TAO Clearml Integration#

Add these configurations to the clearml element in your specs request body. For example:

Configure the ClearML Element in the Training Specification

To send data from your local compute unit and display it on the ClearML server dashboard, log in to the ClearML client within Fine-Tuning Micro-Services (FTMS) and synchronize it with your profile. Add the following parameters to the docker_env_vars dictionary in your create_experiment request body.

%env CLEARML_WEB_HOST = https://app.clear.ml %env CLEARML_API_HOST = https://api.clear.ml %env CLEARML_FILES_HOST = https://files.clear.ml %env CLEARML_API_ACCESS_KEY = <API_ACCESS_KEY> %env CLEARML_API_SECRET_KEY = <API_SECRET_KEY>

To set the environment variable via the TAO launcher, use the sample JSON file below for reference and replace the value field under the Envs element of the ~/.tao_mounts.json file.

{ "Mounts" : [ { "source" : "/path/to/your/data" , "destination" : "/workspace/tao-experiments/data" }, { "source" : "/path/to/your/local/results" , "destination" : "/workspace/tao-experiments/results" }, { "source" : "/path/to/config/files" , "destination" : "/workspace/tao-experiments/specs" } ], "Envs" : [ { "variable" : "CLEARML_WEB_HOST" , "value" : "https://app.clear.ml" }, { "variable" : "CLEARML_API_HOST" , "value" : "https://api.clear.ml" }, { "variable" : "CLEARML_FILES_HOST" , "value" : "https://files.clear.ml" }, { "variable" : "CLEARML_API_ACCESS_KEY" , "value" : "<API_ACCESS_KEY>" }, { "variable" : "CLEARML_API_SECRET_KEY" , "value" : "<API_SECRET_KEY>" } ], "DockerOptions" : { "shm_size" : "16G" , "ulimits" : { "memlock" : -1 , "stack" : 67108864 }, "user" : "1000:1000" , "ports" : { "8888" : 8888 } } }

Note When running the networks from TAO containers directly, use the -e flag with the docker command. For example, to run classification_tf2 with ClearML directly via the container, use the following code.

docker run -it --rm --gpus all \ -v /path/in/host:/path/in/docker \ -e CLEARML_WEB_HOST = "https://app.clear.ml" \ -e CLEARML_API_HOST = "https://api.clear.ml" \ -e CLEARML_FILES_HOST = "https://files.clear.ml" \ -e CLEARML_API_ACCESS_KEY = "<API_ACCESS_KEY>" \ -e CLEARML_API_SECRET_KEY = "<API_SECRET_KEY>" \ nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:6.0.0-tf2 \ classification_tf2 train -e /path/to/experiment/spec.yaml

Configure the ClearML Element in the Training Spec

TAO provides a few options to configure the clearml client:

project : String specifying the project name where experiment data is uploaded tags : List of strings for experiment tagging deferred_init : Boolean to determine whether to wait for the experiment to be fully initialized continue_last_task : Boolean to resume execution from a previous experiment reuse_last_task_id : Forces new experiment creation with an existing task ID task : Names the experiment (TAO appends a timestamp to ensure unique names per run)

For EfficientDet-TF2 and Classification-TF2, add the following snippet under the train config element in the train.yaml file.