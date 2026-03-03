REST API Overview and Examples#
The TAO (Train, Adapt, Optimize) API v2 provides a unified, job-centric interface for managing workspaces, datasets, and training jobs. This version simplifies the API structure with consolidated endpoints and improved authentication.
Examples in this section are based on cURL commands and jq JSON data processing on a Linux machine with CURL and the jq tool pre-installed.
Note
For comprehensive API specifications, see the TAO API Reference.
API v2 Architecture#
The TAO API v2 introduces a unified architecture with the following key improvements:
- Unified Jobs Endpoint
All experiment and dataset operations are handled through
/api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobswith a
kindparameter (
experimentor
dataset).
- Environment Variable Authentication
Authentication uses JWT tokens with environment variable support for better security and CI/CD integration.
- Resource-Specific Metadata
Dedicated endpoints for workspace, dataset, and job metadata provide clearer access to resource information.
- Enhanced Job Control
Comprehensive job management with pause, resume, cancel, and delete operations.
User Authentication#
User authentication is based on NGC Personal Key. For more details, see the pre-requisites in API Setup.
Login and Obtain JWT Token
BASE_URL=https://api.tao.ngc.nvidia.com/api/v2
NGC_ORG_NAME=your_org_name
NGC_API_KEY=nvapi-******
# Login to get JWT token
CREDS=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/login -d '{
"ngc_key": "'"$NGC_API_KEY"'",
"ngc_org_name": "'"$NGC_ORG_NAME"'"
}')
TOKEN=$(echo $CREDS | jq -r '.token')
echo "Token: $TOKEN"
Using the Token for API Calls
For all subsequent API calls, include the token in the Authorization header:
curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN"
Note
The API Base URL can be retrieved after the cluster is setup. For more details, see the TAO API Setup.
API v2 Endpoints Overview#
The TAO API v2 service is organized around these main resource types:
Workspaces (
/api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/workspaces)
List workspaces
Create workspace
Get workspace metadata
Delete workspace
Backup workspace
Restore workspace
Datasets (
/api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/datasets)
List datasets
Create dataset
Get dataset metadata
Delete dataset
Get dataset formats
Jobs - Unified (
/api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs)
List jobs
Create job (experiment or dataset)
Get job metadata
Get job status
Get job logs
Pause/Resume/Cancel job
Delete job
Download job files
List base experiments
Get job schema
Get GPU types
Publish/Remove published model
Inference Microservices (
/api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/inference_microservices)
Start inference microservice
Get microservice status
Make inference request
Stop microservice
Workspaces#
In TAO 6.0+, cloud workspaces are used to pull datasets and store experiment results in popular cloud storage providers.
Supported Cloud Types:
AWS -
cloud_type: aws;
cloud_specific_detailsneeded: access_key, secret_key, region, bucket_name
Azure -
cloud_type: azure;
cloud_specific_detailsneeded: account_name, access_key, region, container_name
HuggingFace -
cloud_type: huggingface;
cloud_specific_detailsneeded: token (datasets only, not for experiment storage)
Creating a Workspace
WORKSPACE_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
"name": "my_workspace",
"cloud_type": "aws",
"cloud_specific_details": {
"access_key": "AKIAIOSFODNN7EXAMPLE",
"secret_key": "wJalrXUtnFEMI/K7MDENG/bPxRfiCYEXAMPLEKEY",
"region": "us-west-2",
"bucket_name": "my-tao-bucket"
},
"shared": false
}' | jq -r '.id')
echo $WORKSPACE_ID
List Workspaces
curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq
Get Workspace Metadata
curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces/$WORKSPACE_ID \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq
Delete Workspace
curl -s -X DELETE $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces/$WORKSPACE_ID \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq
Note
For experiments, you must provide cloud storage with read and write access, which pushes the action artifacts, like training checkpoints, to the provided cloud storage. Datasets also require cloud storage with read and write access, as TAO may need to convert your dataset to a compatible format before training.
Datasets#
You can either use datasets stored in the cloud workspace with
cloud_file_path or public dataset with an https
url.
This example workflow uses the object detection data based on the COCO dataset format. For more details about the COCO format, refer to the COCO dataset page. If you are using a custom dataset, it must follow the dataset structure as depicted below.
$DATA_DIR
├── annotations.json
├── images
├── image_name_1.jpg
├── image_name_2.jpg
├── ...
Note
Ensure that the dataset folder structure in
cloud_file_path or
url matches the model’s requirements. For details, refer to Data Annotation Format.
Object Detection Use Case Example with API v2#
The following example walks you through a complete TAO workflow using the unified v2 API.
Note
Datasets provided in these examples are subject to the following license Dataset License.
Creating the Training Dataset
TRAIN_DATASET_ID=$(curl -s -X POST \ $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/datasets \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "type": "object_detection", "format": "coco", "url": "https://tao-detection-synthetic-dataset-dev.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/tao_od_synthetic_train_coco.tar.gz" }' | jq -r '.id') echo $TRAIN_DATASET_ID
To monitor the status of the train dataset download:
TRAIN_DATASET_PULL_STATUS=$(curl -s -X GET \ $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/datasets/$TRAIN_DATASET_ID \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.status') echo $TRAIN_DATASET_PULL_STATUS
Creating the Validation Dataset
EVAL_DATASET_ID=$(curl -s -X POST \ $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/datasets \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "type": "object_detection", "format": "coco", "url": "https://tao-detection-synthetic-dataset-dev.s3.us-west-2.amazonaws.com/tao_od_synthetic_val_coco.tar.gz" }' | jq -r '.id') echo $EVAL_DATASET_ID
List Base Experiments
# List all base experiments curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:list_base_experiments \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq # Find specific base experiment (e.g., RT-DETR with ResNet50) BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID=$(curl -s -X GET \ $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:list_base_experiments \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | \ jq -r '[.base_experiments[] | select(.network_arch == "rtdetr") | select(.ngc_path | contains("resnet50"))][0] | .id') echo $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID
Create Training Job (Unified v2 API)
In API v2, you create jobs directly with all parameters in a single call:# Get job schema for train action TRAIN_SCHEMA=$(curl -s -X GET \ "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:schema?action=train&base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.default') # Modify specs as needed TRAIN_SPECS=$(echo $TRAIN_SCHEMA | jq '.train.num_epochs=10 | .train.num_gpus=2') # Create training job TRAIN_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "kind": "experiment", "name": "rtdetr_training_job", "network_arch": "rtdetr", "encryption_key": "tlt_encode", "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'", "action": "train", "specs": '"$TRAIN_SPECS"', "train_datasets": ["'"$TRAIN_DATASET_ID"'"], "eval_dataset": "'"$EVAL_DATASET_ID"'", "inference_dataset": "'"$EVAL_DATASET_ID"'", "calibration_dataset": "'"$TRAIN_DATASET_ID"'", "base_experiment_ids": ["'"$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID"'"], "automl_settings": { "automl_enabled": false } }' | jq -r '.id') echo $TRAIN_JOB_ID
Monitor Training Job Status
# Get job status curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq '.status' # Get detailed job metadata curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq # Get job logs curl -s -X GET "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:logs" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN"
Job Control Operations
# Pause a running job curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:pause" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq # Resume a paused job curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:resume" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{"parent_job_id": "", "specs": {}}' | jq # Cancel a job curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:cancel" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq
Create Evaluation Job
After training completes, run evaluation:
# Get evaluation schema EVAL_SCHEMA=$(curl -s -X GET \ "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:schema?action=evaluate&base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.default') # Create evaluation job EVAL_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "kind": "experiment", "name": "rtdetr_evaluation_job", "network_arch": "rtdetr", "encryption_key": "tlt_encode", "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'", "action": "evaluate", "parent_job_id": "'"$TRAIN_JOB_ID"'", "specs": '"$EVAL_SCHEMA"', "eval_dataset": "'"$EVAL_DATASET_ID"'" }' | jq -r '.id') echo $EVAL_JOB_ID
Create Inference Job
# Get inference schema INFERENCE_SCHEMA=$(curl -s -X GET \ "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:schema?action=inference&base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.default') # Create inference job INFERENCE_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "kind": "experiment", "name": "rtdetr_inference_job", "network_arch": "rtdetr", "encryption_key": "tlt_encode", "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'", "action": "inference", "parent_job_id": "'"$TRAIN_JOB_ID"'", "specs": '"$INFERENCE_SCHEMA"', "inference_dataset": "'"$EVAL_DATASET_ID"'" }' | jq -r '.id') echo $INFERENCE_JOB_ID
Export Model to ONNX
# Get export schema EXPORT_SCHEMA=$(curl -s -X GET \ "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:schema?action=export&base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.default') # Create export job EXPORT_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "kind": "experiment", "name": "rtdetr_export_job", "network_arch": "rtdetr", "encryption_key": "tlt_encode", "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'", "action": "export", "parent_job_id": "'"$TRAIN_JOB_ID"'", "specs": '"$EXPORT_SCHEMA"' }' | jq -r '.id') echo $EXPORT_JOB_ID
Generate TensorRT Engine
# Get TensorRT engine schema TRT_SCHEMA=$(curl -s -X GET \ "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs:schema?action=gen_trt_engine&base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq -r '.default') # Create TensorRT engine generation job TRT_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "kind": "experiment", "name": "rtdetr_trt_engine_job", "network_arch": "rtdetr", "encryption_key": "tlt_encode", "workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'", "action": "gen_trt_engine", "parent_job_id": "'"$EXPORT_JOB_ID"'", "specs": '"$TRT_SCHEMA"' }' | jq -r '.id') echo $TRT_JOB_ID
Download Job Files
# List job files curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:list_files" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "retrieve_logs": true, "retrieve_specs": true }' | jq # Download selective files curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:download_selective_files" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "best_model": true, "latest_model": false }' > job_files.tar.gz # Download entire job curl -s -X GET "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:download" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" > job_complete.tar.gz
Publish Model
# Publish trained model to NGC curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:publish_model" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "display_name": "RT-DETR Production Model v1.0", "description": "Trained RT-DETR model for object detection", "team": "ml_team" }' | jq # Remove published model curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$TRAIN_JOB_ID:remove_published_model" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \ -d '{ "team": "ml_team" }' | jq
Inference Microservices#
Deploy trained models as inference microservices for scalable, real-time inference.
Start Inference Microservice
MICROSERVICE_ID=$(curl -s -X POST \
$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/inference_microservices:start \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
"docker_image": "nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.0.0-tf2.11.0",
"gpu_type": "a100",
"num_gpus": 1,
"parent_job_id": "'"$TRAIN_JOB_ID"'",
"kind": "experiment",
"model_path": "/workspace/models/best_model.pth",
"workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'",
"checkpoint_choose_method": "best_model",
"network_arch": "rtdetr"
}' | jq -r '.id')
echo $MICROSERVICE_ID
Check Microservice Status
curl -s -X GET \
"$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/inference_microservices/$MICROSERVICE_ID:status" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq
Make Inference Request
# Base64-encoded image inference
curl -s -X POST \
"$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/inference_microservices/$MICROSERVICE_ID:inference" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
"input": ["..."],
"model": "rtdetr_model"
}' | jq
# Cloud media path inference
curl -s -X POST \
"$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/inference_microservices/$MICROSERVICE_ID:inference" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
"media": "s3://my-bucket/path/to/image.jpg",
"prompt": "Detect objects in this image"
}' | jq
Stop Microservice
curl -s -X POST \
"$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/inference_microservices/$MICROSERVICE_ID:stop" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq
Dataset Processing Jobs#
Create dataset processing jobs using the unified jobs endpoint:
Dataset Conversion Job
CONVERT_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
"kind": "dataset",
"dataset_id": "'"$TRAIN_DATASET_ID"'",
"action": "convert",
"specs": {
"output_format": "tfrecords",
"train_split": 0.8,
"val_split": 0.2,
"shuffle": true
}
}' | jq -r '.id')
echo $CONVERT_JOB_ID
Workspace Backup and Restore#
Backup Workspace
curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces/$WORKSPACE_ID:backup" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
"backup_file_name": "mongodb_backup_20251110.gz"
}' | jq
Restore Workspace
curl -s -X POST "$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/workspaces/$WORKSPACE_ID:restore" \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
"backup_file_name": "mongodb_backup_20251110.gz"
}' | jq
Note
Restore action is recommended when reinstalling the FTMS Helm Chart or if
ptmPullis set to False.
Workspace used for restore must refer to a cloud bucket which contains a backup file generated by the FTMS backup action.
Job Management Features#
Graceful Job Termination#
TAO FTMS supports graceful termination of training jobs, allowing them to complete their current checkpoint and upload results before shutting down. This ensures that no training progress is lost when pausing or stopping jobs.
Using Graceful Pause#
When pausing a job, you can specify the
graceful parameter in the request body to allow the job to finish its current training epoch and upload checkpoints:
# Graceful pause (recommended) - allows checkpoint upload before stopping
curl -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$JOB_ID:pause \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{"graceful": true}'
# Abrupt pause - stops immediately without uploading
curl -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$JOB_ID:pause \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{"graceful": false}'
Additional Termination Options#
When running training jobs, you can configure graceful termination behavior using these top-level parameters:
retain_checkpoints_for_resume(boolean): Retain intermediate checkpoints for resuming training later (useful for Hyperband AutoML)
early_stop_epoch(integer): Specify a predefined epoch number to stop training at, triggering graceful termination and checkpoint upload
These options are specified as top-level parameters in the job run request:
curl -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
"kind": "experiment",
"action": "train",
"specs": {
"train": {
"num_epochs": 10,
"num_gpus": 2
}
},
"retain_checkpoints_for_resume": true,
"early_stop_epoch": 50
}'
Job Timeout Configuration#
TAO FTMS provides per-job timeout management for long-running training jobs. Each job has its own timeout value (default: 60 minutes), providing fine-grained control over different types of operations.
Specifying Timeout When Running a Job#
The
timeout_minutes parameter is specified as a top-level field in the job run request body, not inside the specs.
# Training job with 3-hour timeout
curl -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
"kind": "experiment",
"action": "train",
"specs": {
"train": {
"num_epochs": 10,
"num_gpus": 2
}
},
"timeout_minutes": 180
}'
Parameters#
timeout_minutes(integer, optional): Timeout in minutes for the job. Default: 60 minutes. Must be at least 1 minute.
This is a top-level parameter alongside
action,
specs,
parent_job_id, etc., NOT inside specs.
Jobs that exceed their timeout are automatically terminated to prevent runaway processes from consuming cluster resources indefinitely.
Best Practices#
Adjust the timeout (default: 60 minutes) based on your workload.
Set realistic timeouts based on dataset size and model complexity.
Training jobs typically need longer timeouts than evaluation/inference jobs.
Consider hardware capabilities (GPU type memory) when setting timeout values.
Monitor job progress through the status API to adjust timeouts if needed.
For large-scale training (large models or extensive datasets), increase the timeout accordingly.
Cloud File Operations with Progress Tracking#
TAO FTMS provides enhanced visibility into cloud storage operations with detailed progress tracking for uploads and downloads. Progress information is available when you fetch the job metadata through the status API.
Progress Tracking Features#
Real-time progress updates for dataset downloads
Upload progress tracking when saving checkpoints to cloud storage
File count and size information for large model checkpoints
Current file being transferred with individual file progress
Overall transfer progress across all files
Transfer speed and ETA estimation
Accessing Progress Information#
Progress updates are included in the job metadata when you query job status:
# Get job status to see progress
curl -s -X GET $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs/$JOB_ID \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq
Download Progress Examples#
When downloading datasets or pretrained models, you’ll see progress updates like these in the job status response:
NGC Model Download#
Current file download: NGC: nvdinov2_vitg (nvidia/tao)
Current file download Progress: 1.2 GB
Total Download Progress: 1/7 files (14.3%), 1.2 GB/25.7 GB (4.6%)
Remaining: 6 files, 24.5 GB, ETA: 0:06:14
HuggingFace Model Download#
Current file download: HF: nvidia/Cosmos-Reason1-7B
Current file download Progress: 7.1 GB/15.5 GB (45.7%)
Total Download Progress: 3/7 files (42.9%), 11.7 GB/25.7 GB (45.3%)
Remaining: 4 files, 14.1 GB, ETA: 0:01:55
Dataset Download#
Current file download: mvtec_mgcn_train/images.tar.gz
Current file download Progress: 80.0 MB/5.0 GB (1.6%)
Total Download Progress: 5/7 files (71.4%), 20.1 GB/25.7 GB (78.2%)
Remaining: 2 files, 5.6 GB, ETA: 0:00:31
Upload Progress Example#
When uploading model checkpoints or results to cloud storage:
Current file upload: train/model_epoch_000_step_00117.pth
Current file upload Progress: 8.0 MB/1.0 GB (0.8%)
Total Upload Progress: 2/4 files (50.0%), 8.0 MB/1.0 GB (0.8%)
Remaining: 2 files, 1.0 GB, ETA: 0:44:39
Progress Information Includes#
Current file: Name and source of the file being transferred
Current file progress: Bytes transferred and percentage for the current file
Total progress: Overall completion across all files (count and size)
Remaining: Files and data size yet to be transferred
ETA: Estimated time to completion based on current transfer rate
Use Cases#
Monitoring large dataset downloads from cloud storage
Tracking model checkpoint uploads during training
Observing PTM (PreTrained Model) downloads from NGC or HuggingFace
Monitoring experiment artifact uploads to cloud workspaces
Verifying transfer completion and detecting stalled operations
AutoML#
AutoML is a TAO Toolkit API service that automatically selects deep learning hyperparameters for a chosen model and dataset.
Create Training Job with AutoML
AUTOML_JOB_ID=$(curl -s -X POST $BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/jobs \
-H "Content-Type: application/json" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" \
-d '{
"kind": "experiment",
"name": "automl_training_job",
"network_arch": "classification_pyt",
"encryption_key": "tlt_encode",
"workspace": "'"$WORKSPACE_ID"'",
"action": "train",
"specs": '"$TRAIN_SPECS"',
"train_datasets": ["'"$TRAIN_DATASET_ID"'"],
"eval_dataset": "'"$EVAL_DATASET_ID"'",
"base_experiment_ids": ["'"$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID"'"],
"automl_settings": {
"automl_enabled": true,
"automl_algorithm": "bayesian",
"automl_max_recommendations": 20,
"automl_delete_intermediate_ckpt": true
}
}' | jq -r '.id')
echo $AUTOML_JOB_ID
Get AutoML Defaults
curl -s -X GET \
"$BASE_URL/orgs/$NGC_ORG_NAME/automl:get_param_details?base_experiment_id=$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID" \
-H "Authorization: Bearer $TOKEN" | jq
See the AutoML docs for more details.
Migration from v1 to v2#
Key differences when migrating from API v1:
Endpoint Changes
v1:
/api/v1/orgs/{org}/experiments→ v2:
/api/v2/orgs/{org}/jobs(with
kind: "experiment")
v1:
/api/v1/orgs/{org}/datasets/{id}/actions→ v2:
/api/v2/orgs/{org}/jobs(with
kind: "dataset")
Job Creation
v1: Two-step process (create experiment, then run action)
v2: Single-step job creation with all parameters
Authentication
v1: File-based config
v2: Environment variables and JWT tokens
Metadata Access
v1: Generic
/metadataendpoint
v2: Resource-specific endpoints (
/workspaces/{id},
/datasets/{id},
/jobs/{id})
