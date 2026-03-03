Mask2former with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a Mask2former .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model mask2former export, is taken as an input to tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a Mask2former model, refer to the Mask2former training documentation.

Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.

Note

  • Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections.

    • For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.

    • For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

  • The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

  • File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Converting .onnx File into TensorRT Engine#

To convert the .onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the Exporting the model section.

gen_trt_engine#

The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

SPECS=$(tao-client mask2former get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)

gen_trt_engine:
  onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
  trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
  input_channel: 3
  input_width: 960
  input_height: 544
  tensorrt:
    data_type: fp16
    workspace_size: 1024
    min_batch_size: 1
    opt_batch_size: 10
    max_batch_size: 10
    calibration:
      cal_image_dir:
        - /path/to/cal/images
      cal_cache_file: /path/to/cal.bin
      cal_batch_size: 10
      cal_batches: 1000

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

onnx_file

string

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

trt_engine

string

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

input_channel

unsigned int

3

The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.

3

input_width

unsigned int

960

The input width

>0

input_height

unsigned int

544

The input height

>0

batch_size

unsigned int

-1

The batch size of the ONNX model

>=-1

tensorrt#

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

data_type

string

fp32

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

fp32/fp16

workspace_size

unsigned int

1024

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

>1024

min_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

opt_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

max_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

Use the following command to run Mask2former engine generation:

GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client mask2former experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID)

Note

$EXPORT_JOB_ID is the job ID of the Exporting the model section.

tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
         results_dir=/path/to/results \
         gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
         gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
         gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
            gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
            gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16

Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

SPECS=$(tao-client mask2former get-spec --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)

evaluate:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
data:
  type: 'coco_panoptic'
  val:
    name: "coco_2017_val_panoptic"
    panoptic_json: "/datasets/coco/annotations/panoptic_val2017.json"
    img_dir: "/datasets/coco/val2017"
    panoptic_dir: "/datasets/coco/panoptic_val2017"
    batch_size: 1
    num_workers: 2

Use the following command to run Mask2former engine evaluation:

SPECS=$(tao-client mask2former experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID)
tao deploy mask2former evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml

results_dir=/path/to/results evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy mask2former evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
            evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

Running Inference through a TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

SPECS=$(tao-client mask2former get-spec --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)

inference:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  color_map: /path/to/colors.yaml
  label_map: /path/to/labels.csv
data:
  type: 'coco_panoptic'
  test:
    img_dir: /path/to/test_images/
    batch_size: 1

Use the following command to run Mask2former engine inference:

SPECS=$(tao-client mask2former experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS" --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID)
tao deploy mask2former inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml

results_dir=/path/to/results inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the tao inference spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy mask2former inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
            evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

The visualization will be stored in $RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated, and the COCO format predictions will be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/labels.