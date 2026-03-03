Classification (TF2) with TAO Deploy#

Same spec file can be used with the tao model classification_tf2 export command.

GenTrtEngine Config#

The gen_trt_engine configuration contains the parameters of exporting a .onnx model to TensorRT engine, which can be used for deployment.

Field Description Data Type and Constraints Recommended/Typical Value onnx_file The path to the exported .onnx model string trt_engine The path where the generated engine will be stored string results_dir Directory to save the output log. If not specified log will be saved under global $results_dir/gen_trt_engine string tensorrt TensorRT config Dict

The tensorrt configuration contains specification of the TensorRT engine and calibration requirements. +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | Field | Description | Data Type and Constraints | Recommended/Typical Value | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | data_type | The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine | string | FP32 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | min_batch_size | The minimum batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | opt_batch_size | The optimal batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | max_batch_size | The maximum batch size used for optimization profile shape | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | max_workspace_size | The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine | unsigned int | 2 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | calibration | Calibration config | Dict | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+

The calibration configuration specifies the location of the calibration data and where to save the calibration cache file. +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | Field | Description | Data Type and Constraints | Recommended/Typical Value | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_image_dir | The directory containing images to be used for calibration | string | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_cache_file | The path to calibration cache file | string | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_batches | The number of batches to be iterated for calibration | unsigned int | 10 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_batch_size | The batch size for each batch | unsigned int | 1 | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+ | cal_data_file | The path to calibration data file | string | | +——————————+———————————————————————-+——————————-+——————————-+

FTMS Client SPECS = $( tao-client classification_tf2 get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID ) See also For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation. TAO Launcher Below is a sample spec file for TF2 classification. results_dir : '/results' dataset : num_classes : 20 train_dataset_path : "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/train" val_dataset_path : "/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/val" preprocess_mode : 'torch' augmentation : enable_color_augmentation : True enable_center_crop : True train : qat : False checkpoint : '' batch_size_per_gpu : 64 num_epochs : 80 optim_config : optimizer : 'sgd' lr_config : scheduler : 'cosine' learning_rate : 0.05 soft_start : 0.05 reg_config : type : 'L2' scope : [ 'conv2d' , 'dense' ] weight_decay : 0.00005 model : backbone : 'efficientnet-b0' input_width : 256 input_height : 256 input_channels : 3 input_image_depth : 8 evaluate : dataset_path : '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test' checkpoint : '' trt_engine : '/results/efficientnet-b0.fp32.engine' top_k : 3 batch_size : 256 n_workers : 8 inference : checkpoint : '' trt_engine : '/results/efficientnet-b0.fp32.engine' image_dir : '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test/aeroplane' classmap : '/results/train/classmap.json' export : checkpoint : '' onnx_file : '/results/efficientnet-b0.onnx' gen_trt_engine : onnx_file : '/results/efficientnet-b0.onnx' trt_engine : '/results/efficientnet-b0.fp32.engine' tensorrt : data_type : "fp32" max_workspace_size : 4 max_batch_size : 16 calibration : cal_image_dir : '/workspace/tao-experiments/data/split/test' cal_data_file : '/results/calib.tensorfile' cal_cache_file : '/results/cal.bin' cal_batches : 10

Use the following command to run TF2 Classification engine generation: