DINO expects directories of images for training or validation and annotated JSON files in COCO format.

The category_id from your COCO JSON file should start from 1 because 0 is set as a background class. In addition, dataset.num_classes should be set to max class_id + 1 . For instance, even though there are only 80 classes used in COCO, the largest class_id is 90, so dataset.num_classes should be set to 91.

Sharding the Data (Optional)#

Note Sharding is not necessary if the annotation is already in JSON format and your dataset is smaller than the COCO dataset. This subtask also assumes that your dataset is in KITTI format.

For a large dataset, you can optionally use convert to shard the dataset into smaller chunks to reduce the memory burden. In this process, KITTI-based annotations are converted into smaller sharded JSON files, similar to other object detection networks. Here is an example spec file for converting KITTI-based folders into multiple sharded JSON files.

input_source: /workspace/tao-experiments/data/sequence.txt results_dir: /workspace/tao-experiments/sharded image_dir_name: images label_dir_name: labels num_shards: 32 num_partitions: 1 mapping_path: /path/to/your_category_mapping

The details of each parameter are summarized in the table below:

Parameter Data Type Default Description Supported Values input_source string None The .txt file listing data sources results_dir string None The output directory where sharded JSON files will be stored image_dir_name string None The relative path to the directory containing images from the path listed in the input_source .txt file label_dir_name string None The relative path to the directory containing JSON data from the path listed in the input_source .txt file num_shards unsigned int 32 The number of shards per partition >0 num_partitions unsigned int 1 The number of partitions in the data >0 mapping_path string None Path to a JSON file containing the class mapping

The category mapping should contain mapping of your dataset and be in reverse alphabetical order. The default mapping is shown below:

DEFAULT_TARGET_CLASS_MAPPING = { "Person" : "person" , "Person Group" : "person" , "Rider" : "person" , "backpack" : "bag" , "face" : "face" , "large_bag" : "bag" , "person" : "person" , "person group" : "person" , "person_group" : "person" , "personal_bag" : "bag" , "rider" : "person" , "rolling_bag" : "bag" , "rollingbag" : "bag" , "largebag" : "bag" , "personalbag" : "bag" }

The following example shows how to use the convert command: