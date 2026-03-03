OCDNet#
OCDNet is an optical-character detection model that is included in the TAO. It supports the following tasks:
train
evaluate
inference
prune
export
Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.
Note
Throughout this documentation are references to
$EXPERIMENT_IDand
$DATASET_IDin the FTMS Client sections.
For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.
For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.
-
The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.
File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.
Preparing the Dataset#
The dataset for OCDNet contains images and the corresponding label files.
Both the training dataset and test dataset must follow the same structure.
The directory structure should be organized as follows, where the directory name for images is
img and the directory name for label files is
gt. By default, the label file is
expected to use
gt_ as a prefix for comparison to the corresponding image file.
The exact directory names
train and
test are not required but are preferred by convention.
/train
/img
img_0.jpg
img_1.jpg
...
/gt
gt_img_0.txt
gt_img_1.txt
...
/test
/img
img_0.jpg
img_1.jpg
...
/gt
gt_img_0.txt
gt_img_1.txt
...
Below is an example label file from the public ICDAR2015 dataset:
$ cat ICDAR2015/test/gt/gt_img_14.txt
268,82,335,93,332,164,267,164,the
344,94,433,112,427,159,336,163,Future
208,191,374,184,371,213,208,241,Communications
370,176,420,176,416,204,373,213,###
1,57,261,76,261,187,0,190,venting
1,208,203,200,203,241,3,294,ntelligence.
Note
The label file contains the cooridnates for all the points. The last one is the text.
If the text is
### and the training spec file sets
ignore_tags to
['###'], then those lines are ignored during training.
Creating an Experiment Spec File#
The spec file for OCDNet includes
model,
train,
dataset, and
evaluate, as well as
other global parameters. Below is an example spec file for training an OCDNet model with a FAN-tiny backbone
on an ICDAR2015 dataset.
Use the following commands to get the base experiment ID and fetch the job schema for OCDNet:
BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID=$(tao ocdnet list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id')
SCHEMA=$(tao ocdnet get-job-schema --action train --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default')
model:
load_pruned_graph: False
pruned_graph_path: '/results/prune/pruned_0.1.pth'
pretrained_model_path: '/data/ocdnet/ocdnet_fan_tiny_2x_icdar.pth'
backbone: fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid
enlarge_feature_map_size: True
activation_checkpoint: True
train:
num_gpus: 1
results_dir: /results/train
num_epochs: 10
resume_training_checkpoint_path: '/results/train/resume.pth'
checkpoint_interval: 5
validation_interval: 5
seed: 1234
is_dry_run: False
precision: fp32
model_ema: False
model_ema_decay: 0.999
trainer:
clip_grad_norm: 5.0
optimizer:
type: Adam
args:
lr: 0.001
lr_scheduler:
type: WarmupPolyLR
args:
warmup_epoch: 3
post_processing:
type: SegDetectorRepresenter
args:
thresh: 0.3
box_thresh: 0.55
max_candidates: 1000
unclip_ratio: 1.5
metric:
type: QuadMetric
args:
is_output_polygon: false
dataset:
train_dataset:
data_name: ICDAR2015Dataset
data_path: ['/data/ocdnet_vit/train']
args:
pre_processes:
- type: IaaAugment
args:
- {'type':Fliplr, 'args':{'p':0.5}}
- {'type': Affine, 'args':{'rotate':[-45,45]}}
- {'type':Sometimes,'args':{'p':0.2, 'then_list':{'type': GaussianBlur, 'args':{'sigma':[1.5,2.5]}}}}
- {'type':Resize,'args':{'size':[0.5,3]}}
- type: EastRandomCropData
args:
size: [640,640]
max_tries: 50
keep_ratio: true
- type: MakeBorderMap
args:
shrink_ratio: 0.4
thresh_min: 0.3
thresh_max: 0.7
- type: MakeShrinkMap
args:
shrink_ratio: 0.4
min_text_size: 8
img_mode: BGR
filter_keys: [img_path,img_name,text_polys,texts,ignore_tags,shape]
ignore_tags: ['*', '###']
loader:
batch_size: 1
pin_memory: true
num_workers: 12
validate_dataset:
data_name: ICDAR2015Dataset
data_path: ['/data/ocdnet_vit/test']
args:
pre_processes:
- type: Resize2D
args:
short_size:
- 1280
- 736
resize_text_polys: true
img_mode: BGR
filter_keys: []
ignore_tags: ['*', '###']
loader:
batch_size: 1
pin_memory: false
num_workers: 1
The top level description of the spec file is provided in the table below.
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the model architecture
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the dataset
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the training task
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the evaluation task
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the inference task
|
|
string
|
None
|
The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files
|
|
string
|
/results
|
The directory where experiment results are saved
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the ONNX export task
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the TensorRT generation task. Only used in TAO deploy
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the pruning task
|
|
str
|
–
Model#
The
model parameter provides the list of parameters for the model.
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
bool
|
|
A flag specifying whether to load the pruned graph. Set to True if train/evaluate/export/inference is being performed against a pruned model.
|
true/false
|
|
string
|
–
|
The path to the pruned graph model (if
|
unix path
|
|
string
|
–
|
The path to the pretrained model
|
unix path
|
|
string
|
deformable_resnet18
|
The backbone of the model
|
deformable_resnet18
deformable_resnet50
fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid
|
|
bool
|
|
A flag specifying whether to enlarge the output feature map size of the FAN-tiny backbone.
This flag has no effect when using a
|
true/false
|
|
bool
|
|
A flag specifying whether to use activation checkpoints to save GPU memory. This flag has no
effect when using a
|
true/false true/false
Train#
The
train parameter provides the parameters for training.
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of GPUs to use for distributed training
|
>0
|
|
List[int]
|
[0]
|
The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed training
|
|
unsigned int
|
1234
|
The random seed for random, NumPy, and torch
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
10
|
The total number of epochs to run the experiment
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The epoch interval at which the checkpoints are saved
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The epoch interval at which the validation is run
|
>0
|
|
string
|
The intermediate PyTorch Lightning checkpoint to resume training from
|
|
string
|
/results/train
|
The directory to save training results
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration for the optimizer
|
–
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration for the lr_scheduler
|
–
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration for post_processing.
|
–
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration for metric computing. QuadMetric is supported.
If
|
–
|
|
bool
|
|
If this flag is True, only one batch will run. This flag is only recommended for debugging purposes.
|
true/false
|
|
string
|
fp32
|
The precision that the model will be trained on. If this value is set to ‘fp16’, AMP training will be enabled
|
fp32/fp16
|
|
bool
|
|
A flag to enable model EMA. The default value is False. If the value is True, model EMA will be enabled during training
|
true/false
|
|
float
|
0.999
|
The decay of model EMA. The default value is 0.999. This value is only used when
|
(0, 1]
optimizer#
optimizer:
type: Adam
args:
lr: 0.001
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
Adam
|
The optimizer type
|
Adam
|
|
float
|
–
|
The initial learning rate
|
>=0.0
lr_scheduler#
lr_scheduler:
type: WarmupPolyLR
args:
warmup_epoch: 3
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
WarmupPolyLR
|
Decays the learning rate via a polynomial function. The learning rate increases to initial value during warmup stage and is reduced from the initial value to zero during the training stage.
|
WarmupPolyLR
|
|
unsigned int
|
3
|
The warmup epoch, which the learning rate increases to the intitial value (i.e.
|
>=0
post_processing#
post_processing:
type: SegDetectorRepresenter
args:
thresh: 0.3
box_thresh: 0.55
max_candidates: 1000
unclip_ratio: 1.5
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
SegDetectorRepresenter
|
The name of the post_processing. The post_processing will generate BBox or polygon.
|
SegDetectorRepresenter
|
|
float
|
0.3
|
The threshold for binarization, which is used in generating an approximate binary map.
|
0.0 ~ 1.0
|
|
float
|
0.7
|
The BBox threshold. If the effective area is lower than this threshold, the prediction will be ignored, which means no text is detected.
|
0.0 ~ 1.0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1000
|
The maximum candidate output. Enlarge this parameter if characters are detected in one area but obviously not in the other area of the image.
|
> 1
|
|
float
|
1.5
|
The unclip ratio using the Vatti clipping algorithm in the probability map. The BBox will look larger if this ratio is set larger.
|
>0.0
Dataset#
The dataset is defined by two sections:
train_dataset and
validate_dataset
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuragtion for the training dataset
|
–
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuragtion for the validation dataset
|
–
The parameters for
train_dataset are provided below.
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
data_name
|
string
|
ICDAR2015Dataset
|
The dataset name. For “ICDAR2015Dataset”, the label file is
expected to use
gt_ as a prefix. For “UberDataset”,
the label file is expected to use
truth_ as a prefix.
|
ICDAR2015Dataset
UberDataset
|
|
string list
|
–
|
The list of paths that contain images used for training:
For example,
|
–
|
|
dict
|
–
|
The pre-processing configuration (see ) train_preprocess for more details
|
–
|
|
string
|
BGR
|
The image mode
|
BGR, RGB, GRAY
|
|
string list
|
|
The keys to ignore
|
–
|
|
string list
|
|
The labels that are not used to train
|
–
|
|
unsigned int
|
False
|
The batch size. Set to a lower value if you encounter out-of-memory errors.
|
>0
|
|
bool
|
False
|
A flag specifying whether to enable pinned memory
|
true/false
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The threds used to load data
|
>=0
train_preprocess#
pre_processes:
- type: IaaAugment
args:
- {'type':Fliplr, 'args':{'p':0.5}}
- {'type': Affine, 'args':{'rotate':[-45,45]}}
- {'type':Sometimes,'args':{'p':0.2, 'then_list':{'type': GaussianBlur, 'args':{'sigma':[1.5,2.5]}}}}
- {'type':Resize,'args':{'size':[0.5,3]}}
- type: EastRandomCropData
args:
size: [640,640]
max_tries: 50
keep_ratio: true
- type: MakeBorderMap
args:
shrink_ratio: 0.4
thresh_min: 0.3
thresh_max: 0.7
- type: MakeShrinkMap
args:
shrink_ratio: 0.4
min_text_size: 8
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
IaaAugment
|
dict list
|
{'type':Fliplr, 'args':{'p':0.5}}
{'type': Affine, 'args':{'rotate':[-10,10]}}
{'type':Sometimes,'args':{'p':1.0, 'then_list':{'type': GaussianBlur, 'args':{'sigma':[1.5,2.5]}}}}
{'type':Resize,'args':{'size':[0.5,3]}}
|
Uses imgaug to perform augmentation. “Fliplr”, “Affine”, “Sometimes”, “GaussianBlur” and “Resize” are used by default.
p defines the probability of each image to be flipped.
rotate defines the degree range when rotating images by a random value.
Sometimes defines only
p percent of all images with one or more augmenters.
then_list defines the Augmenter(s) to apply to
p percent of all images
GaussianBlur defines the blur using gaussian kernels.
sigma defines the standard deviation of the gaussian kernel.
size defines the range when resizing each image compared to its original size.
|
|
|
dict config
|
–
–
|
The ramdom crop after augmentation.
|
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
Defines the parameter when generating a threshold map.
|
0.0 ~ 1.0
|
|
dict config
|
–
|
Defines the parameter when generating a probability map.
|
0.0 ~ 1.0
The parameters for
validate_dataset are similar to
train_dataset, except below validation_preprocess.
validation_preprocess#
pre_processes:
- type: Resize2D
args:
short_size:
- 1280
- 736
resize_text_polys: true
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
Resize2D
|
Resize the images and labels before evaluation.
