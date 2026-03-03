API Reference#

Documentation is available for the following TAO API v2 versions:

The TAO API v2 is the latest version, featuring:

Resource-Specific Metadata - Dedicated endpoints for workspaces, datasets, and jobs

Unified Jobs API - Single endpoint for experiment and dataset operations

Access v2 API Documentation:

After deploying Fine-Tuning Micro-Services, access the API documentation at:

v2 API Key Endpoints:

POST /api/v2/login - Authenticate with NGC credentials and obtain JWT token

GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/workspaces/{workspace_id} - Get workspace metadata

GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/datasets:get_formats - Get supported dataset formats

GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/datasets/{dataset_id} - Get dataset metadata

GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs:gpu_types - Get available GPU types

GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs:schema - Get job schema for action

GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}:logs - Get job logs

GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id} - Get job metadata

GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs - List all jobs

GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/inference_microservices/{job_id}:status - Get microservice status

GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/automl:get_param_details - Get AutoML parameter details

Python SDK and CLI#

For programmatic and command-line access to the v2 API, use the TAO Python SDK and CLI:

pip install nvidia-tao-client

See Remote Client for comprehensive SDK and CLI documentation.