Optimizing the Training Pipeline and Models#

All Deep Neural Network tasks supported by TAO provide a train command to enable the users to train models. Training can be done on one or more GPUs. The NVIDIA TAO provides a simple command line interface to train a deep-learning model for classification, object detection, and instance segmentation. To speed up the training process, the train command supports multi-GPU training. You can invoke a multi-GPU training session using the --gpus N option, where N is the number of GPUs you want to use. N must be less than the number of GPUs available in the given node for training.

The following optimizations are also included with the train command:

Knowledge Distillation# Knowledge distillation is a model compression technique in which a smaller, lightweight student model is trained to replicate the behavior of a larger, high-performing teacher model. By transferring knowledge from the teacher to the student, this approach enables efficient deployment of models in resource-constrained environments without a significant loss in accuracy. The student model learns not only from the ground truth labels but also from the soft targets: the output probabilities (logits) produced by the teacher. These soft targets capture the teacher’s learned representations and subtle inter-class relationships, which can help the student generalize better than if it were trained on labeled data alone. In addition to output-based distillation (using logits), feature distillation is another common strategy, in which the student is encouraged to match intermediate feature representations from the teacher. This allows the student to learn richer internal representations, often leading to improved performance on complex tasks. Knowledge distillation is commonly used in scenarios where fast inference, low memory usage, or deployment on edge devices is critical. Tips and Best Practices# When applying knowledge distillation in practice: Given a downstream task, we recommend that you plug in the teacher backbone and fine-tune it on the downstream data first. If the model performs well with the teacher, use the fine-tuned teacher to distill a student model that fits your compute budget.

If the teacher is ViT-based and the student is ConvNet-based, the student may struggle to learn from the teacher. ViT-to-ViT or ConvNet-to-ConvNet/ViT distillation generally yields better results. In other words, if the student must be a ConvNet, it’s better to use a ConvNet teacher.

If the student is ViT-based, consider starting with RADIO models as teachers. For image or video classification tasks, CLIP models may be more effective. For instance-level recognition or segmentation, MAE , ConvNeXtV2 , or DINOv2 are strong candidates.

Choose the student model architecture based on your target compute budget. Keep in mind that smaller student models often require more training data to optimize effectively.

If training data is limited, try increasing the number of training epochs and applying more aggressive data augmentations to improve generalization. TAO now supports knowledge distillation for several networks: Feature distillation for object detection with RT-DETR

Backbone logits distillation over structured and unstructured data for image classification

Logits distillation for object detection with DINO As of 6.25.09, TAO introduces spatial feature distillation, and Phi-Standardization (PHI-S) in the distillation loss. PHI-S is a technique that standardizes the feature maps of the teacher model to improve the distillation performance. TAO has also unified backbone implementation for classification_pyt and all the downstream tasks, allowing for distillation of the teacher backbones from dowstream trained models to lighter student backbones supported by those tasks. When choosing the student backbone to distill to, make sure the downstream task supports it. The following is a exhaustive list of options for distill.teacher.backbone.type : Module Supported backbones classification_pyt faster_vit_0_224

faster_vit_1_224

faster_vit_2_224

faster_vit_3_224

faster_vit_4_224

faster_vit_5_224

faster_vit_6_224

faster_vit_4_21k_224

faster_vit_4_21k_384

faster_vit_4_21k_512

faster_vit_4_21k_768

fan_tiny_12_p16_224

fan_small_12_p16_224_se_attn

fan_small_12_p16_224

fan_base_18_p16_224

fan_large_24_p16_224

fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid

fan_small_12_p4_hybrid

fan_base_16_p4_hybrid

fan_large_16_p4_hybrid

fan_swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224

fan_swin_small_patch4_window7_224

fan_swin_base_patch4_window7_224

fan_swin_large_patch4_window7_224

vit_large_patch14_dinov2_swiglu

vit_large_patch14_dinov2_swiglu_legacy

vit_giant_patch14_reg4_dinov2_swiglu

vit_base_patch16

vit_large_patch16

vit_huge_patch14

efficientvit_b0

efficientvit_b1

efficientvit_b2

efficientvit_b3

efficientvit_l0

efficientvit_l1

efficientvit_l2

efficientvit_l3

convnext_tiny

convnext_small

convnext_base

convnext_large

convnext_xlarge

convnextv2_atto

convnextv2_femto

convnextv2_pico

convnextv2_nano

convnextv2_tiny

convnextv2_base

convnextv2_large

convnextv2_huge

hiera_tiny_224

hiera_small_224

hiera_base_224

hiera_base_plus_224

hiera_large_224

hiera_huge_224

resnet_18

resnet_34

resnet_50

resnet_101

resnet_152

resnet_18d

resnet_34d

resnet_50d

resnet_101d

resnet_152d

swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224

swin_small_patch4_window7_224

swin_base_patch4_window7_224

swin_large_patch4_window7_224

swin_base_patch4_window12_384

swin_large_patch4_window12_384

gc_vit_xxtiny

gc_vit_xtiny

gc_vit_tiny

gc_vit_small

gc_vit_base

gc_vit_large

gc_vit_base_384

gc_vit_large_384

edgenext_xx_small

edgenext_x_small

edgenext_small

edgenext_base

edgenext_xx_small_bn_hs

edgenext_x_small_bn_hs

edgenext_small_bn_hs

c_radio_p1_vit_huge_patch16_mlpnorm

c_radio_p2_vit_huge_patch16_mlpnorm

c_radio_p3_vit_huge_patch16_mlpnorm

c_radio_v2_vit_base_patch16

c_radio_v2_vit_large_patch16

c_radio_v2_vit_huge_patch16

c_radio_v3_vit_large_patch16_reg4_dinov2

c_radio_v3_vit_base_patch16_reg4_dinov2

c_radio_v3_vit_huge_patch16_reg4_dinov2

mit_b0

mit_b1

mit_b2

mit_b3

mit_b4

mit_b5

vit_l_14_siglip_clipa_224

vit_l_14_siglip_clipa_336

vit_h_14_siglip_clipa_224 dino resnet_34

resnet_50

fan_tiny

fan_small

fan_base

fan_large

swin_tiny_224_1k (alias: swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224)

swin_base_224_22k (alias: swin_base_patch4_window7_224)

swin_base_384_22k (alias: swin_base_patch4_window12_384)

swin_large_224_22k (alias: swin_large_patch4_window7_224)

swin_large_384_22k (alias: swin_large_patch4_window12_384)

efficientvit_b0

efficientvit_b1

efficientvit_b2

efficientvit_b3

vit_large_nvdinov2

vit_large_dinov2 mal ViT family (arch strings with vit ; patch sizes 8/14/16; sizes tiny/small/base/large/huge)

fan_tiny_12_p16_224

fan_small_12_p16_224

fan_base_18_p16_224

fan_large_24_p16_224

fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid

fan_small_12_p4_hybrid

fan_base_16_p4_hybrid

fan_large_16_p4_hybrid grounding_dino resnet_50

swin_tiny_224_1k (alias: swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224)

swin_base_224_22k (alias: swin_base_patch4_window7_224)

swin_base_384_22k (alias: swin_base_patch4_window12_384)

swin_large_224_22k (alias: swin_large_patch4_window7_224)

swin_large_384_22k (alias: swin_large_patch4_window12_384) mask_grounding_dino resnet_50

swin_tiny_224_1k (alias: swin_tiny_patch4_window7_224)

swin_base_224_22k (alias: swin_base_patch4_window7_224)

swin_base_384_22k (alias: swin_base_patch4_window12_384)

swin_large_224_22k (alias: swin_large_patch4_window7_224)

swin_large_384_22k (alias: swin_large_patch4_window12_384) rtdetr resnet_18

resnet_34

resnet_50

resnet_101

convnext_tiny

convnext_small

convnext_base

convnext_large

convnext_xlarge

convnextv2_atto

convnextv2_femto

convnextv2_pico

convnextv2_nano

convnextv2_tiny

convnextv2_small

convnextv2_base

convnextv2_large

convnextv2_huge

efficientvit_b0

efficientvit_b1

efficientvit_b2

efficientvit_b3

efficientvit_l0

efficientvit_l1

efficientvit_l2

efficientvit_l3

fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid

fan_small_12_p4_hybrid

fan_base_12_p4_hybrid

fan_large_12_p4_hybrid

edgenext_x_small

edgenext_small

edgenext_base

edgenext_xx_small_bn_hs

edgenext_x_small_bn_hs

edgenext_small_bn_hs segformer fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid

fan_small_12_p4_hybrid

fan_base_16_p4_hybrid

fan_large_16_p4_hybrid

mit_b0

mit_b1

mit_b2

mit_b3

mit_b4

mit_b5

vit_large_nvdinov2

vit_giant_nvdinov2

vit_base_nvclip_16_siglip

vit_huge_nvclip_14_sig

c_radio_v2_vit_huge_patch16_224

c_radio_v2_vit_large_patch16_224

c_radio_v2_vit_base_patch16_224

c_radio_v3_vit_large_patch16_reg4_dinov2 visual_changenet fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid

fan_small_12_p4_hybrid

fan_base_16_p4_hybrid

fan_large_16_p4_hybrid

vit_large_nvdinov2

vit_large_dinov2

c_radio_p1_vit_huge_patch16_224_mlpnorm

c_radio_p2_vit_huge_patch16_224_mlpnorm

c_radio_p3_vit_huge_patch16_224_mlpnorm

c_radio_v2_vit_huge_patch16_224

c_radio_v2_vit_large_patch16_224

c_radio_v2_vit_base_patch16_224 Note When using a downstream model as the teacher, make sure to set num_classes to 0 and mode to spatial in the distill config. For more information on distillation for the specific tasks, please refer to the documentation under the distillation section for that network. rtdetr <distillation_spec_file_rtdetr>

classification_pyt <distill_the_classification_pyt_model>

dino <dino>

Automatic Mixed Precision# TAO now supports Automatic-Mixed-Precision (AMP) training. DNN training has traditionally relied on training using the IEEE single-precision format for its tensors. With mixed precision training, however, you may use a mixture of FP16 and FP32 operations in the training graph to help speed up training without compromising accuracy. There are several benefits to using AMP: Speed up math-intensive operations such as linear and convolution layers

Speed up memory-limited operations by accessing half the bytes compared to single-precision

Reduce memory requirements for training models, enabling larger models or larger minibatches In TAO, enabling AMP is as simple as setting the --use_amp flag on the command line when running the train command. This helps speed up the training by using FP16 tensor cores. Note that AMP is only supported on GPUs with Volta architecture or above.

Model Pruning# Model pruning is one of the key differentiators for TAO. Pruning involves removing from the neural network nodes that contribute less to the overall accuracy of the model, reducing the overall size of the model, significantly reducing the memory footprint, and increasing inference throughput—all factors that are very important for edge deployment. Currently, pruning is supported for a subset of Computer Vision models. The following graph provides an example of performance gains achieved when going from an unpruned CV model to a pruned CV model. (Inference was run on an NVIDIA T4; TrafficCamNet, DashCamNet, and PeopleNet are three of the custom pretrained models that are available on NGC.) Pruned vs Unpruned Performance#

Quantization Aware Training# TAO supports Quantization-Aware-Training (QAT) for its object detection networks, namely EfficientDet-Tf2 and Classification networks in TensorFlow2. Quantization Aware Training emulates the inference time quantization when training a model that may then be used by downstream inference platforms to generate actual quantized models. The error from quantizating weights and tensors to INT8 is modeled during training, allowing the model to adapt and mitigate the error. During QAT, the model constructed in the training graph is modified to: Replace existing nodes with nodes that support fake quantization of its weights. Convert existing activations to ReLU-6 (except the output nodes). Add Quantize and De-Quantize(QDQ) nodes to compute the dynamic ranges of the intermediate tensors. The dynamic ranges computed during training are serialized to a cache file at export , which may then be parsed by NVIDIA ® TensorRT™ to create an optimized inference engine. To enable QAT during training, simply set the enable_qat parameter to be true in the training_config field of the corresponding spec file of each of the supported networks. The benefit of QAT training is usually a better accuracy when doing INT8 inference with TensorRT compared with traditional calibration based INT8 TensorRT inference. Note The number of scales present in the cache file is less than that generated by the Post Training Quantization technique using TensorRT. This is because the QDQ nodes are added only after operations that are fused by TensorRT (in GPU) eg: operation sequences such as Conv2d -> Bias -> Relu or Conv2d -> Bias -> BatchNormalization -> Activation, whereas during PTQ, the scales are applied to all the intermediate tensors in the model. Also, the final output regression nodes are not quantized in the current training graphs. So these layers currently run in fp32. Note When deploying a model with platforms that have DLA, please note that currently using Quantization cache files generated by peeling the scales from the model is not supported, since DLA requires a scale factor for all layers. In order to use a QAT trained model with DLA, we recommend using the post training quantization at export. The Post Training Quantization method takes the current QAT trained model and generates scale factors for all intermediate tensors in the model since the DLA doesn’t fuse operations as done by the GPU. More information about this can be found in the Exporting the Model sections of each app. The recommended workflow for training a Quantization Aware model is depicted in the diagram below.