|
Resize2D
|
|
list
|
–
|
Resize the image to (width x height).
|
>0, >0, and multiples of 32.
|
|
bool
|
–
|
A flag specifying whether to resize the text coordinate
|
true/false
Evaluate#
The following is an example spec file for evaluating on the ICDAR2015 dataset:
model:
load_pruned_graph: False
pruned_graph_path: '/results/prune/pruned_0.1.pth'
backbone: deformable_resnet18
evaluate:
results_dir: /results/evaluate
checkpoint: /results/train/model_best.pth
gpu_id: 0
post_processing:
type: SegDetectorRepresenter
args:
box_thresh: 0.55
max_candidates: 1000
unclip_ratio: 1.5
metric:
type: QuadMetric
args:
is_output_polygon: false
dataset:
validate_dataset:
data_path: ['/data/ocdnet/test']
args:
pre_processes:
- type: Resize2D
args:
short_size:
- 1280
- 736
resize_text_polys: true
img_mode: BGR
filter_keys: []
ignore_tags: ['*', '###']
loader:
batch_size: 1
shuffle: false
pin_memory: false
num_workers: 4
Inference#
The following is an example spec file for running infernce:
model:
load_pruned_graph: false
pruned_graph_path: '/results/prune/pruned_0.1.pth'
backbone: deformable_resnet18
inference:
checkpoint: '/results/train/model_best.pth'
input_folder: /data/ocdnet/test/img
width: 1280
height: 736
img_mode: BGR
polygon: false
results_dir: /results/inference
post_processing:
type: SegDetectorRepresenter
args:
thresh: 0.3
box_thresh: 0.55
max_candidates: 1000
unclip_ratio: 1.5
The
inference parameter defines the hyper-parameters of the inference process. Inference
draws bounding boxes or polygons and visualizes it in images.
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
–
|
The path to the pth model
|
Unix path
|
|
string
|
/results/inference
|
The directory to save inference results
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of GPUs to use for distributed inference
|
>0
|
|
List[int]
|
[0]
|
The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed inference
|
|
string
|
–
|
The path to the input folder for inference
|
Unix path
|
|
unsigned int
|
–
|
The input width
|
>=1
|
|
unsigned int
|
–
|
The input height
|
>=1
|
|
string
|
–
|
The image mode
|
BGR/RGB/GRAY
|
|
bool
|
–
|
A True value specifies BBox, while a False value specifies polygon.
|
true, false
Training the Model#
Use the following command to run OCDnet training:
TRAIN_JOB_ID=$(tao ocdnet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "ocdnet_train" \
--action train \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--specs "$SCHEMA" \
--train-datasets '["'$DATASET_ID'"]' \
--eval-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model ocdnet train -e <experiment_spec_file>
[results_dir=<global_results_dir>]
[model.<model_option>=<model_option_value>]
[dataset.<dataset_option>=<dataset_option_value>]
[train.<train_option>=<train_option_value>]
[train.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
[train.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]
Required Arguments
The only required argument is the path to the experiment spec:
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment specification file to set up the training experiment
Optional Arguments
You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.
-h, --help: Show this help message and exit.
model.<model_option>: The model options.
dataset.<dataset_option>: The dataset options.
train.<train_option>: The train options.
train.optim.<optim_option>: The optimizer options
Note
For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose two variables for each task:
num_gpus and
gpu_ids, which
default to
1 and
[0], respectively. If both are passed, but are inconsistent, for example
num_gpus = 1,
gpu_ids = [0, 1], then they are modified to follow the setting that implies more GPUs; in the same example
num_gpus is modified from 1 to 2.
In some cases multi-GPU training may result in a segmentation fault. You can circumvent this by
setting the enviroment variable
OMP_NUM_THREADS to 1. Depending upon your model of execution, you may use the following methods to set
this variable:
CLI Launcher:
You may set the environment variable by adding the following fields to the
Envsfield of your
~/.tao_mounts.jsonfile as mentioned in bullet 3 in ths section Running the launcher.
{ "Envs": [ { "variable": "OMP_NUM_THREADSR", "value": "1" } }
Docker:
You may set environment variables in Docker by setting the
-eflag in the Docker command line.
docker run -it --rm --gpus all \ -e OMP_NUM_THREADS=1 \ -v /path/to/local/mount:/path/to/docker/mount nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.5.0-pyt <model> train -e
Checkpointing and Resuming Training
At every
train.checkpoint_interval, a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called
model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth.
Checkpoints are saved in
train.results_dir, like this:
$ ls /results/train
'model_epoch_000.pth'
'model_epoch_001.pth'
'model_epoch_002.pth'
'model_epoch_003.pth'
'model_epoch_004.pth'
The latest checkpoint is also be saved as
ocd_model_latest.pth.
Training automatically resumes from
ocd_model_latest.pth, if it exists in
train.results_dir.
This is superseded by
train.resume_training_checkpoint_path, if it is provided.
The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either:
Specify a new, empty results directory (Recommended)
Remove the latest checkpoint from the results directory
Note
By default, the training is using DDP (Distributed Data Parallel) strategy.
When train with multi-gpus, only if evaluation images are multiple of
num_gpus * evaluate_batch_size,
the hmean result during training will be the same as the hmean result of running
tao model ocdnet evaluate.
Evaluating the Model#
Use the following command to run OCDNet evaluation:
EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao rtdetr create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "rtdetr_evaluate" \
--action evaluate \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \
--eval-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
--specs "$SCHEMA" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model ocdnet evaluate -e <experiment_spec_file>
evaluate.checkpoint=<model to be evaluated>
[evaluate.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_option_value>]
[evaluate.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
[evaluate.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]
Required Arguments
The following arguments are required.
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment.
evaluate.checkpoint: The
.pthmodel to be evaluated.
Optional Arguments
The following arguments are optional to run the command.
evaluate.<evaluate_option>: The evaluate options.
Running Inference on the OCDNet Model#
INFER_JOB_ID=$(tao rtdetr create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "rtdetr_inference" \
--action inference \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \
--inference-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
--specs "$SCHEMA" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao ocdnet inference -e <experiment_spec_file>
inference.checkpoint=<model to be inferenced>
inference.input_folder=<path to input folder>
[inference.<inference_option>=<inference_option_value>]
[inference.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
[inference.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]
Required Arguments
The following arguments are required to run the command.
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the inference experiment.
inference.checkpoint: The
.pthmodel to inference.
inference.input_folder: The path to the input folder.
Optional Arguments
The following arguments are optional to run the command.
inference.<inference_option>: The inference options.
Note
Inference expects existing label files in the
gt folder. If there are no label files,
generate dummy labels under the
gt folder. Use the following script for reference:
#!/bin/bash
folder_path=/workspace/datasets/ICDAR2015/datasets/test
mkdir -p ${folder_path}/gt
for filename in `ls ${folder_path}/img`; do
touch "${folder_path}/gt/gt_${filename%.*}.txt"
echo "10,10,10,20,20,10,20,20,###" > "${folder_path}/gt/gt_${filename%.*}.txt"
done
Pruning and Retraining an OCDNet Model#
Model pruning reduces model parameters to improve inference frames per second (FPS) while maintaining nearly the same hmean.
Pruning is applied to an already trained OCDNet model. After pruning, the pruned graph model is generated. It is a new model with fewer parameters. After you have this pruned graph model, you must retrain it on the same dataset to bring back the hmean. During retraining, you need to enable loading this pruned graph model and setting the path to this model.
The
prune parameter defines the hyperparameters of the pruning process.
prune:
checkpoint: /results/train/model_best.pth
ch_sparsity: 0.2
round_to: 32
p: 2
results_dir: /results/prune
verbose: True
model:
backbone: fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid
enlarge_feature_map_size: True
fuse_qkv_proj: False
dataset:
validate_dataset:
data_path: ['/data/ocdnet_vit/test']
args:
pre_processes:
- type: Resize2D
args:
short_size:
- 640
- 640
resize_text_polys: true
img_mode: BGR
filter_keys: []
ignore_tags: ['*', '###']
loader:
batch_size: 1
shuffle: false
pin_memory: false
num_workers: 1
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
The path to PyTorch model to prune
|
unix path
|
|
float
|
0.1
|
The pruning threshold
|
0.0 ~ 1.0
|
|
string
|
The path to the results directory
|
Unix path
|
|
unsigned int
|
Round channels to the nearest multiple of round_to. E.g., round_to=8 means channels will be rounded to 8x.
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
The norm degree to estimate the importance of channels. Default: 2
|
>0
|
|
bool
|
A flag whether print prune information, default: True
|
true/false
|
|
bool
|
A flag whether fuse the qkv projection, default: True, it’s only needed set to True when using fan-tiny backbone.
|
true/false
Use the following command to run pruning on the OCDNet model.
PRUNE_JOB_ID=$(tao ocdnet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "ocdnet_prune" \
--action prune \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \
--specs "$SCHEMA" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model ocdnet prune -e $SPECS_DIR/prune.yaml \
prune.checkpoint=$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth \
prune.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/prune \
[prune.<prune_option>=<prune_option_value>]
Required Arguments
The following arguments are required.
-e, --experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the pruning experiment.
Optional Arguments
The following arguments are optional to run the command.
prune.<prune_option>: The prune options.
After pruning, the pruned model can be used for retraining (that is, fine-tuning). To start the retraining, you need to set
the
load_pruned_graph parameter to
true and set the
pruned_graph_path parameter to point to the
model that is generated from pruning.
Note
When retraining, evaluating, performing inference on, or exporting a model that has a pruned structure, you need
to set
load_pruned_graph to
true so that the newly pruned model structure is imported. See the examples
for more details.
Here’s an example of running training with a pruned model:
PRUNE_SCHEMA=$(echo $SCHEMA | jq -r '.model.load_pruned_graph=true')
RETRAIN_JOB_ID=$(tao ocdnet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "ocdnet_retrain" \
--action retrain \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $PRUNE_JOB_ID \
--train-datasets '["'$DATASET_ID'"]' \
--eval-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
--specs "$PRUNE_SCHEMA" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model ocdnet train -e $SPECS_DIR/train.yaml \
train.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/retrain \
model.load_pruned_graph=true \
model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$ch_sparsity.pth
Here’s an example of resuming training against a pruned model:
RETRAIN_RESUME_JOB_ID=$(tao ocdnet job-resume --job-id $RETRAIN_JOB_ID --parent_job_id $TRAIN_JOB_ID --specs "$PRUNE_SCHEMA")
tao model ocdnet train -e $SPECS_DIR/train.yaml \
train.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/retrain \
model.load_pruned_graph=true \
model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$ch_sparsity.pth
train.resume_training_checkpoint_path=$RESULTS_DIR/retrain/resume.pth
Here’s an example of running evalation against a pruned model:
EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao ocdnet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "ocdnet_evaluate" \
--action evaluate \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $RETRAIN_JOB_ID \
--eval-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
--specs "$SCHEMA" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model ocdnet evaluate -e $SPECS_DIR/evaluate.yaml \
train.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/evaluate \
model.load_pruned_graph=true \
model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$ch_sparsity.pth
evaluate.checkpoint==$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth
Here’s an example of running inference against a pruned model:
INFER_JOB_ID=$(tao ocdnet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "ocdnet_inference" \
--action inference \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $RETRAIN_JOB_ID \
--inference-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
--specs "$PRUNE_SCHEMA" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model ocdnet inference -e $SPECS_DIR/inference.yaml \
model.load_pruned_graph=true \
model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$ch_sparsity.pth
inference.checkpoint=$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth \
inference.input_folder=$DATA_DIR/test/img \
inference.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/infer
Here’s an example of running export against a pruned model:
EXPORT_JOB_ID=$(tao ocdnet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "ocdnet_export" \
--action export \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $RETRAIN_JOB_ID \
--specs "$PRUNE_SCHEMA" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model ocdnet export -e $SPECS_DIR/export.yaml \
model.load_pruned_graph=true \
model.pruned_graph_path=$RESULTS_DIR/prune/pruned_$ch_sparsity.pth
export.checkpoint=$RESULTS_DIR/train/model_best.pth \
export.onnx_file=$RESULTS_DIR/export/model_best.onnx
Exporting the Model#
The
export parameter defines the hyperparameters of the export process.
model:
load_pruned_graph: False
pruned_graph_path: '/results/prune/pruned_0.1.pth'
backbone: deformable_resnet18
export:
results_dir: /results/export
checkpoint: '/results/train/model_best.pth'
onnx_file: '/results/export/model_best.onnx'
width: 1280
height: 736
dataset:
validate_dataset:
data_path: ['/data/ocdnet/test']
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
The path to PyTorch model to export
|
Unix path
|
|
string
|
The path to ONNX file
|
Unix path
|
|
unsigned int
|
11
|
The opset version of the exported ONNX
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1280
|
The input width
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
736
|
The input height
|
>0
EXPORT_JOB_ID=$(tao ocdnet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "ocdnet_export" \
--action export \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $RETRAIN_JOB_ID \
--specs "$PRUNE_SCHEMA" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao ocdnet export -e $SPECS_DIR/export.yaml export.checkpoint=<path_to_pth_file> export.onnx_file=<path_to_onnx_file> [export.<export_option>=<export_option_value>]
Required Arguments
The following arguments are required.
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up export
export.checkpoint: The
.pthmodel to export.
export.onnx_file: The path to save the exported model to
Optional Arguments
The following arguments are optional to run the command.
export.<export_option>: The export options.
TensorRT Engine Generation, Validation, and INT8 Calibration#
For deployment, see TAO Deploy documentation.
Note
If you are not running OCDNet TensorRT engine with
tao deploy, in other words, if there is no output when you run
nm -gDC /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so |grep ModulatedDeformableConvPlugin in x86 platform or
nm -gDC /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so |grep ModulatedDeformableConvPlugin in Jetson platform,
you need to compile/replace the TensorRT OSS plugin since OCDNet requires the modulatedDeformConvPlugin.
Get the TensorRT repository:
git clone -b release/8.6 https://github.com/NVIDIA/TensorRT.git cd TensorRT git submodule update --init --recursive
Compile the TensorRT libnvinfer_plugin.so file:
mkdir build && cd build # On X86 platform cmake .. # On Jetson platform cmake .. -DTRT_LIB_DIR=/usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/ make nvinfer_plugin -j12
The
libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.6.xis generated under the
buildfolder. Note that
xdepends on the actual minor version.
Replace the default plugin library. Note that the exact plugin name depends on the TensorRT version installed in your system.
# On X86 platform, for example, if the default plugin is /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2, then cp libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.6.x /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2 # On Jetson platform, for example, if the default plugin is /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2, then cp libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.6.x /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.5.2
Deploying to DeepStream#
Refer to the nvOCDR page for more information about deploying an OCDNet model to DeepStream.
You can run nvOCDR with the DeepStream sample or Triton Inference Server. Specifically, nvOCDR Triton can support inference
against high resolution image. In short, it will resize the image while keeping aspect ratio and then tile the image to small patches,
and run OCDNet to get the output then merge the result. This is useful to improve hmean in case a model is trained with a smaller
resolution but will run inference against higher resolution images. For images which are not high resolution, you can also set
resize_keep_aspect_ratio:true, this is useful to improve hmean because the images are resized without distortion.