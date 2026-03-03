For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

tao model mask2former train [ -h ] -e <experiment_spec> [ results_dir = <global_results_dir> ] [ model.<model_option> = <model_option_value> ] [ dataset.<dataset_option> = <dataset_option_value> ] [ train.<train_option> = <train_option_value> ] [ train.gpu_ids = <gpu indices> ] [ train.num_gpus = <number of gpus> ]

Required Arguments

The following arguments are required to run the command.

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment specification file to set up the training experiment.

Optional Arguments

You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.

Note For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose two variables for each task: num_gpus and gpu_ids , which default to 1 and [0] , respectively. If both are passed, but are inconsistent, for example num_gpus = 1 , gpu_ids = [0, 1] , then they are modified to follow the setting that implies more GPUs; in the same example num_gpus is modified from 1 to 2.

In some cases multi-GPU training may result in a segmentation fault. You can circumvent this by setting the enviroment variable OMP_NUM_THREADS to 1. Depending upon your model of execution, you may use the following methods to set this variable:

CLI Launcher : You may set the environment variable by adding the following fields to the Envs field of your ~/.tao_mounts.json file as mentioned in bullet 3 in ths section Running the launcher. { "Envs" : [ { "variable" : "OMP_NUM_THREADSR" , "value" : "1" } }

Docker: You may set environment variables in Docker by setting the -e flag in the Docker command line. docker run -it --rm --gpus all \ -e OMP_NUM_THREADS = 1 \ -v /path/to/local/mount:/path/to/docker/mount nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.5.0-pyt <model> train -e

Checkpointing and Resuming Training

At every train.checkpoint_interval , a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth . Checkpoints are saved in train.results_dir , like this:

$ ls /results/train 'model_epoch_000.pth' 'model_epoch_001.pth' 'model_epoch_002.pth' 'model_epoch_003.pth' 'model_epoch_004.pth'

The latest checkpoint will also be saved as mask2former_model_latest.pth . Training automatically resumes from mask2former_model_latest.pth , if it exists in train.results_dir . This is superseded by train.resume_training_checkpoint_path , if it is provided.

The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either: