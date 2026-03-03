TAO Python SDK and CLI#

Setting up Your Python Environment#

We recommend setting up a Python environment using miniconda . The following instructions show how to set up a Python conda environment.

Follow the instructions to set up a Conda environment using Miniconda. After you have installed miniconda , create a new environment and set the Python version to 3.12. conda create -n tao python = 3 .12 Activate the conda environment that you have just created. conda activate tao Verify that the command prompt shows the name of your Conda environment. ( tao ) desktop:

When you are done with your session, you can deactivate your conda environment using the deactivate command:

conda deactivate

You may re-instantiate this conda environment using the following command: