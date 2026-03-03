Classification (PyTorch) with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a classification (PyTorch) .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model classification_pyt export , is taken as an input to tao deploy classification_pyt gen_trt_engine . For more information about training a classification (PyTorch) model, refer to the Classification PyTorch training documentation. With TAO 5.0.0, INT8 precision is not supported for classification (PyTorch) models.

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored

results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

Use the following command to run classification (PyTorch) engine generation:

The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape

The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.

Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The classes field is only required if you are using a custom class names. If this field is not provided, class mapping is based on the alphanumerical order of the image folder names. The following is a sample spec file:

evaluate : trt_engine : /path/to/engine/file topk : 1 dataset : data : samples_per_gpu : 16 test : data_prefix : /raid/ImageNet2012/ImageNet2012/val classes : /raid/ImageNet2012/classnames.txt

Use the following command to run classification (PyTorch) engine evaluation:

FTMS Client EVAL_JOB_ID = $( tao-client classification_pyt experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID --specs " $SPECS " ) See also For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation. TAO Launcher tao deploy classification_pyt evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ results_dir = /path/to/results \ evaluate.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file Optional Arguments results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped

evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file for evaluation Sample Usage Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine: tao deploy classification_pyt evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir = $RESULTS_DIR \ evaluate.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE