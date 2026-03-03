Visual ChangeNet-Classification is an NVIDIA-developed classification change detection model and is included in the TAO. Visual ChangeNet supports the following tasks:

train

evaluate

inference

export

Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.

Note Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections. For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation. For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Data Input for VisualChangeNet# Single Golden Data Format# VisualChangeNet-Classification requires the data to be provided as image and CSV files. Refer to the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the input data format for VisualChangeNet-Classification, which follows the same input data format as Optical Inspection. Multiple Golden Data Format# To enable Multiple Golden mode, set num_golden > 1 in the Dataset Configuration. This mode requires a different data format to support multiple golden reference images per sample. Refer to the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the input data format for Multiple-Golden-VisualChangeNet-Classification.

Creating a Training Experiment Spec File# Configuring a Custom Dataset# This section provides example configuration and commands to retrieve configuration for training VisualChangeNet-Classification using the dataset format described above. Note Make sure to set task=classify in SPECS for all task specs. TAO Client (v2 API) BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID = $( tao visual_changenet list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id' ) SPECS = $( tao visual_changenet get-job-schema --action train --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default' ) TAO Launcher Here is an example spec file for training a VisualChangeNet-Classification model with NVIDIA’s FAN Hybrid backbone using the Data Annotation Format. encryption_key : tlt_encode task : classify train : pretrained_model_path : /path/to/pretrained/model.pth resume_training_checkpoint_path : null classify : loss : "ce" cls_weight : [ 1.0 , 10.0 ] num_epochs : 10 num_nodes : 1 validation_interval : 5 checkpoint_interval : 5 seed : 1234 optim : lr : 0.0001 optim : "adamw" policy : "linear" momentum : 0.9 weight_decay : 0.01 results_dir : "${results_dir}/train" tensorboard : enabled : True results_dir : /path/to/experiment_results model : backbone : type : "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid" pretrained_backbone_path : null freeze_backbone : False decode_head : feature_strides : [ 4 , 8 , 16 , 16 ] use_summary_token : True classify : train_margin_euclid : 2.0 eval_margin : 0.005 embedding_vectors : 5 embed_dec : 30 difference_module : 'learnable' learnable_difference_modules : 4 dataset : classify : train_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/train.csv images_dir : /path/to/img_dir validation_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/val.csv images_dir : /path/to/img_dir test_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/test.csv images_dir : /path/to/img_dir infer_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/infer.csv images_dir : /path/to/img_dir image_ext : .jpg batch_size : 16 workers : 2 fpratio_sampling : 0.2 num_input : 4 input_map : LowAngleLight : 0 SolderLight : 1 UniformLight : 2 WhiteLight : 3 concat_type : linear grid_map : x : 2 y : 2 image_width : 128 image_height : 128 augmentation_config : rgb_input_mean : [ 0.485 , 0.456 , 0.406 ] rgb_input_std : [ 0.229 , 0.224 , 0.225 ] num_classes : 2 num_golden : 1 evaluate : checkpoint : "???" inference : checkpoint : "???" export : gpu_id : 0 checkpoint : "???" onnx_file : "???" input_width : 128 input_height : 512 Parameter Data Type Default Description Supported Values model dict config – The configuration of the model architecture. dataset dict config – The configuration of the dataset. train dict config – The configuration of the training task. evaluate dict config – The configuration of the evaluation task. inference dict config – The configuration of the inference task. encryption_key string None The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files. results_dir string /results The directory where experiment results are saved. export dict config – The configuration of the ONNX export task. task str classify A flag to indicate the change detection task. Supports two tasks: ‘segment’ and ‘classify’ for segmentation and classification. classify, segment

train# Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values num_gpus unsigned int 1 The number of GPUs to use for distributed training. >0 gpu_ids List[int] [0] The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed training. seed unsigned int 1234 The random seed for random, NumPy, and torch. >0 num_epochs unsigned int 10 The total number of epochs to run the experiment. >0 checkpoint_interval unsigned int 1 The epoch interval at which the checkpoints are saved. >0 validation_interval unsigned int 1 The epoch interval at which the validation is run. >0 resume_training_checkpoint_path string The intermediate PyTorch Lightning checkpoint from which to resume training. results_dir string /results/train The directory in which to save training results. classify



Dict str list None ce

The classify dict contains configurable parameters for the VisualChangeNet Classification pipeline with the following parameters: * loss: The loss function used for classification training. * cls_weights: Weights for Cross-Entropy Loss for unbalanced dataset distributions.





segment



Dict str list None ce [0.5, 0.5, 0.5, 0.8, 1.0] The segment dict contains configurable parameters for the VisualChangeNet Segmentation pipeline with the following parameters: * loss: The loss function used for segmentation training.







num_nodes unsigned int 1 The number of nodes. If larger than 1, multi-node is enabled. pretrained_model_path string – The path to the pretrained model checkpoint to initialize the end-end model weights. optim

dict config None

Contains the configurable parameters for the VisualChangeNet optimizer detailed in the optim section.



tensorboard

dict config bool None True Enable TensorBoard visualisation using a dict with configurable parameters: * enabled: If set to True , enables TensorBoard.



optim# optim: lr: 0 .0001 optim: "adamw" policy: "linear" momentum: 0 .9 weight_decay: 0 .01 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values lr float 0.0005 The learning rate. >=0.0 optim str adamw The optimizer. policy



str



linear



The learning scheduler: * linear : LambdaLR decreases the lr by a multiplicative factor. * step : StepLR decrease the lr by 0.1 at every num_epochs // 3 steps. linear/step



momentum float 0.9 The momentum for the AdamW optimizer. weight_decay float 0.1 The weight decay coefficient. monitor_name str val_loss The name of the monitor used for saving the top-k checkpoints.

Model# The following example model config provides options to change the VisualChangeNet-Classification architecture for training. VisualChangeNet-Classification supports two model architectures. Architecture 1 ( difference_module = euclidean ) leverages only the last feature maps from the FAN backbone using Euclidean difference to perform contrastive learning. Architecture 2 ( difference_module = learnable ) leverages the VisualChangeNet-Classification learnable difference modules for 4 different features at 3 feature resolutions to minimize Cross-Entropy loss. model: backbone: type: "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid" pretrained_backbone_path: null freeze_backbone: False decode_head: feature_strides: [ 4 , 8 , 16 , 16 ] align_corner: False use_summary_token: True classify: train_margin_euclid: 2 .0 eval_margin: 0 .005 embedding_vectors: 5 embed_dec: 30 difference_module: 'learnable' learnable_difference_modules: 4 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values backbone

























Dict string



















bool bool None



















None False False A dictionary containing the following configurable parameters for VisualChangeNet-Classification backbone: * type: The name of the backbone to be used.

















* pretrained_backbone_path: The path to pre-trained backbone weights file. * freeze_backbone: If set to True , freezes the backbone weights during training. * feat_downsample: If set to True , downsamples the last feature map in FAN backbone configurations. This parameter is not propagated to other backbones. fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid fan_large_16_p4_hybrid fan_small_12_p4_hybrid fan_base_16_p4_hybrid vit_large_nvdinov2 c_radio_p1_vit_huge_patch16_224_mlpnorm c_radio_p2_vit_huge_patch16_224_mlpnorm c_radio_p3_vit_huge_patch16_224_mlpnorm c_radio_v2_vit_huge_patch16_224 c_radio_v2_vit_large_patch16_224 c_radio_v2_vit_base_patch16_224





decode_head











Dict bool bool list Dict int

None False True [4, 8, 16, 16]

256

A dictionary containing the following configurable parameters for the decoder: * align_corners: If set to True , the input and output tensors are aligned by the center points of their corner pixels, preserving the values at the corner pixels. * use_summary_token: If set to True , uses the summary token of the backbone. * feature_strides: The downsampling feature strides for different backbones. * decoder_params: Contains the following network parameters: – embed_dims: The embedding dimensions.



True, False True, False



>0

classify











Dict string









None 2.0

5 30 learnable 4 A dictionary containing the following configurable parameters for VisualChangeNet-Classification model: * train_margin_euclid: The training margin threshold for contrastive learning (applicable for Architecture 1). * eval_margin: The evaluation margin threshold. * embedding_vectors: The output embedding dimension for each input image before computing Euclidean distance (applicable to Architecture 1). * embed_dec: The transformer decoder MLP embedding dimension (applicable to Architecture 2). * difference_module: The type of difference module used (applicable to both architectures). * learnable_difference_modules: The number of learnable difference modules (applicable to Architecture 2).

>0 >0 >0 >0 euclidean, learnable <4

Dataset# The dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, augmentation, and pre-processing. An example dataset is provided below. dataset: classify: train_dataset: csv_path: /path/to/train.csv images_dir: /path/to/img_dir validation_dataset: csv_path: /path/to/val.csv images_dir: /path/to/img_dir test_dataset: csv_path: /path/to/test.csv images_dir: /path/to/img_dir infer_dataset: csv_path: /path/to/infer.csv images_dir: /path/to/img_dir image_ext: .jpg batch_size: 16 workers: 2 fpratio_sampling: 0 .2 num_input: 4 input_map: LowAngleLight: 0 SolderLight: 1 UniformLight: 2 WhiteLight: 3 concat_type: linear grid_map: x: 2 y: 2 image_width: 128 image_height: 128 augmentation_config: rgb_input_mean: [ 0 .485, 0 .456, 0 .406 ] rgb_input_std: [ 0 .229, 0 .224, 0 .225 ] num_classes: 2 * Refer to the Dataset Annotation Format definition for more information about specifying lighting conditions. Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values segment Dict – The segment contains dataset config for the segmentation dataloader. classify Dict – The classify contains dataset config for the classification dataloader detailed in the classify section. classify# Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values train_dataset Dict – The paths to the image directory and CSV files for the training dataset. validation_dataset Dict – The paths to the image directory and CSV files for the validation dataset. test_dataset Dict – The paths to the image directory and CSV files for the test dataset. infer_dataset Dict – The paths to the image directory and CSV files for the inference dataset. image_ext str .jpg The file extension of the images in the dataset. string batch_size int 32 The number of samples per batch. string workers int 8 The number of worker processes for data loading. fpratio_sampling int 0.1 The ratio of false-positive examples to sample. >0 num_input int 4 The number of lighting conditions for each input image*. >0 input_map Dict – The mapping of lighting conditions to indices specifying concatenation ordering*. concat_type string linear Type of concatenation to use for different image lighting conditions. linear, grid grid_map



Dict Dict Dict None None None The parameters to define the grid dimensions to concatenate images as a grid: * x: The number of images along the x-axis. * y: The number of images along the y-axis. Dict



input_width int 100 The width of the input image. >0 input_height int 100 The height of the input image. >0 num_classes int 2 The number of classes in the dataset. >1 augmentation_config Dict None Dictionary containing various data augmentation settings, which is detailed in the augmentation section. num_golden



int



1



Number of golden images to use per input image. Setting this value greater than 1 enables Multiple Golden mode. Multiple Golden mode is only supported with ViT backbones, using input_width = input_height = 224 and input_map = None . In Multiple Golden mode, the dataset must follow the multiple golden data format >0



augmentation_config# Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values random_flip





Dict float float bool None 0.5 0.5 True Random vertical and horizontal flipping augmentation settings. * vflip_probability: Probability of vertical flipping. * hflip_probability: Probability of horizontal flipping. * enable: If set to True , enables random flipping augmentation.

>=0.0 >=0.0

random_rotate





Dict float list bool None 0.5 [90, 180, 270] True Random rotation augmentation settings. * rotate_probability: Probability of applying random rotation. * angle_list: List of rotation angles to choose from. * enable: If set to True , enables random rotation augmentation.

>=0.0 >=0.0

random_color











Dict float float float float bool float None 0.3 0.3 0.3 0.3 True 0.5 Random color augmentation settings. * brightness: Maximum brightness change factor. * contrast: Maximum contrast change factor. * saturation: Maximum saturation change factor. * hue: Maximum hue change factor. * enabled: If set to True , enables random color augmentation. * color_probability: Probability of applying color augmentation.

>=0.0 >=0.0 >=0.0 >=0.0

>=0.0 with_random_crop bool True If set to True , applies random crop augmentation. True, False with_random_blur bool True If set to True , applies random blurring augmentation. True, False rgb_input_mean List[float] [0.485, 0.456, 0.406] The mean to be subtracted for pre-processing. rgb_input_std List[float] [0.229, 0.224, 0.225] The standard deviation to divide the image by. augment bool False If set to True , applies data augmentations. True, False Example spec File for ViT Backbones# Note The following spec file is only relevant for TAO versions 5.3 and later. TAO Client (v2 API) BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID = $( tao visual_changenet list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id' ) SPECS = $( tao visual_changenet get-job-schema --action train --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default' ) TAO Launcher encryption_key : tlt_encode task : classify train : pretrained_model_path : /path/to/pretrained/model.pth resume_training_checkpoint_path : null classify : loss : "contrastive" cls_weight : [ 1.0 , 10.0 ] num_epochs : 10 num_nodes : 1 validation_interval : 5 checkpoint_interval : 5 seed : 1234 optim : lr : 0.0001 optim : "adamw" policy : "linear" momentum : 0.9 weight_decay : 0.01 results_dir : "${results_dir}/train" tensorboard : enabled : True results_dir : /path/to/experiment_results model : backbone : type : "vit_large_nvdinov2" pretrained_backbone_path : /path/to/pretrained/backbone.pth freeze_backbone : False decode_head : feature_strides : [ 4 , 8 , 16 , 32 ] use_summary_token : True classify : train_margin_euclid : 2.0 eval_margin : 0.005 embedding_vectors : 5 embed_dec : 30 difference_module : 'euclidean' learnable_difference_modules : 4 dataset : classify : train_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/train.csv images_dir : /path/to/img_dir validation_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/val.csv images_dir : /path/to/img_dir test_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/test.csv images_dir : /path/to/img_dir infer_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/infer.csv images_dir : /path/to/img_dir image_ext : .jpg batch_size : 16 workers : 2 fpratio_sampling : 0.2 num_input : 4 input_map : LowAngleLight : 0 SolderLight : 1 UniformLight : 2 WhiteLight : 3 concat_type : grid grid_map : x : 2 y : 2 image_width : 112 image_height : 112 augmentation_config : rgb_input_mean : [ 0.485 , 0.456 , 0.406 ] rgb_input_std : [ 0.229 , 0.224 , 0.225 ] num_classes : 2 num_golden : 1 evaluate : checkpoint : "???" inference : checkpoint : "???" export : gpu_id : 0 checkpoint : "???" onnx_file : "???" input_width : 224 input_height : 224

Training the Model# Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet-Classification training: TAO Client (v2 API) TRAIN_JOB_ID = $( tao visual_changenet create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "visual_changenet_train" \ --action train \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --specs " $TRAIN_SPECS " \ --train-datasets '["' $DATASET_ID '"]' \ --eval-dataset " $DATASET_ID " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao model visual_changenet train [ -h ] -e <experiment_spec> task = classify [ results_dir = <global_results_dir> ] [ model.<model_option> = <model_option_value> ] [ dataset.<dataset_option> = <dataset_option_value> ] [ train.<train_option> = <train_option_value> ] [ train.gpu_ids = <gpu indices> ] [ train.num_gpus = <number of gpus> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required. -e , --experiment_spec_file : The path to the experiment spec file.

task : The task (‘segment’ or ‘classify’) for the visual_changenet training. Default: segment. Optional Arguments You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file. -h , --help : Show this help message and exit.

model.<model_option> : The model options.

dataset.<dataset_option> : The dataset options.

train.<train_option> : The train options.

train.optim.<optim_option> : The optimizer options Note For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose two variables for each task: num_gpus and gpu_ids , which default to 1 and [0] , respectively. If both are passed, but are inconsistent, for example num_gpus = 1 , gpu_ids = [0, 1] , then they are modified to follow the setting that implies more GPUs; in the same example num_gpus is modified from 1 to 2. In some cases multi-GPU training may result in a segmentation fault. You can circumvent this by setting the enviroment variable OMP_NUM_THREADS to 1. Depending upon your model of execution, you may use the following methods to set this variable: CLI Launcher : You may set the environment variable by adding the following fields to the Envs field of your ~/.tao_mounts.json file as mentioned in bullet 3 in ths section Running the launcher. { "Envs" : [ { "variable" : "OMP_NUM_THREADSR" , "value" : "1" } }

Docker: You may set environment variables in Docker by setting the -e flag in the Docker command line. docker run -it --rm --gpus all \ -e OMP_NUM_THREADS = 1 \ -v /path/to/local/mount:/path/to/docker/mount nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.5.0-pyt <model> train -e Checkpointing and Resuming Training At every train.checkpoint_interval , a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth . Checkpoints are saved in train.results_dir , like this: $ ls /results/train 'model_epoch_000.pth' 'model_epoch_001.pth' 'model_epoch_002.pth' 'model_epoch_003.pth' 'model_epoch_004.pth' The latest checkpoint is also saved as changenet_model_classify_latest.pth . Training automatically resumes from changenet_model_classify_latest.pth , if it exists in train.results_dir . This is superseded by train.resume_training_checkpoint_path , if it is provided. The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either: Specify a new, empty results directory (Recommended)

Remove the latest checkpoint from the results directory

Creating a Testing Experiment Spec File# Here is an example spec file for testing evaluation and inference of a trained VisualChangeNet-Classification model. TAO Client (v2 API) BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID = $( tao visual_changenet list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id' ) SPECS = $( tao visual_changenet get-job-schema --action evaluate --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default' ) TAO Launcher results_dir : /path/to/experiment_results task : classify model : backbone : type : "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid" classify : eval_margin : 0.005 dataset : classify : test_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/test.csv images_dir : /path/to/img_dir infer_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/infer.csv images_dir : /path/to/img_dir image_ext : .jpg batch_size : 16 workers : 2 num_input : 4 input_map : LowAngleLight : 0 SolderLight : 1 UniformLight : 2 WhiteLight : 3 concat_type : linear grid_map : x : 2 y : 2 output_shape : - 128 - 128 augmentation_config : rgb_input_mean : [ 0.485 , 0.456 , 0.406 ] rgb_input_std : [ 0.229 , 0.224 , 0.225 ] num_classes : 2 num_golden : 1 evaluate : checkpoint : /path/to/checkpoint results_dir : /results/evaluate inference : checkpoint : /path/to/checkpoint results_dir : /results/inference Inference/Evaluate# Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values checkpoint string Path to PyTorch model to evaluate/inference. trt_engine string Path to TensorRT model to inference/evaluate. Should be only used with TAO Deploy. num_gpus unsigned int 1 The number of GPUs to use. >0 gpu_ids unsigned int [0] The GPU IDs to use. results_dir string The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written. vis_after_n_batches unsigned int 1 Number of batches after which to save inference/evaluate visualization results. >0 batch_size unsigned int The batch size of inference/evaluate.

Evaluating the Model# Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet-Classification evaluation: TAO Client (v2 API) EVALUATE_JOB_ID = $( tao visual_changenet create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "visual_changenet_evaluate" \ --action evaluate \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \ --eval-dataset " $DATASET_ID " \ --specs " $EVALUATE_SPECS " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao model visual_changenet evaluate [ -h ] -e <experiment_spec_file> task = classify evaluate.checkpoint = <model to be evaluated> [ evaluate.<evaluate_option> = <evaluate_option_value> ] [ evaluate.gpu_ids = <gpu indices> ] [ evaluate.num_gpus = <number of gpus> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required. -e , --experiment_spec_file : The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment.

evaluate.checkpoint : The .pth model to be evaluated. Optional Arguments The following arguments are optional to run the command. evaluate.<evaluate_option> : The evaluate options. Multi-GPU evaluation is currently not supported for Visual ChangeNet Classify.

Running Inference on the Model# Use the following command to run inference on VisualChangeNet-Classification with the .pth model: TAO Client (v2 API) INFERENCE_JOB_ID = $( tao visual_changenet create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "visual_changenet_inference" \ --action inference \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \ --inference-dataset " $DATASET_ID " \ --specs " $INFERENCE_SPECS " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao model visual_changenet inference [ -h ] -e <experiment_spec_file> task = classify inference.checkpoint = <inference model> [ inference.<evaluate_option> = <evaluate_option_value> ] [ inference.gpu_ids = <gpu indices> ] [ inference.num_gpus = <number of gpus> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required. -e , --experiment_spec_file : The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment.

inference.checkpoint : The .pth model to run inference on. Optional Arguments The following arguments are optional to run the command. inference.<inference_option> : The inference options.

Exporting the Model# Here is an example spec file for exporting the trained VisualChangeNet model: TAO Client (v2 API) BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID = $( tao visual_changenet list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id' ) SPECS = $( tao visual_changenet get-job-schema --action export --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default' ) TAO Launcher export : checkpoint : /path/to/model.pth onnx_file : /path/to/model.onnx opset_version : 12 input_channel : 3 input_width : 128 input_height : 512 batch_size : -1 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values checkpoint string The path to the PyTorch model to export. onnx_file string The path to the .onnx file. opset_version unsigned int 12 The opset version of the exported ONNX. >0 input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported. 3 input_width unsigned int 128 The input width. >0 input_height unsigned int 512 The input height. >0 batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model. If this value is set to -1, the export uses dynamic batch size. >=-1 gpu_id unsigned int 0 The GPU ID to use. on_cpu bool False If set to True , exports the model on CPU. verbose bool False If set to True , prints a human-readable representation of the network. Use the following command to export the model: TAO Client (v2 API) EXPORT_JOB_ID = $( tao visual_changenet create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "visual_changenet_export" \ --action export \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \ --specs " $EXPORT_SPECS " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao model visual_changenet export [ -h ] -e <experiment spec file> task = classify export.checkpoint = <model to export> export.onnx_file = <onnx path> [ export.<export_option> = <export_option_value> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required to run the command. -e , --experiment_spec : The path to an experiment spec file

export.checkpoint : The .pth model to export.

export.onnx_file : The path where the .etlt or .onnx model is saved. Optional Arguments The following arguments are optional to run the command. export.<export_option> : The export options.