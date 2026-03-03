SiameseOI with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a SiameseOI .etlt or .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model visual_changenet export , is taken as an input to tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine . For more information about training a SiameseOI model, refer to the SiameseOI training documentation.

File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.

Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections.

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : The precision to be exported

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored

gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted

results_dir : The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in the results_dir .

-e, --experiment_spec_file : The path to the experiment spec file

The Export job ID is the job ID of the tao-client optical_inspection experiment-run-action --action export command.

See also

Use the following command to run SiameseOI engine generation:

The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape

The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

The batch size of the ONNX model

The input channel size. Only a value of 3 is supported.

The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine

The path to the exported ETLT or ONNX model

The path to the results directory

Use the following command to get an experiment spec file for ReIdentificationNet:

The gen_trt_engine section in the experiment specification file provides options for generating a TensorRT engine from an .etlt or .onnx file. The following is an example configuration:

Running Inference through TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the spec file that was specified for TAO inference. The following is an example inference spec:

inference: gpu_id: 0 trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file results_dir: " ${ results_dir } /inference"

Use the following command to run SiameseOI engine inference: