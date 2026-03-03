TensorFlow 2.x [Deprecated]#

This section outlines all computer-vision training and finetuning pipelines that are implemented with TensorFlow 2.x. As of TAO 6.25.09, support for these models have been deprecated and will be removed in a future release. FTMS API’s do not support these models as of TAO 6.25.09. For support with TAO APIs, please fall back to TAO 6.0.0 or by building the Docker container from source.

The source code for these networks are hosted on GitHub.