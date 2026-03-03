REST API Overview and Examples#

The TAO (Train, Adapt, Optimize) API v2 provides a unified, job-centric interface for managing workspaces, datasets, and training jobs. This version simplifies the API structure with consolidated endpoints and improved authentication.

Examples in this section are based on cURL commands and jq JSON data processing on a Linux machine with CURL and the jq tool pre-installed.

Note

For comprehensive API specifications, see the TAO API Reference.

API v2 Architecture#

The TAO API v2 introduces a unified architecture with the following key improvements:

Unified Jobs Endpoint

All experiment and dataset operations are handled through /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs with a kind parameter (experiment or dataset).

Environment Variable Authentication

Authentication uses JWT tokens with environment variable support for better security and CI/CD integration.

Resource-Specific Metadata

Dedicated endpoints for workspace, dataset, and job metadata provide clearer access to resource information.

Enhanced Job Control

Comprehensive job management with pause, resume, cancel, and delete operations.

User Authentication#

User authentication is based on NGC Personal Key. For more details, see the pre-requisites in API Setup.

Login and Obtain JWT Token

BASE_URL=https://api.tao.ngc.nvidia.com/api/v2

NGC_ORG_NAME=your_org_name

NGC_API_KEY=nvapi-******

# Login to get JWT token
CREDS=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/login -d '{
    "ngc_key": "'"$NGC_API_KEY"'",
    "ngc_org_name": "'"$NGC_ORG_NAME"'"
}')

TOKEN=$(echo $CREDS | jq -r '.token')
echo "Token: $TOKEN"

Using the Token for API Calls

For all subsequent API calls, include the token in the Authorization header:

curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN"

Note

The API Base URL can be retrieved after the cluster is setup. For more details, see the TAO API Setup.

API v2 Endpoints Overview#

The TAO API v2 service is organized around these main resource types:

Workspaces (/api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/workspaces)

  • List workspaces

  • Create workspace

  • Get workspace metadata

  • Delete workspace

  • Backup workspace

  • Restore workspace

Datasets (/api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/datasets)

  • List datasets

  • Create dataset

  • Get dataset metadata

  • Delete dataset

  • Get dataset formats

Jobs - Unified (/api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs)

  • List jobs

  • Create job (experiment or dataset)

  • Get job metadata

  • Get job status

  • Get job logs

  • Pause/Resume/Cancel job

  • Delete job

  • Download job files

  • List base experiments

  • Get job schema

  • Get GPU types

  • Publish/Remove published model

Inference Microservices (/api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/inference_microservices)

  • Start inference microservice

  • Get microservice status

  • Make inference request

  • Stop microservice

Workspaces#

In TAO 6.0+, cloud workspaces are used to pull datasets and store experiment results in popular cloud storage providers.

Supported Cloud Types:

  • AWS - cloud_type: aws; cloud_specific_details needed: access_key, secret_key, region, bucket_name

  • Azure - cloud_type: azure; cloud_specific_details needed: account_name, access_key, region, container_name

  • HuggingFace - cloud_type: huggingface; cloud_specific_details needed: token (datasets only, not for experiment storage)

Creating a Workspace

WORKSPACE_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
    "name": "my_workspace",
    "cloud_type": "aws",
    "cloud_specific_details": {
        "access_key": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
        "secret_key": "wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY",
        "region": "us-west-2",
        "bucket_name": "my-tao-bucket"
    },
    "shared": false
}' | jq -r '.id')
echo $WORKSPACE_ID

List Workspaces

curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

Get Workspace Metadata

curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces/$WORKSPACE_ID \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

Delete Workspace

curl -s -X DELETE $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces/$WORKSPACE_ID \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

Note

For experiments, you must provide cloud storage with read and write access, which pushes the action artifacts, like training checkpoints, to the provided cloud storage. Datasets also require cloud storage with read and write access, as TAO may need to convert your dataset to a compatible format before training.

Datasets#

You can either use datasets stored in the cloud workspace with cloud_file_path or public dataset with an https url.

This example workflow uses the object detection data based on the COCO dataset format. For more details about the COCO format, refer to the COCO dataset page. If you are using a custom dataset, it must follow the dataset structure as depicted below.

