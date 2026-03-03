TAO Deploy Overview#

NVIDIA® TensorRT™ is an SDK for high-performance deep learning inference. It provides APIs and parsers to import trained models from all major deep learning frameworks; it then generates optimized runtime engines deployable in a data center, as well as in automotive and embedded environments. To understand TensorRT and its capabilities better, refer to the official TensorRT documentation.

Models trained in TAO are deployed to NVIDIA inference SDKs, like DeepStream, via TensorRT. Computer vision models trained by TAO can be consumed by TensorRT via tao deploy , which is included as part of the tao launcher. TAO Deploy parses the exported .onnx model file and generates an optimized TensorRT engine. These engines can be generated to support inference at low precision (e.g. FP16 or INT8 ). While most of the TAO models support direct integration of the .onnx files with DeepStream, DeepStream can also consume the optimized engine generated by tao deploy .

TAO Deploy separates the model training and optimization steps from deployment by parsing a .onnx file to generate an optimized TensorRT engine. TAO Deploy also provides tools to run evaluation and inference using the original TAO spec file. With TAO Deploy, you can perform the following tasks:

gen_trt_engine

evaluate

inference

NSight DL Designer Integration# TAO models are compatible with NVIDIA NSight DL Designer, a comprehensive visualization, debugging, and profiling tool for deep learning models. Through NSight DL Designer, you can profile TensorRT engines generated from TAO models, optimize layer-level precision constraints, visualize model architectures, and debug inference performance bottlenecks. This integration enables advanced model optimization workflows with fine-grained control over TensorRT engine generation and deployment. For detailed information on integrating TAO models with NSight DL Designer, including setup instructions, workflow guides, and best practices, refer to Integrating TAO Models with NSight DL Designer.

TAO Deploy Installation# This section describes how to install and run TAO Deploy by the following methods: the TAO launcher

the Python wheel

directly from the container When you invoke the tao deploy command through the TAO launcher, the launcher pulls the tao deploy from NGC and instantiates it. The TAO Deploy container contains only a few lightweight Python packages such as OpenCV, Numpy, Pillow, and ONNX. It is based on the NGC TensorRT container. Running TAO Deploy with the Launcher# Like other TAO commands, the TAO Deploy CLI follows a cascaded structure: tao deploy <task> <sub-task> <args> Currently, TAO Deploy only supports computer vision models. For example, DetectNet_v2 is a computer vision task for object detection in TAO and supports the gen_trt_engine , evaluate , and inference subtasks. When you execute a command like tao deploy detectnet_v2 gen_trt_engine --help , the TAO Launcher does the following: Pulls the TAO Deploy container with the entrypoint for detectnet_v2 . Creates an instance of the container. Runs the detectnet_v2 entrypoint with the getn_trt_engine sub-task. Once the TAO launcher has been installed, the workflow to run the launcher is as follows. List the tasks supported in the deploy docker. You can list the tao deploy tasks that are supported in the TAO Launcher using the tao deploy --help` command: usage: tao deploy [ -h ] { list,stop,info,dataset,deploy,model } ... { classification_pyt,classification_tf1,classification_tf2,deformable_detr,detectnet_v2,dino,dssd,efficientdet_tf1,efficientdet_tf2,faster_rcnn,lprnet,mask_rcnn,ml_recog,multitask_classification,ocdnet,ocrnet,optical_inspection,retinanet,segformer,ssd,unet,yolo_v3,yolo_v4,yolo_v4_tiny } ... optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit task_groups: { list,stop,info,dataset,deploy,model } task: { classification_pyt,classification_tf1,classification_tf2,deformable_detr,detectnet_v2,dino,dssd,efficientdet_tf1,efficientdet_tf2,faster_rcnn,lprnet,mask_rcnn,ml_recog,multitask_classification,ocdnet,ocrnet,optical_inspection,retinanet,segformer,ssd,unet,yolo_v3,yolo_v4,yolo_v4_tiny } Configure the launcher instance. This step is identical to the regular tao launcher steps. For more details, refer to TAO Launcher documentation. Run a task. You use the following command format to run tasks supported by TAO: tao deploy <task> <sub-task> <cli_args> To view the sub-tasks supported by a certain task, you can use the help command. For example, the following command lists the tasks for detectnet_v2 : $ tao deploy detectnet_v2 --help usage: detectnet_v2 [ -h ] [ --gpu_index GPU_INDEX ] [ --log_file LOG_FILE ] { evaluate,gen_trt_engine,inference } ... Transfer Learning Toolkit optional arguments: -h, --help show this help message and exit --gpu_index GPU_INDEX The index of the GPU to be used. --log_file LOG_FILE Path to the output log file. tasks: { evaluate,gen_trt_engine,inference } In addition to the NGC container, tao deploy is released as a public wheel on PyPI. Each TensorRT engines generated by tao deploy is specific to the GPU that it is generated on, so you must based download the specific version of the tao deploy wheel for the platform that the model is being deployed to, and generate the engine there after installing the corresponding TensorRT version for your platform. Invoking the TAO Deploy Container Directly# To deploy TAO models to TensorRT from the tao-deploy container, first identify the latest docker tag associated with the tao launcher by running tao info --verbose . The following is sample output from TAO 5.0.0: Configuration of the TAO Instance task_group: deploy: dockers: nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit-deploy: 5 .0.0-deploy: docker_registry: nvcr.io tasks: 1 . centerpose 2 . classification_pyt 3 . classification_tf1 4 . classification_tf2 5 . deformable_detr 6 . detectnet_v2 7 . dino 8 . dssd 9 . efficientdet_tf1 10 . efficientdet_tf2 11 . faster_rcnn 12 . lprnet 13 . mask_rcnn 14 . ml_recog 15 . multitask_classification 16 . ocdnet 17 . ocrnet 18 . optical_inspection 19 . retinanet 20 . segformer 21 . ssd 22 . unet 23 . visual_changenet 24 . yolo_v3 25 . yolo_v4 26 . yolo_v4_tiny format_version: 3 .0 toolkit_version: 5 .0.0 The container name associated with the task can be retrieved as $DOCKER_REGISTRY/$DOCKER_NAME:$DOCKER_TAG . For example, from the log above, the Docker name to run detectnet_v2 can be derived as follows: export DOCKER_REGISTRY = "nvcr.io" export DOCKER_NAME = "nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit" export DOCKER_TAG = "5.0.0-deploy" export DOCKER_CONTAINER = $DOCKER_REGISTRY / $DOCKER_NAME : $DOCKER_TAG Once you have the Docker name, invoke the container by running the commands defined by the network without the tao deploy prefix. For example, the following command runs detectnet_v2 TensorRT engine generation for FP16. docker run -it --rm --gpus all \ -v /path/in/host:/path/in/docker \ $DOCKER_CONTAINER \ detectnet_v2 gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/experiment/spec.txt \ -m /path/to/etlt/file \ -k $KEY \ --data_type fp16 --engine_file /path/to/engine/file Installing TAO Deploy through wheel# TAO Deploy is also distributed as a public wheel file at PyPI. The wheel does not include TensorRT or TensorRT OSS as part of its dependencies. Hence, you must either install these dependencies through the official TensorRT website or invoke TensorRT container available on NGC. Run the following command to install the nvidia-tao-deploy wheel in your python environment. pip install nvidia-tao-deploy Then you can run TAO Deploy tasks with the tao deploy prefix. For example, the following command runs a detectnet_v2 TensorRT engine generation for FP16. detectnet_v2 gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/experiment/spec.txt \ -m /path/to/etlt/file \ -k $KEY \ --data_type fp16 \ --engine_file /path/to/engine/file Installing TAO Deploy on Google Colab# You can download the nvidia-tao-deploy wheel to Google Colab using the same commands as the x86 platform installation. Follow these steps to run TAO Deploy on Google Colab: Get the TensorRT TAR archive: Visit the TensorRT web page <https://developer.nvidia.com/tensorrt> Click Download now on the TensorRT web page. This directs you to the login web page <https://developer.nvidia.com/nvidia-tensorrt-download> . On this landing page, you have to select either Login or Join Now for NVIDIA Developer Program Membership. After logging in, choose TensorRT 8 from the available versions. Agree to the Terms and Conditions. On the next landing page, click TensorRT 8.5 GA to expand the available options. Click TensorRT 8.5 GA for Linux x86_64 and CUDA 11.0, 11.1, 11.2, 11.3, 11.4, 11.5, 11.6, 11.7 and 11.8 TAR Package to download the TAR file. Upload the the TAR file to your Google Drive. After you upload the TAR file, you can run and view this example Notebook <https://colab.research.google.com/github/NVIDIA-AI-IOT/nvidia-tao/blob/main/ptm/tao_deploy.ipynb> , which generates a TRT engine for TAO PTMs and runs inference using TAO Deploy. Installing TAO Deploy on a Jetson Platform# You can download the nvidia-tao-deploy wheel to an NVIDIA“sup`®` Jetson™ platform using the same commands as the x86 platform installation. We recommend using the NVIDIA L4T TensorRT Docker container that already includes the TensorRT installation for aarch64. Once you’ve successfully installed TensorRT, run the following command to install the nvidia-tao-deploy wheel in your Python environment. pip install nvidia-tao-deploy