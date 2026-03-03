API Reference#
The TAO API provides comprehensive OpenAPI specifications for all versions. The latest v2 API introduces a unified, job-centric architecture that simplifies interactions with TAO Toolkit.
TAO API v2 (Current)#
Documentation is available for the following TAO API v2 versions:
The TAO API v2 is the latest version, featuring:
Unified Jobs API - Single endpoint for experiment and dataset operations
Environment Variable Authentication - JWT token-based authentication with environment variable support
Resource-Specific Metadata - Dedicated endpoints for workspaces, datasets, and jobs
Enhanced Job Control - Comprehensive pause, resume, cancel, and delete operations
Inference Microservices - Deploy trained models as scalable inference endpoints
Access v2 API Documentation:
After deploying Fine-Tuning Micro-Services, access the API documentation at:
Swagger UI:
/api/v2/swagger
ReDoc:
/api/v2/redoc
OpenAPI Specs:
/api/v2/openapi.jsonor
/api/v2/openapi.yaml
Example Notebooks:
/api/v2/tao_api_notebooks.zip
v2 API Key Endpoints:
Authentication#
POST /api/v2/login- Authenticate with NGC credentials and obtain JWT token
Workspaces#
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/workspaces- List workspaces
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/workspaces- Create workspace
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/workspaces/{workspace_id}- Get workspace metadata
DELETE /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/workspaces/{workspace_id}- Delete workspace
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/workspaces/{workspace_id}:backup- Backup workspace
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/workspaces/{workspace_id}:restore- Restore workspace
Datasets#
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/datasets- List datasets
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/datasets- Create dataset
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/datasets/{dataset_id}- Get dataset metadata
DELETE /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/datasets/{dataset_id}- Delete dataset
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/datasets:get_formats- Get supported dataset formats
Jobs (Unified Endpoint)#
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs- List all jobs
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs- Create job (experiment or dataset)
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}- Get job metadata
DELETE /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}- Delete job
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}:pause- Pause job
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}:resume- Resume job
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}:cancel- Cancel job
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}:logs- Get job logs
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}:list_files- List job files
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}:download_selective_files- Download specific files
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}:download- Download entire job
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}:publish_model- Publish model to NGC
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs/{job_id}:remove_published_model- Remove published model
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs:list_base_experiments- List base experiments
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs:schema- Get job schema for action
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/jobs:gpu_types- Get available GPU types
Inference Microservices#
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/inference_microservices:start- Start inference microservice
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/inference_microservices/{job_id}:status- Get microservice status
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/inference_microservices/{job_id}:inference- Make inference request
POST /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/inference_microservices/{job_id}:stop- Stop microservice
AutoML#
GET /api/v2/orgs/{org_name}/automl:get_param_details- Get AutoML parameter details
Python SDK and CLI#
For programmatic and command-line access to the v2 API, use the TAO Python SDK and CLI:
pip install nvidia-tao-client
See Remote Client for comprehensive SDK and CLI documentation.
TAO API v1 (Legacy)#
Documentation is available for the following TAO API v1 versions:
Note
TAO API v1 is in maintenance mode. We recommend migrating to v2 for new projects to take advantage of the unified job-centric architecture and enhanced features.
Migration from v1 to v2#
If you’re using TAO API v1, consider migrating to v2 for these benefits:
Key Improvements
Simplified Architecture: Single unified jobs endpoint instead of separate experiment and dataset endpoints
Better Authentication: Environment variable support for easier CI/CD integration
Enhanced Job Control: Comprehensive pause, resume, cancel, and delete operations
Resource Management: Full CRUD operations on all resources
Inference Microservices: Deploy models as scalable inference endpoints
Breaking Changes
Endpoint structure changed from
/api/v1/to
/api/v2/
Unified
/jobsendpoint replaces separate
/experimentsand dataset action endpoints
Job creation now single-step instead of two-step (create + run action)
Authentication uses JWT tokens with environment variables instead of file-based config
Metadata access uses resource-specific endpoints
Migration Resources
REST API Examples - v2 API usage examples
Remote Client - SDK and CLI documentation with migration notes
API Overview - v2 architecture and key concepts