$DATA_DIR
├── annotations.json
├── images
    ├── image_name_1.jpg
    ├── image_name_2.jpg
    ├── ...

Note

Ensure that the dataset folder structure in cloud_file_path or url matches the model’s requirements. For details, refer to Data Annotation Format.

Object Detection Use Case Example with API v2#

The following example walks you through a complete TAO workflow using the unified v2 API.

Note

Datasets provided in these examples are subject to the following license Dataset License.

  1. Creating the Training Dataset

    TRAIN_DATASET_ID=$(curl -s -X POST \
    $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/datasets \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "type": "object_detection",
        "format": "coco",
        "url": "https://tao-detection-synthetic-dataset-dev.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/tao_od_synthetic_train_coco.tar.gz"
    }' | jq -r '.id')
echo $TRAIN_DATASET_ID

    To monitor the status of the train dataset download:

    TRAIN_DATASET_PULL_STATUS=$(curl -s -X GET \
    $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/datasets/$TRAIN_DATASET_ID \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.status')
echo $TRAIN_DATASET_PULL_STATUS

  2. Creating the Validation Dataset

    EVAL_DATASET_ID=$(curl -s -X POST \
    $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/datasets \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "type": "object_detection",
        "format": "coco",
        "url": "https://tao-detection-synthetic-dataset-dev.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/tao_od_synthetic_val_coco.tar.gz"
    }' | jq -r '.id')
echo $EVAL_DATASET_ID

  3. List Base Experiments

    # List all base experiments
curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:list_base_experiments \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

# Find specific base experiment (e.g., RT-DETR with ResNet50)
BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID=$(curl -s -X GET \
    $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:list_base_experiments \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | \
    jq -r '[.base_experiments[] | select(.network_arch == "rtdetr") | select(.ngc_path | contains("resnet50"))][0] | .id')
echo $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID

  1. Create Training Job (Unified v2 API)

In API v2, you create jobs directly with all parameters in a single call:

# Get job schema for train action
TRAIN_SCHEMA=$(curl -s -X GET \
    "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:schema?action=train&base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.default')

# Modify specs as needed
TRAIN_SPECS=$(echo $TRAIN_SCHEMA | jq '.train.num_epochs=10 | .train.num_gpus=2')

# Create training job
TRAIN_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "kind": "experiment",
        "name": "rtdetr_training_job",
        "network_arch": "rtdetr",
        "encryption_key": "tlt_encode",
        "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'",
        "action": "train",
        "specs": '"$TRAIN_SPECS"',
        "train_datasets": ["'"$TRAIN_DATASET_ID"'"],
        "eval_dataset": "'"$EVAL_DATASET_ID"'",
        "inference_dataset": "'"$EVAL_DATASET_ID"'",
        "calibration_dataset": "'"$TRAIN_DATASET_ID"'",
        "base_experiment_ids": ["'"$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID"'"],
        "automl_settings": {
            "automl_enabled": false
        }
    }' | jq -r '.id')
echo $TRAIN_JOB_ID

  1. Monitor Training Job Status

    # Get job status
curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq '.status'

# Get detailed job metadata
curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

# Get job logs
curl -s -X GET "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:logs" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN"

  2. Job Control Operations

    # Pause a running job
curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:pause" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

# Resume a paused job
curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:resume" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{"parent_job_id": "", "specs": {}}' | jq

# Cancel a job
curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:cancel" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

  3. Create Evaluation Job

    After training completes, run evaluation:

    # Get evaluation schema
EVAL_SCHEMA=$(curl -s -X GET \
    "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:schema?action=evaluate&base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.default')

# Create evaluation job
EVAL_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "kind": "experiment",
        "name": "rtdetr_evaluation_job",
        "network_arch": "rtdetr",
        "encryption_key": "tlt_encode",
        "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'",
        "action": "evaluate",
        "parent_job_id": "'"$TRAIN_JOB_ID"'",
        "specs": '"$EVAL_SCHEMA"',
        "eval_dataset": "'"$EVAL_DATASET_ID"'"
    }' | jq -r '.id')
echo $EVAL_JOB_ID

  4. Create Inference Job

    # Get inference schema
INFERENCE_SCHEMA=$(curl -s -X GET \
    "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:schema?action=inference&base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.default')

# Create inference job
INFERENCE_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "kind": "experiment",
        "name": "rtdetr_inference_job",
        "network_arch": "rtdetr",
        "encryption_key": "tlt_encode",
        "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'",
        "action": "inference",
        "parent_job_id": "'"$TRAIN_JOB_ID"'",
        "specs": '"$INFERENCE_SCHEMA"',
        "inference_dataset": "'"$EVAL_DATASET_ID"'"
    }' | jq -r '.id')
echo $INFERENCE_JOB_ID

  5. Export Model to ONNX

    # Get export schema
EXPORT_SCHEMA=$(curl -s -X GET \
    "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:schema?action=export&base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.default')

# Create export job
EXPORT_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "kind": "experiment",
        "name": "rtdetr_export_job",
        "network_arch": "rtdetr",
        "encryption_key": "tlt_encode",
        "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'",
        "action": "export",
        "parent_job_id": "'"$TRAIN_JOB_ID"'",
        "specs": '"$EXPORT_SCHEMA"'
    }' | jq -r '.id')
echo $EXPORT_JOB_ID

  6. Generate TensorRT Engine

    # Get TensorRT engine schema
TRT_SCHEMA=$(curl -s -X GET \
    "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:schema?action=gen_trt_engine&base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.default')

# Create TensorRT engine generation job
TRT_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "kind": "experiment",
        "name": "rtdetr_trt_engine_job",
        "network_arch": "rtdetr",
        "encryption_key": "tlt_encode",
        "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'",
        "action": "gen_trt_engine",
        "parent_job_id": "'"$EXPORT_JOB_ID"'",
        "specs": '"$TRT_SCHEMA"'
    }' | jq -r '.id')
echo $TRT_JOB_ID

  7. Download Job Files

    # List job files
curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:list_files" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "retrieve_logs": true,
        "retrieve_specs": true
    }' | jq

# Download selective files
curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:download_selective_files" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "best_model": true,
        "latest_model": false
    }' > job_files.tar.gz

# Download entire job
curl -s -X GET "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:download" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" > job_complete.tar.gz

  8. Publish Model

    # Publish trained model to NGC
curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:publish_model" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "display_name": "RT-DETR Production Model v1.0",
        "description": "Trained RT-DETR model for object detection",
        "team": "ml_team"
    }' | jq

# Remove published model
curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:remove_published_model" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "team": "ml_team"
    }' | jq

Inference Microservices#

Deploy trained models as inference microservices for scalable, real-time inference.

Start Inference Microservice

MICROSERVICE_ID=$(curl -s -X POST \
    $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/inference_microservices:start \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "docker_image": "nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.0.0-tf2.11.0",
        "gpu_type": "a100",
        "num_gpus": 1,
        "parent_job_id": "'"$TRAIN_JOB_ID"'",
        "kind": "experiment",
        "model_path": "/workspace/models/best_model.pth",
        "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'",
        "checkpoint_choose_method": "best_model",
        "network_arch": "rtdetr"
    }' | jq -r '.id')
echo $MICROSERVICE_ID

Check Microservice Status

curl -s -X GET \
    "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/inference_microservices/$MICROSERVICE_ID:status" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

Make Inference Request

# Base64-encoded image inference
curl -s -X POST \
    "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/inference_microservices/$MICROSERVICE_ID:inference" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "input": ["..."],
        "model": "rtdetr_model"
    }' | jq

# Cloud media path inference
curl -s -X POST \
    "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/inference_microservices/$MICROSERVICE_ID:inference" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "media": "s3://my-bucket/path/to/image.jpg",
        "prompt": "Detect objects in this image"
    }' | jq

Stop Microservice

curl -s -X POST \
    "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/inference_microservices/$MICROSERVICE_ID:stop" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

Dataset Processing Jobs#

Create dataset processing jobs using the unified jobs endpoint:

Dataset Conversion Job

CONVERT_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "kind": "dataset",
        "dataset_id": "'"$TRAIN_DATASET_ID"'",
        "action": "convert",
        "specs": {
            "output_format": "tfrecords",
            "train_split": 0.8,
            "val_split": 0.2,
            "shuffle": true
        }
    }' | jq -r '.id')
echo $CONVERT_JOB_ID

Workspace Backup and Restore#

Backup Workspace

curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces/$WORKSPACE_ID:backup" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "backup_file_name": "mongodb_backup_20251110.gz"
    }' | jq

Restore Workspace

curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces/$WORKSPACE_ID:restore" \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "backup_file_name": "mongodb_backup_20251110.gz"
    }' | jq

Note

  • Restore action is recommended when reinstalling the FTMS Helm Chart or if ptmPull is set to False.

  • Workspace used for restore must refer to a cloud bucket which contains a backup file generated by the FTMS backup action.

Job Management Features#

Graceful Job Termination#

TAO FTMS supports graceful termination of training jobs, allowing them to complete their current checkpoint and upload results before shutting down. This ensures that no training progress is lost when pausing or stopping jobs.

Using Graceful Pause#

When pausing a job, you can specify the graceful parameter in the request body to allow the job to finish its current training epoch and upload checkpoints:

# Graceful pause (recommended) - allows checkpoint upload before stopping
curl -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$JOB_ID:pause \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
  -d '{"graceful": true}'

# Abrupt pause - stops immediately without uploading
curl -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$JOB_ID:pause \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
  -d '{"graceful": false}'

Additional Termination Options#

When running training jobs, you can configure graceful termination behavior using these top-level parameters:

  • retain_checkpoints_for_resume (boolean): Retain intermediate checkpoints for resuming training later (useful for Hyperband AutoML)

  • early_stop_epoch (integer): Specify a predefined epoch number to stop training at, triggering graceful termination and checkpoint upload

These options are specified as top-level parameters in the job run request:

curl -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
  -d '{
    "kind": "experiment",
    "action": "train",
    "specs": {
      "train": {
        "num_epochs": 10,
        "num_gpus": 2
      }
    },
    "retain_checkpoints_for_resume": true,
    "early_stop_epoch": 50
  }'

Job Timeout Configuration#

TAO FTMS provides per-job timeout management for long-running training jobs. Each job has its own timeout value (default: 60 minutes), providing fine-grained control over different types of operations.

Specifying Timeout When Running a Job#

The timeout_minutes parameter is specified as a top-level field in the job run request body, not inside the specs.

# Training job with 3-hour timeout
curl -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
  -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
  -d '{
    "kind": "experiment",
    "action": "train",
    "specs": {
      "train": {
        "num_epochs": 10,
        "num_gpus": 2
      }
    },
    "timeout_minutes": 180
  }'

Parameters#

  • timeout_minutes (integer, optional): Timeout in minutes for the job. Default: 60 minutes. Must be at least 1 minute.

  • This is a top-level parameter alongside action, specs, parent_job_id, etc., NOT inside specs.

Jobs that exceed their timeout are automatically terminated to prevent runaway processes from consuming cluster resources indefinitely.

Best Practices#

  • Adjust the timeout (default: 60 minutes) based on your workload.

  • Set realistic timeouts based on dataset size and model complexity.

  • Training jobs typically need longer timeouts than evaluation/inference jobs.

  • Consider hardware capabilities (GPU type memory) when setting timeout values.

  • Monitor job progress through the status API to adjust timeouts if needed.

  • For large-scale training (large models or extensive datasets), increase the timeout accordingly.

Cloud File Operations with Progress Tracking#

TAO FTMS provides enhanced visibility into cloud storage operations with detailed progress tracking for uploads and downloads. Progress information is available when you fetch the job metadata through the status API.

Progress Tracking Features#

  • Real-time progress updates for dataset downloads

  • Upload progress tracking when saving checkpoints to cloud storage

  • File count and size information for large model checkpoints

  • Current file being transferred with individual file progress

  • Overall transfer progress across all files

  • Transfer speed and ETA estimation

Accessing Progress Information#

Progress updates are included in the job metadata when you query job status:

# Get job status to see progress
curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$JOB_ID \
  -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

Download Progress Examples#

When downloading datasets or pretrained models, you’ll see progress updates like these in the job status response:

NGC Model Download#

Current file download: NGC: nvdinov2_vitg (nvidia/tao)
Current file download Progress: 1.2 GB
Total Download Progress: 1/7 files (14.3%), 1.2 GB/25.7 GB (4.6%)
Remaining: 6 files, 24.5 GB, ETA: 0:06:14

HuggingFace Model Download#

Current file download: HF: nvidia/Cosmos-Reason1-7B
Current file download Progress: 7.1 GB/15.5 GB (45.7%)
Total Download Progress: 3/7 files (42.9%), 11.7 GB/25.7 GB (45.3%)
Remaining: 4 files, 14.1 GB, ETA: 0:01:55

Dataset Download#

Current file download: mvtec_mgcn_train/images.tar.gz
Current file download Progress: 80.0 MB/5.0 GB (1.6%)
Total Download Progress: 5/7 files (71.4%), 20.1 GB/25.7 GB (78.2%)
Remaining: 2 files, 5.6 GB, ETA: 0:00:31

Upload Progress Example#

When uploading model checkpoints or results to cloud storage:

Current file upload: train/model_epoch_000_step_00117.pth
Current file upload Progress: 8.0 MB/1.0 GB (0.8%)
Total Upload Progress: 2/4 files (50.0%), 8.0 MB/1.0 GB (0.8%)
Remaining: 2 files, 1.0 GB, ETA: 0:44:39

Progress Information Includes#

  • Current file: Name and source of the file being transferred

  • Current file progress: Bytes transferred and percentage for the current file

  • Total progress: Overall completion across all files (count and size)

  • Remaining: Files and data size yet to be transferred

  • ETA: Estimated time to completion based on current transfer rate

Use Cases#

  • Monitoring large dataset downloads from cloud storage

  • Tracking model checkpoint uploads during training

  • Observing PTM (PreTrained Model) downloads from NGC or HuggingFace

  • Monitoring experiment artifact uploads to cloud workspaces

  • Verifying transfer completion and detecting stalled operations

AutoML#

AutoML is a TAO Toolkit API service that automatically selects deep learning hyperparameters for a chosen model and dataset.

Create Training Job with AutoML

AUTOML_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
    -H "Content-Type: application/json" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
    -d '{
        "kind": "experiment",
        "name": "automl_training_job",
        "network_arch": "classification_pyt",
        "encryption_key": "tlt_encode",
        "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'",
        "action": "train",
        "specs": '"$TRAIN_SPECS"',
        "train_datasets": ["'"$TRAIN_DATASET_ID"'"],
        "eval_dataset": "'"$EVAL_DATASET_ID"'",
        "base_experiment_ids": ["'"$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID"'"],
        "automl_settings": {
            "automl_enabled": true,
            "automl_algorithm": "bayesian",
            "automl_max_recommendations": 20,
            "automl_delete_intermediate_ckpt": true
        }
    }' | jq -r '.id')
echo $AUTOML_JOB_ID

Get AutoML Defaults

curl -s -X GET \
    "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/automl:get_param_details?base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \
    -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq

See the AutoML docs for more details.

Migration from v1 to v2#

Key differences when migrating from API v1:

Endpoint Changes

  • v1: /api/v1/orgs/{org}/experiments → v2: /api/v2/orgs/{org}/jobs (with kind: "experiment")

  • v1: /api/v1/orgs/{org}/datasets/{id}/actions → v2: /api/v2/orgs/{org}/jobs (with kind: "dataset")

Job Creation

  • v1: Two-step process (create experiment, then run action)

  • v2: Single-step job creation with all parameters

Authentication

  • v1: File-based config

  • v2: Environment variables and JWT tokens

Metadata Access

  • v1: Generic /metadata endpoint

  • v2: Resource-specific endpoints (/workspaces/{id}, /datasets/{id}, /jobs/{id})

Additional Resources#

For complete API specifications, see the TAO API Reference.