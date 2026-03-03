Classification (PyTorch) with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a classification (PyTorch) .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model classification_pyt export, is taken as an input to tao deploy classification_pyt gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a classification (PyTorch) model, refer to the Classification PyTorch training documentation. With TAO 5.0.0, INT8 precision is not supported for classification (PyTorch) models.

Converting .onnx File into TensorRT Engine#

SPECS=$(tao-client classification_pyt get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)

See also

For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

gen_trt_engine:
  onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
  trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
  input_channel: 3
  input_width: 224
  input_height: 224
  tensorrt:
    data_type: fp16
    workspace_size: 1024
    min_batch_size: 1
    opt_batch_size: 16
    max_batch_size: 16

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

onnx_file

string

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

trt_engine

string

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

input_channel

unsigned int

3

The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.

3

input_width

unsigned int

224

The input width

>0

input_height

unsigned int

224

The input height

>0

batch_size

unsigned int

-1

The batch size of the ONNX model

>=-1

verbose

bool

False

Enables verbosity for the TensorRT log

tensorrt#

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

data_type

string

fp32

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

fp32/fp16/int8

workspace_size

unsigned int

1024

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

>1024

min_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

opt_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

max_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

Use the following command to run classification (PyTorch) engine generation:

GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client classification_pyt experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS")

See also

For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

tao deploy classification_pyt gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
         results_dir=/path/to/results \
         gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
         gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
         gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy classification_pyt gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
            gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
            gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16

Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The classes field is only required if you are using a custom class names. If this field is not provided, class mapping is based on the alphanumerical order of the image folder names. The following is a sample spec file:

evaluate:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  topk: 1
dataset:
  data:
    samples_per_gpu: 16
    test:
      data_prefix: /raid/ImageNet2012/ImageNet2012/val
      classes: /raid/ImageNet2012/classnames.txt

Use the following command to run classification (PyTorch) engine evaluation:

EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao-client classification_pyt experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

See also

For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

tao deploy classification_pyt evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
         results_dir=/path/to/results \
         evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation

This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy classification_pyt evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
        results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
        evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

Note

Currently there is an accuracy regression with TAO Classification with LogisticRegressionHead in TAO Deploy TRT evaluation compared to TAO PyTorch evaluation. This will be addressed in the next release.

Running Inference through a TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

inference:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
dataset:
  data:
    samples_per_gpu: 16
    test:
      data_prefix: /raid/ImageNet2012/ImageNet2012/val
      classes: /raid/ImageNet2012/classnames.txt

Use the following command to run classification (PyTorch) engine inference:

INFERENCE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client classification_pyt experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

See also

For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

tao deploy classification_pyt inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
         results_dir=/path/to/results \
         inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference.

This should be the same as the tao inference spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy classification_pyt inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
        results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
        evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

The visualization will be stored in $RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated, and the KITTI format predictions will be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/labels.