Mask Grounding DINO with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a Grounding DINO .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model mask_grounding_dino export , is taken as an input to tao deploy mask_grounding_dino gen_trt_engine . For more information about training a Mask Grounding DINO model, refer to the Grounding DINO training documentation.

Converting ONNX File into TensorRT Engine# To convert the .onnx file, you can reuse the default experiment spec file from the tao model mask_grounding_dino export command. gen_trt_engine# The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation. gen_trt_engine: onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine input_channel: 3 input_width: 960 input_height: 544 tensorrt: data_type: fp16 workspace_size: 1024 min_batch_size: 1 opt_batch_size: 10 max_batch_size: 10 Field Value_type Description default_value valid_min valid_max valid_options automl_enabled results_dir string Path to where all the assets generated from a task are stored. FALSE gpu_id int The index of the GPU to build the TensorRT engine. 0 FALSE onnx_file string Path to the ONNX model file. ??? FALSE trt_engine

string

Path to the TensorRT engine generated should be stored. This only works with tao-deploy .















FALSE

input_channel int Number of channels in the input tensor. 3 3 FALSE input_width int Width of the input image tensor. 960 32 FALSE input_height int Height of the input image tensor. 544 32 FALSE opset_version

int

Operator set version of the ONNX model used to generate the TensorRT engine. 17

1









FALSE

batch_size

int

The batch size of the input tensor for the engine. A value of -1 implies dynamic tensor shapes. -1

-1









FALSE

verbose bool Flag to enable verbose TensorRT logging. False FALSE tensorrt collection Hyper parameters to configure the TensorRT Engine builder. FALSE tensorrt# The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation. Field value_type Description default_value valid_min valid_max valid_options automl_enabled data_type string The precision to be set for building the TensorRT engine. FP32 FP32,FP16 FALSE workspace_size



int



The size (in MB) of the workspace TensorRT has to run it’s optimization tactics and generate the TensorRT engine. 1024





















FALSE



min_batch_size

int

The minimum batch size in the optimization profile for the input tensor of the TensorRT engine. 1













FALSE

opt_batch_size

int

The optimum batch size in the optimization profile for the input tensor of the TensorRT engine. 1













FALSE

max_batch_size

int

The maximum batch size in the optimization profile for the input tensor of the TensorRT engine. 1













FALSE

Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine generation: tao deploy mask_grounding_dino gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = /path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = <data_type> Required Arguments# -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation Optional Arguments# gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine is stored

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : The precision to be exported Sample Usage# The following is an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine: tao deploy mask_grounding_dino gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = $ONNX_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = FP16

Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine# You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file: evaluate: trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file conf_threshold: 0 .0 input_width: 960 input_height: 544 dataset: test_data_sources: image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/ json_file: /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json max_labels: 80 batch_size: 8 Use the following command to run Grounding DINO engine evaluation: tao deploy mask_grounding_dino evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ evaluate.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file Required Arguments# -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file Optional Arguments# evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file for evaluation Sample Usage# This is an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine: tao deploy mask_grounding_dino evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC evaluate.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE