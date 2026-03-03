OCDNet#

OCDNet is an optical-character detection model that is included in the TAO. It supports the following tasks:

  • train

  • evaluate

  • inference

  • prune

  • export

Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.

Note

  • Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections.

    • For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.

    • For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

  • The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

  • File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Preparing the Dataset#

The dataset for OCDNet contains images and the corresponding label files.

Both the training dataset and test dataset must follow the same structure. The directory structure should be organized as follows, where the directory name for images is img and the directory name for label files is gt. By default, the label file is expected to use gt_ as a prefix for comparison to the corresponding image file.

The exact directory names train and test are not required but are preferred by convention.

/train
  /img
    img_0.jpg
    img_1.jpg
    ...
  /gt
    gt_img_0.txt
    gt_img_1.txt
    ...
/test
  /img
    img_0.jpg
    img_1.jpg
    ...
  /gt
    gt_img_0.txt
    gt_img_1.txt
    ...

Below is an example label file from the public ICDAR2015 dataset:

$ cat ICDAR2015/test/gt/gt_img_14.txt
  268,82,335,93,332,164,267,164,the
  344,94,433,112,427,159,336,163,Future
  208,191,374,184,371,213,208,241,Communications
  370,176,420,176,416,204,373,213,###
  1,57,261,76,261,187,0,190,venting
  1,208,203,200,203,241,3,294,ntelligence.

Note

The label file contains the cooridnates for all the points. The last one is the text. If the text is ### and the training spec file sets ignore_tags to ['###'], then those lines are ignored during training.

Creating an Experiment Spec File#

The spec file for OCDNet includes model, train, dataset, and evaluate, as well as other global parameters. Below is an example spec file for training an OCDNet model with a FAN-tiny backbone on an ICDAR2015 dataset.

Use the following commands to get the base experiment ID and fetch the job schema for OCDNet:

BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID=$(tao ocdnet list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id')
SCHEMA=$(tao ocdnet get-job-schema --action train --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default')

model:
  load_pruned_graph: False
  pruned_graph_path: '/results/prune/pruned_0.1.pth'
  pretrained_model_path: '/data/ocdnet/ocdnet_fan_tiny_2x_icdar.pth'
  backbone: fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid
  enlarge_feature_map_size: True
  activation_checkpoint: True
train:
  num_gpus: 1
  results_dir: /results/train
  num_epochs: 10
  resume_training_checkpoint_path: '/results/train/resume.pth'
  checkpoint_interval: 5
  validation_interval: 5
  seed: 1234
  is_dry_run: False
  precision: fp32
  model_ema: False
  model_ema_decay: 0.999
  trainer:
    clip_grad_norm: 5.0
  optimizer:
    type: Adam
    args:
      lr: 0.001
  lr_scheduler:
    type: WarmupPolyLR
    args:
      warmup_epoch: 3
  post_processing:
    type: SegDetectorRepresenter
    args:
      thresh: 0.3
      box_thresh: 0.55
      max_candidates: 1000
      unclip_ratio: 1.5
  metric:
    type: QuadMetric
    args:
      is_output_polygon: false
dataset:
  train_dataset:
    data_name: ICDAR2015Dataset
    data_path: ['/data/ocdnet_vit/train']
    args:
      pre_processes:
        - type: IaaAugment
          args:
            - {'type':Fliplr, 'args':{'p':0.5}}
            - {'type': Affine, 'args':{'rotate':[-45,45]}}
            - {'type':Sometimes,'args':{'p':0.2, 'then_list':{'type': GaussianBlur, 'args':{'sigma':[1.5,2.5]}}}}
            - {'type':Resize,'args':{'size':[0.5,3]}}
        - type: EastRandomCropData
          args:
            size: [640,640]
            max_tries: 50
            keep_ratio: true
        - type: MakeBorderMap
          args:
            shrink_ratio: 0.4
            thresh_min: 0.3
            thresh_max: 0.7
        - type: MakeShrinkMap
          args:
            shrink_ratio: 0.4
            min_text_size: 8

      img_mode: BGR
      filter_keys: [img_path,img_name,text_polys,texts,ignore_tags,shape]
      ignore_tags: ['*', '###']
    loader:
      batch_size: 1
      pin_memory: true
      num_workers: 12
  validate_dataset:
    data_name: ICDAR2015Dataset
    data_path: ['/data/ocdnet_vit/test']
    args:
      pre_processes:
        - type: Resize2D
          args:
            short_size:
              - 1280
              - 736
            resize_text_polys: true
      img_mode: BGR
      filter_keys: []
      ignore_tags: ['*', '###']
    loader:
      batch_size: 1
      pin_memory: false
      num_workers: 1

The top level description of the spec file is provided in the table below.

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values

model

dict config

The configuration of the model architecture

dataset

dict config

The configuration of the dataset

train

dict config

The configuration of the training task

evaluate

dict config

The configuration of the evaluation task

inference

dict config

The configuration of the inference task

encryption_key

string

None

The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files

results_dir

string

/results

The directory where experiment results are saved

export

dict config

The configuration of the ONNX export task

gen_trt_engine

dict config

The configuration of the TensorRT generation task. Only used in TAO deploy

prune

dict config

The configuration of the pruning task

name

str

Model#

The model parameter provides the list of parameters for the model.

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values

load_pruned_graph

bool

false

A flag specifying whether to load the pruned graph. Set to True if train/evaluate/export/inference is being performed against a pruned model.

true/false

pruned_graph_path

string

The path to the pruned graph model (if load_pruned_graph is True)

unix path

pretrained_model_path

string

The path to the pretrained model

unix path

backbone

string

deformable_resnet18

The backbone of the model
deformable_resnet18
deformable_resnet50
fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid

enlarge_feature_map_size

bool

false

A flag specifying whether to enlarge the output feature map size of the FAN-tiny backbone. This flag has no effect when using a deformable_resnet backbone.

true/false

activation_checkpoint

bool

false

A flag specifying whether to use activation checkpoints to save GPU memory. This flag has no effect when using a deformable_resnet backbone.

true/false true/false

Train#

The train parameter provides the parameters for training.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

num_gpus

unsigned int

1

The number of GPUs to use for distributed training

>0

gpu_ids

List[int]

[0]

The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed training

seed

unsigned int

1234

The random seed for random, NumPy, and torch

>0

num_epochs

unsigned int

10

The total number of epochs to run the experiment

>0

checkpoint_interval

unsigned int

1

The epoch interval at which the checkpoints are saved

>0

validation_interval

unsigned int

1

The epoch interval at which the validation is run

>0

resume_training_checkpoint_path

string

The intermediate PyTorch Lightning checkpoint to resume training from

results_dir

string

/results/train

The directory to save training results

optimizer

dict config

The configuration for the optimizer

lr_scheduler

dict config

The configuration for the lr_scheduler

post_processing

dict config

The configuration for post_processing.

metric

dict config

The configuration for metric computing. QuadMetric is supported. If is_output_polygon is True, a polygon will be generated. If it is False, a BBox will be generated.

is_dry_run

bool

false

If this flag is True, only one batch will run. This flag is only recommended for debugging purposes.

true/false

precision

string

fp32

The precision that the model will be trained on. If this value is set to ‘fp16’, AMP training will be enabled

fp32/fp16

model_ema

bool

false

A flag to enable model EMA. The default value is False. If the value is True, model EMA will be enabled during training

true/false

model_ema_decay

float

0.999

The decay of model EMA. The default value is 0.999. This value is only used when model_ema is set to True.

(0, 1]

optimizer#

optimizer:
  type: Adam
  args:
    lr: 0.001

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values

type

string

Adam

The optimizer type

Adam

lr

float

The initial learning rate

>=0.0

lr_scheduler#

lr_scheduler:
  type: WarmupPolyLR
  args:
    warmup_epoch: 3

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values

type

string

WarmupPolyLR

Decays the learning rate via a polynomial function. The learning rate increases to initial value during warmup stage and is reduced from the initial value to zero during the training stage.

WarmupPolyLR

warmup_epoch

unsigned int

3

The warmup epoch, which the learning rate increases to the intitial value (i.e. optimizer.args.lr). The warmup epoch should not be the same as the num_epochs.

>=0

post_processing#

post_processing:
  type: SegDetectorRepresenter
  args:
    thresh: 0.3
    box_thresh: 0.55
    max_candidates: 1000
    unclip_ratio: 1.5

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values

type

string

SegDetectorRepresenter

The name of the post_processing. The post_processing will generate BBox or polygon.

SegDetectorRepresenter

thresh

float

0.3

The threshold for binarization, which is used in generating an approximate binary map.

0.0 ~ 1.0

box_thresh

float

0.7

The BBox threshold. If the effective area is lower than this threshold, the prediction will be ignored, which means no text is detected.

0.0 ~ 1.0

max_candidates

unsigned int

1000

The maximum candidate output. Enlarge this parameter if characters are detected in one area but obviously not in the other area of the image.

> 1

unclip_ratio

float

1.5

The unclip ratio using the Vatti clipping algorithm in the probability map. The BBox will look larger if this ratio is set larger.

>0.0

Dataset#

The dataset is defined by two sections: train_dataset and validate_dataset

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values

train_dataset

dict config

The configuragtion for the training dataset

validate_dataset

dict config

The configuragtion for the validation dataset

The parameters for train_dataset are provided below.

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values
data_name
string
ICDAR2015Dataset
The dataset name. For “ICDAR2015Dataset”, the label file is
expected to use gt_ as a prefix. For “UberDataset”,
the label file is expected to use truth_ as a prefix.
ICDAR2015Dataset
UberDataset

data_path

string list

The list of paths that contain images used for training: For example, ['path_1'] or ['path_1', 'path_2', ...]

pre_processes

dict

The pre-processing configuration (see ) train_preprocess for more details

img_mode

string

BGR

The image mode

BGR, RGB, GRAY

filter_keys

string list

['img_path', 'img_name', 'text_polys', 'texts', 'ignore_tags', 'shape']

The keys to ignore

ignore_tags

string list

['*', '###']

The labels that are not used to train

batch_size

unsigned int

False

The batch size. Set to a lower value if you encounter out-of-memory errors.

>0

pin_memory

bool

False

A flag specifying whether to enable pinned memory

true/false

num_workers

unsigned int

1

The threds used to load data

>=0

train_preprocess#

pre_processes:
  - type: IaaAugment
    args:
      - {'type':Fliplr, 'args':{'p':0.5}}
      - {'type': Affine, 'args':{'rotate':[-45,45]}}
      - {'type':Sometimes,'args':{'p':0.2, 'then_list':{'type': GaussianBlur, 'args':{'sigma':[1.5,2.5]}}}}
      - {'type':Resize,'args':{'size':[0.5,3]}}
  - type: EastRandomCropData
    args:
      size: [640,640]
      max_tries: 50
      keep_ratio: true
  - type: MakeBorderMap
    args:
      shrink_ratio: 0.4
      thresh_min: 0.3
      thresh_max: 0.7
  - type: MakeShrinkMap
    args:
      shrink_ratio: 0.4
      min_text_size: 8

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values
IaaAugment
dict list
{'type':Fliplr, 'args':{'p':0.5}}
{'type': Affine, 'args':{'rotate':[-10,10]}}
{'type':Sometimes,'args':{'p':1.0, 'then_list':{'type': GaussianBlur, 'args':{'sigma':[1.5,2.5]}}}}
{'type':Resize,'args':{'size':[0.5,3]}}
Uses imgaug to perform augmentation. “Fliplr”, “Affine”, “Sometimes”, “GaussianBlur” and “Resize” are used by default.
p defines the probability of each image to be flipped. rotate defines the degree range when rotating images by a random value.
Sometimes defines only p percent of all images with one or more augmenters. then_list defines the Augmenter(s) to apply to p percent of all images
GaussianBlur defines the blur using gaussian kernels. sigma defines the standard deviation of the gaussian kernel.
size defines the range when resizing each image compared to its original size.

p: 0.0 ~ 1.0 roate: -180 ~ 180 sigma: -180 ~ 180 resize: >0.0 ~ >0.0

EastRandomCropData

dict config

The ramdom crop after augmentation. size defines the cropped target size(width,height). The width and height should be multiples of 32. max_tries defines the maximum times to try to crop since the cropped area may be too small or cropping may have failed. keep_ratio specifies whether to keep the aspect ratio.

size: [>0, >0] max_tries: >0 keep_ratio: true/false

MakeBorderMap

dict config

Defines the parameter when generating a threshold map. shrink_ratio is used to calculate the distance between expanding/shrinking polygons and the original text polygon. thresh_min and thresh_max will set the threshold range when generating the threshold map.

0.0 ~ 1.0

MakeShrinkMap

dict config

Defines the parameter when generating a probability map. shrink_ratio is used to generate shrunken polygons. min_text_size specifies that the text will be ignored if its height or width is lower than this parameter.

0.0 ~ 1.0

The parameters for validate_dataset are similar to train_dataset, except below validation_preprocess.

validation_preprocess#

pre_processes:
  - type: Resize2D
    args:
      short_size:
        - 1280
        - 736
      resize_text_polys: true

Parameter

Data Type

Default

Description

Supported Values

type

string

Resize2D

Resize the images and labels before evaluation.

Resize2D

short_size

list

Resize the image to (width x height).

>0, >0, and multiples of 32.

resize_text_polys

bool

A flag specifying whether to resize the text coordinate

true/false

Evaluate#

The following is an example spec file for evaluating on the ICDAR2015 dataset:

model:
  load_pruned_graph: False
  pruned_graph_path: '/results/prune/pruned_0.1.pth'
  backbone: deformable_resnet18
evaluate:
  results_dir: /results/evaluate
  checkpoint: /results/train/model_best.pth
  gpu_id: 0
  post_processing:
    type: SegDetectorRepresenter
    args:
      box_thresh: 0.55
      max_candidates: 1000
      unclip_ratio: 1.5
  metric:
    type: QuadMetric
    args:
      is_output_polygon: false
dataset:
  validate_dataset:
    data_path: ['/data/ocdnet/test']
    args:
      pre_processes:
        - type: Resize2D
          args:
            short_size:
              - 1280
              - 736
            resize_text_polys: true
      img_mode: BGR
      filter_keys: []
      ignore_tags: ['*', '###']
    loader:
      batch_size: 1
      shuffle: false
      pin_memory: false
      num_workers: 4

Inference#

The following is an example spec file for running infernce:

model:
  load_pruned_graph: false
  pruned_graph_path: '/results/prune/pruned_0.1.pth'
  backbone: deformable_resnet18
inference:
  checkpoint: '/results/train/model_best.pth'
  input_folder: /data/ocdnet/test/img
  width: 1280
  height: 736
  img_mode: BGR
  polygon: false
  results_dir: /results/inference
  post_processing:
    type: SegDetectorRepresenter
    args:
      thresh: 0.3
      box_thresh: 0.55
      max_candidates: 1000
      unclip_ratio: 1.5

The inference parameter defines the hyper-parameters of the inference process. Inference draws bounding boxes or polygons and visualizes it in images.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

checkpoint

string

The path to the pth model

Unix path

results_dir

string

/results/inference

The directory to save inference results

num_gpus

unsigned int

1

The number of GPUs to use for distributed inference

>0

gpu_ids

List[int]

[0]

The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed inference

input_folder

string

The path to the input folder for inference

Unix path

width

unsigned int

The input width

>=1

height

unsigned int

The input height

>=1

img_mode

string

The image mode

BGR/RGB/GRAY

polygon

bool

A True value specifies BBox, while a False value specifies polygon.

true, false

Training the Model#

Use the following command to run OCDnet training:

tao model ocdnet train -e <experiment_spec_file>
                [results_dir=<global_results_dir>]
                [model.<model_option>=<model_option_value>]
                [dataset.<dataset_option>=<dataset_option_value>]
                [train.<train_option>=<train_option_value>]
                [train.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
                [train.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

Required Arguments

The only required argument is the path to the experiment spec:

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment specification file to set up the training experiment

Optional Arguments

You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.

Note

For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose two variables for each task: num_gpus and gpu_ids, which default to 1 and [0], respectively. If both are passed, but are inconsistent, for example num_gpus = 1, gpu_ids = [0, 1], then they are modified to follow the setting that implies more GPUs; in the same example num_gpus is modified from 1 to 2.

In some cases multi-GPU training may result in a segmentation fault. You can circumvent this by setting the enviroment variable OMP_NUM_THREADS to 1. Depending upon your model of execution, you may use the following methods to set this variable:

  • CLI Launcher:

    You may set the environment variable by adding the following fields to the Envs field of your ~/.tao_mounts.json file as mentioned in bullet 3 in ths section Running the launcher.

    {
    "Envs": [
        {
            "variable": "OMP_NUM_THREADSR",
            "value": "1"
        }

}

  • Docker:

    You may set environment variables in Docker by setting the -e flag in the Docker command line.

    docker run -it --rm --gpus all \
    -e OMP_NUM_THREADS=1 \
    -v /path/to/local/mount:/path/to/docker/mount nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.5.0-pyt <model> train -e

Checkpointing and Resuming Training

At every train.checkpoint_interval, a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth. Checkpoints are saved in train.results_dir, like this:

$ ls /results/train

'model_epoch_000.pth'
'model_epoch_001.pth'
'model_epoch_002.pth'
'model_epoch_003.pth'
'model_epoch_004.pth'

The latest checkpoint is also be saved as ocd_model_latest.pth. Training automatically resumes from ocd_model_latest.pth, if it exists in train.results_dir. This is superseded by train.resume_training_checkpoint_path, if it is provided.

The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either:

  • Specify a new, empty results directory (Recommended)

  • Remove the latest checkpoint from the results directory

Note

By default, the training is using DDP (Distributed Data Parallel) strategy. When train with multi-gpus, only if evaluation images are multiple of num_gpus * evaluate_batch_size, the hmean result during training will be the same as the hmean result of running tao model ocdnet evaluate.

Evaluating the Model#

Use the following command to run OCDNet evaluation:

tao model ocdnet evaluate  -e <experiment_spec_file>
                evaluate.checkpoint=<model to be evaluated>
                [evaluate.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_option_value>]
                [evaluate.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
                [evaluate.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

Required Arguments

The following arguments are required.

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment.

  • evaluate.checkpoint: The .pth model to be evaluated.

Optional Arguments

The following arguments are optional to run the command.

Running Inference on the OCDNet Model#

tao ocdnet inference -e <experiment_spec_file>
          inference.checkpoint=<model to be inferenced>
          inference.input_folder=<path to input folder>
          [inference.<inference_option>=<inference_option_value>]
          [inference.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
          [inference.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]

Required Arguments

The following arguments are required to run the command.

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the inference experiment.

  • inference.checkpoint: The .pth model to inference.

  • inference.input_folder: The path to the input folder.

Optional Arguments

The following arguments are optional to run the command.

Note

Inference expects existing label files in the gt folder. If there are no label files, generate dummy labels under the gt folder. Use the following script for reference:

#!/bin/bash
folder_path=/workspace/datasets/ICDAR2015/datasets/test
mkdir -p ${folder_path}/gt
for filename in `ls ${folder_path}/img`; do
    touch "${folder_path}/gt/gt_${filename%.*}.txt"
    echo "10,10,10,20,20,10,20,20,###" > "${folder_path}/gt/gt_${filename%.*}.txt"
done

Pruning and Retraining an OCDNet Model#

Model pruning reduces model parameters to improve inference frames per second (FPS) while maintaining nearly the same hmean.

Pruning is applied to an already trained OCDNet model. After pruning, the pruned graph model is generated. It is a new model with fewer parameters. After you have this pruned graph model, you must retrain it on the same dataset to bring back the hmean. During retraining, you need to enable loading this pruned graph model and setting the path to this model.

The prune parameter defines the hyperparameters of the pruning process.

prune:
  checkpoint: /results/train/model_best.pth
  ch_sparsity: 0.2
  round_to: 32
  p: 2
  results_dir: /results/prune
  verbose: True

model:
  backbone: fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid
  enlarge_feature_map_size: True
  fuse_qkv_proj: False

dataset:
  validate_dataset:
      data_path: ['/data/ocdnet_vit/test']
      args:
        pre_processes:
          - type: Resize2D
            args:
              short_size:
                - 640
                - 640
              resize_text_polys: true
        img_mode: BGR
        filter_keys: []
        ignore_tags: ['*', '###']
      loader:
        batch_size: 1
        shuffle: false
        pin_memory: false
        num_workers: 1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

checkpoint

string

The path to PyTorch model to prune

unix path

ch_sparsity

float

0.1

The pruning threshold

0.0 ~ 1.0

results_dir

string

The path to the results directory

Unix path

round_to

unsigned int

Round channels to the nearest multiple of round_to. E.g., round_to=8 means channels will be rounded to 8x.

>0

p

unsigned int

The norm degree to estimate the importance of channels. Default: 2

>0

verbose

bool

A flag whether print prune information, default: True

true/false

fuse_qkv_proj

bool

A flag whether fuse the qkv projection, default: True, it’s only needed set to True when using fan-tiny backbone.

true/false

Use the following command to run pruning on the OCDNet model.

tao model ocdnet prune -e $SPECS_DIR/prune.yaml \
                  prune.checkpoint=$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth \
                  prune.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/prune \
                  [prune.<prune_option>=<prune_option_value>]

Required Arguments

The following arguments are required.

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the pruning experiment.

Optional Arguments

The following arguments are optional to run the command.

After pruning, the pruned model can be used for retraining (that is, fine-tuning). To start the retraining, you need to set the load_pruned_graph parameter to true and set the pruned_graph_path parameter to point to the model that is generated from pruning.

Note

When retraining, evaluating, performing inference on, or exporting a model that has a pruned structure, you need to set load_pruned_graph to true so that the newly pruned model structure is imported. See the examples for more details.

Here’s an example of running training with a pruned model:

tao model ocdnet train -e $SPECS_DIR/train.yaml \
                train.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/retrain \
                model.load_pruned_graph=true \
                model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$ch_sparsity.pth

Here’s an example of resuming training against a pruned model:

tao model ocdnet train -e $SPECS_DIR/train.yaml \
                train.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/retrain \
                model.load_pruned_graph=true \
                model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$ch_sparsity.pth
                train.resume_training_checkpoint_path=$RESULTS_DIR/retrain/resume.pth

Here’s an example of running evalation against a pruned model:

tao model ocdnet evaluate -e $SPECS_DIR/evaluate.yaml \
                train.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/evaluate \
                model.load_pruned_graph=true \
                model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$ch_sparsity.pth
                evaluate.checkpoint==$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth

Here’s an example of running inference against a pruned model:

tao model ocdnet inference -e $SPECS_DIR/inference.yaml \
                model.load_pruned_graph=true \
                model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$ch_sparsity.pth
                inference.checkpoint=$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth \
                inference.input_folder=$DATA_DIR/test/img \
                inference.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/infer

Here’s an example of running export against a pruned model:

tao model ocdnet export -e $SPECS_DIR/export.yaml \
                model.load_pruned_graph=true \
                model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$ch_sparsity.pth
                export.checkpoint=$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth \
                export.onnx_file=$RESULTS_DIR/export/model_best.onnx

Exporting the Model#

The export parameter defines the hyperparameters of the export process.

model:
  load_pruned_graph: False
  pruned_graph_path: '/results/prune/pruned_0.1.pth'
  backbone: deformable_resnet18
export:
  results_dir: /results/export
  checkpoint: '/results/train/model_best.pth'
  onnx_file: '/results/export/model_best.onnx'
  width: 1280
  height: 736
dataset:
  validate_dataset:
    data_path: ['/data/ocdnet/test']

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

checkpoint

string

The path to PyTorch model to export

Unix path

onnx_file

string

The path to ONNX file

Unix path

opset_version

unsigned int

11

The opset version of the exported ONNX

>0

input_width

unsigned int

1280

The input width

>0

input_height

unsigned int

736

The input height

>0

 
tao ocdnet export -e $SPECS_DIR/export.yaml
                  export.checkpoint=<path_to_pth_file>
                  export.onnx_file=<path_to_onnx_file>
                  [export.<export_option>=<export_option_value>]

Required Arguments

The following arguments are required.

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up export

  • export.checkpoint: The .pth model to export.

  • export.onnx_file: The path to save the exported model to

Optional Arguments

The following arguments are optional to run the command.

TensorRT Engine Generation, Validation, and INT8 Calibration#

For deployment, see TAO Deploy documentation.

Note

If you are not running OCDNet TensorRT engine with tao deploy, in other words, if there is no output when you run nm -gDC /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so |grep ModulatedDeformableConvPlugin in x86 platform or nm -gDC /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so |grep ModulatedDeformableConvPlugin in Jetson platform, you need to compile/replace the TensorRT OSS plugin since OCDNet requires the modulatedDeformConvPlugin.

  1. Get the TensorRT repository:

    git clone -b release/8.6 https://github.com/NVIDIA/TensorRT.git
cd TensorRT
git submodule update --init --recursive

  2. Compile the TensorRT libnvinfer_plugin.so file:

    mkdir build && cd build
# On X86 platform
cmake ..
# On Jetson platform
cmake .. -DTRT_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/
make nvinfer_plugin -j12

    The libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.6.x is generated under the build folder. Note that x depends on the actual minor version.

  3. Replace the default plugin library. Note that the exact plugin name depends on the TensorRT version installed in your system.

    # On X86 platform, for example, if the default plugin is /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2, then
cp libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.6.x /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2
# On Jetson platform, for example, if the default plugin is /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2, then
cp libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.6.x /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2

Deploying to DeepStream#

Refer to the nvOCDR page for more information about deploying an OCDNet model to DeepStream. You can run nvOCDR with the DeepStream sample or Triton Inference Server. Specifically, nvOCDR Triton can support inference against high resolution image. In short, it will resize the image while keeping aspect ratio and then tile the image to small patches, and run OCDNet to get the output then merge the result. This is useful to improve hmean in case a model is trained with a smaller resolution but will run inference against higher resolution images. For images which are not high resolution, you can also set resize_keep_aspect_ratio:true, this is useful to improve hmean because the images are resized without distortion.