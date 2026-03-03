TAO WandB Integration#

Add these configurations to the wandb element in the training specs request body. For example:

name : Short display name for the run. TAO appends a timestamp to maintain uniqueness.

save_code : Boolean saving main scripts or notebooks to wandb for reproducibility

entity : String specifying the entity (group) under which the project is created

project : String specifying the project name where experiment data is uploaded

FTMS provides the following configuration options for the wandb client:

Configure the wandb Element in the Training Specification

the docker_env_vars dictionary in the

To log in to wandb when running FTMS jobs, add the WANDB_API_KEY to

To include the wandb client in the container log in, set the WANDB_API_KEY environment variable in the TAO containers with the API key you received when setting up your Weights & Biases account.

%env WANDB_API_KEY = <api_key_value>

To set the environment variable via the TAO launcher, use the sample JSON file below for reference and replace the value field under the Envs element of the ~/.tao_mounts.json file.

Warning Weights and biases requires access to the /config directory in the container. Therefore, you will be required to instantiate the container with root access. Make sure to unset the user field under the DockerOptions settings in the ~/.tao_mounts.json file.

{ "Mounts" : [ { "source" : "/path/to/your/data" , "destination" : "/workspace/tao-experiments/data" }, { "source" : "/path/to/your/local/results" , "destination" : "/workspace/tao-experiments/results" }, { "source" : "/path/to/config/files" , "destination" : "/workspace/tao-experiments/specs" } ], "Envs" : [ { "variable" : "WANDB_API_KEY" , "value" : "<api_key_value_from_wandb>" } ], "DockerOptions" : { "shm_size" : "16G" , "ulimits" : { "memlock" : -1 , "stack" : 67108864 }, "ports" : { "8888" : 8888 } } }

Note When running the networks from TAO containers directly, use the -e flag of the docker command. For example, to run grounding_dino with Weights & Biases directly via the container, use the following the code. .. code-block:: bash docker run -it –rm –gpus all -v /path/in/host:/path/in/docker -e WANDB_API_KEY=<api_key_value> nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:6.0.0-tf2 grounding_dino train -e /path/to/experiment/spec.txt -r /path/to/results/dir -k $KEY –gpus 4

