throughout this documentation are references to
$EXPERIMENT_IDand
$DATASET_IDin the FTMS Client sections.
For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.
For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.
The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.
File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.
Converting .onnx File into TensorRT Engine#
To convert the
.onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the Exporting the model section.
gen_trt_engine#
The
gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
SPECS=$(tao-client mask2former get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)
gen_trt_engine:
onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
input_channel: 3
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
tensorrt:
data_type: fp16
workspace_size: 1024
min_batch_size: 1
opt_batch_size: 10
max_batch_size: 10
calibration:
cal_image_dir:
- /path/to/cal/images
cal_cache_file: /path/to/cal.bin
cal_batch_size: 10
cal_batches: 1000
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|
|
string
|
The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|
|
unsigned int
|
3
|
The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.
|
3
|
|
unsigned int
|
960
|
The input width
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
544
|
The input height
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
-1
|
The batch size of the ONNX model
|
>=-1
tensorrt#
The
tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
fp32
|
The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|
fp32/fp16
|
|
unsigned int
|
1024
|
The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|
>1024
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
Use the following command to run Mask2former engine generation:
GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client mask2former experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID)
$EXPORT_JOB_ID is the job ID of the Exporting the model section.
tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
results_dir=/path/to/results \
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation
Optional Arguments
results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The
.onnxmodel to be converted
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16
Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine#
You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:
SPECS=$(tao-client mask2former get-spec --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)
evaluate:
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
data:
type: 'coco_panoptic'
val:
name: "coco_2017_val_panoptic"
panoptic_json: "/datasets/coco/annotations/panoptic_val2017.json"
img_dir: "/datasets/coco/val2017"
panoptic_dir: "/datasets/coco/panoptic_val2017"
batch_size: 1
num_workers: 2
Use the following command to run Mask2former engine evaluation:
SPECS=$(tao-client mask2former experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID)
- tao deploy mask2former evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml
results_dir=/path/to/results evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the
tao evaluatespec file
Optional Arguments
results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped
evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy mask2former evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
Running Inference through a TensorRT Engine#
You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:
SPECS=$(tao-client mask2former get-spec --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)
inference:
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
color_map: /path/to/colors.yaml
label_map: /path/to/labels.csv
data:
type: 'coco_panoptic'
test:
img_dir: /path/to/test_images/
batch_size: 1
Use the following command to run Mask2former engine inference:
SPECS=$(tao-client mask2former experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID)
- tao deploy mask2former inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml
results_dir=/path/to/results inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the
tao inferencespec file.
Optional Arguments
results_dir: The directory where JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped
inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:
tao deploy mask2former inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
The visualization will be stored in
$RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated, and the COCO format predictions will be stored
under
$RESULTS_DIR/labels.