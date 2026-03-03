Mask2former with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a Mask2former .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model mask2former export , is taken as an input to tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine . For more information about training a Mask2former model, refer to the Mask2former training documentation.

Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.

Note Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections. For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation. For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Converting .onnx File into TensorRT Engine# To convert the .onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the Exporting the model section. gen_trt_engine# The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation. FTMS Client SPECS = $( tao-client mask2former get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID ) TAO Launcher gen_trt_engine : onnx_file : /path/to/onnx_file trt_engine : /path/to/trt_engine input_channel : 3 input_width : 960 input_height : 544 tensorrt : data_type : fp16 workspace_size : 1024 min_batch_size : 1 opt_batch_size : 10 max_batch_size : 10 calibration : cal_image_dir : - /path/to/cal/images cal_cache_file : /path/to/cal.bin cal_batch_size : 10 cal_batches : 1000 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values onnx_file string The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine trt_engine string The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported. 3 input_width unsigned int 960 The input width >0 input_height unsigned int 544 The input height >0 batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model >=-1 tensorrt# The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation. Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values data_type string fp32 The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine fp32/fp16 workspace_size unsigned int 1024 The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine >1024 min_batch_size unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0 opt_batch_size unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0 max_batch_size unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0 Use the following command to run Mask2former engine generation: FTMS Client GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID = $( tao-client mask2former experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs " $SPECS " --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID ) Note $EXPORT_JOB_ID is the job ID of the Exporting the model section. TAO Launcher tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ results_dir = /path/to/results \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = /path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = <data_type> Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation Optional Arguments results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : The precision to be exported Sample Usage Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine: tao deploy mask2former gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = $ONNX_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = FP16

Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine# You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file: FTMS Client SPECS = $( tao-client mask2former get-spec --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID ) TAO Launcher evaluate : trt_engine : /path/to/engine/file data : type : 'coco_panoptic' val : name : "coco_2017_val_panoptic" panoptic_json : "/datasets/coco/annotations/panoptic_val2017.json" img_dir : "/datasets/coco/val2017" panoptic_dir : "/datasets/coco/panoptic_val2017" batch_size : 1 num_workers : 2 Use the following command to run Mask2former engine evaluation: FTMS Client SPECS = $( tao-client mask2former experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs " $SPECS " --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID ) TAO Launcher tao deploy mask2former evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml results_dir=/path/to/results evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file Optional Arguments results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped

evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file for evaluation Sample Usage Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine: tao deploy mask2former evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir = $RESULTS_DIR \ evaluate.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE