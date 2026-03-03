The deep learning and computer vision models that you trained can be deployed on edge devices, such as a Jetson Xavier, Jetson Nano, or Tesla, or in the cloud with NVIDIA GPUs.

DeepStream SDK is a streaming analytic toolkit to accelerate building AI-based video analytic applications. TAO is integrated with DeepStream SDK, so models trained with TAO will work out of the box with Deepstream.

LPRNet .etlt cannot be parsed by DeepStream directly. You should use tao-converter to convert the .etlt model to optimized TensorRT engine and then integrate the engine into DeepStream pipeline.

The tao-converter is a tool that is provided with TAO to facilitate the deployment of TAO trained models on TensorRT and/or Deepstream. For deployment platforms with an x86 based CPU and discrete GPUs, the tao-converter is distributed within the TAO docker. Therefore, it is suggested to use the docker to generate the engine. However, this requires that the user adhere to the same minor version of TensorRT as distributed with the docker. The TAO docker includes TensorRT version 7.1. In order to use the engine with a different minor version of TensorRT, copy the converter from /opt/nvidia/tools/tao-converter to the target machine and follow the instructions for x86 to run it and generate a TensorRT engine.

For the aarch64 platform, the tao-converter is available to download in the dev zone.

Here is a sample command to generate LPRNet engine through tao-converter :

tao-converter <etlt_model> -k <key_to_etlt_model> -p image_input,1x3x48x96,4x3x48x96,16x3x48x96 -e <path_to_generated_trt_engine>

Through this command, an optimized TensorRT engine with dynamic input shape will be generated. (Dynamic shape of this engine: min_shape=[1x3x48x96], opt_shape=[4x3x48x96], max_shape=[16x3x48x96]. The shape format is NCHW.)