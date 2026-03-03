Troubleshooting Guide#

If there are any issues with minikube after meeting the pre-requisites, run the following command to restart the minikube cluster:

For any dataset, experiment, or workspace-related errors, look at the logs of the tao-api service pod by running the following commands:

For any job-related errors, look at the logs of the job by running the following command, and override any configuration if necessary:

kubectl logs -f tao-api-sts-<job_id>-0

The job logs are also automatically uploaded to your cloud workspace under /results/<job_id>/microservices_log.txt .