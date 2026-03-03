SiameseOI with TAO Deploy#
To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a SiameseOI
.etlt or
.onnx file, which is first generated using
tao model visual_changenet export,
is taken as an input to
tao deploy visual_changenet gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a SiameseOI model, refer to the
SiameseOI training documentation.
Note
Throughout this documentation are references to
$EXPERIMENT_IDand
$DATASET_IDin the FTMS Client sections.
For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.
For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.
-
The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.
File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.
Converting an ETLT or ONNX File into TensorRT Engine#
gen_trt_engine#
The
gen_trt_engine section in the experiment specification file provides options for generating a TensorRT engine from an
.etlt
or
.onnx file. The following is an example configuration:
Use the following command to get an experiment spec file for ReIdentificationNet:
SPECS=$(tao-client optical_inspection get-spec --action train --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)
gen_trt_engine:
results_dir: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine"
onnx_file: "${results_dir}/export/oi_model.onnx"
trt_engine: "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine/oi_model.trt.v100"
input_channel: 3
input_width: 400
input_height: 100
tensorrt:
data_type: fp32
workspace_size: int = 1024
min_batch_size: int = 1
opt_batch_size: int = 1
max_batch_size: int = 1
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
–
|
The path to the results directory
|
–
|
|
string
|
–
|
The path to the exported ETLT or ONNX model
|
–
|
|
string
|
–
|
The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine
|
–
|
|
unsigned int
|
3
|
The input channel size. Only a value of 3 is supported.
|
3
|
|
unsigned int
|
400
|
The input width
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
100
|
The input height
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
-1
|
The batch size of the ONNX model
|
>=-1
tensorrt#
The
tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
fp32
|
The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|
fp32/fp16/int8
|
|
unsigned int
|
1024
|
The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|
>1024
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
Use the following command to run SiameseOI engine generation:
GTE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client optical_inspection experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")
See also
The Export job ID is the job ID of the
tao-client optical_inspection experiment-run-action --action export command.
tao deploy optical_inspection gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ results_dir=/path/to/etlt/file \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in the
results_dir.
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The
.onnxmodel to be converted
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao deploy optical_inspection gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16
Running Inference through TensorRT Engine#
You can reuse the spec file that was specified for TAO inference. The following is an example inference spec:
inference:
gpu_id: 0
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
results_dir: "${results_dir}/inference"
Use the following command to run SiameseOI engine inference:
EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao-client optical_inspection experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GTE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")
tao deploy optical_inspection inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file
results_dir: The global results directory. The engine generation log will be saved in the
results_dir.
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
tao deploy optical_inspection inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR