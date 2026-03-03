Deformable DETR with TAO Deploy#
To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a Deformable DETR ONNX file, which is first generated using
tao model deformable_detr export,
is taken as an input to
tao deploy dino gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a Deformable DETR model,
refer to the Deformable DETR training documentation.
Converting .onnx File into TensorRT Engine#
SPECS=$(tao-client deformable_detr get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)
See also
For information on how to create an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.
Below is a sample spec file for Deformable DETR engine generation.
gen_trt_engine:
onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
input_channel: 3
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
tensorrt:
data_type: int8
workspace_size: 1024
min_batch_size: 1
opt_batch_size: 10
max_batch_size: 10
calibration:
cal_image_dir:
- /path/to/cal/images
cal_cache_file: /path/to/cal.bin
cal_batch_size: 10
cal_batches: 1000
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|
|
string
|
The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|
|
unsigned int
|
3
|
The input channel size. Only a value of 3 is supported.
|
3
|
|
unsigned int
|
960
|
The input width
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
544
|
The input height
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
-1
|
The batch size of the ONNX model
|
>=-1
tensorrt#
The
tensorrt parameter defines the TensorRT engine generation.
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string
|
fp32
|
The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine
|
fp32/fp16/int8
|
|
unsigned int
|
1024
|
The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine
|
>1024
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape
|
>0
calibration#
The
calibration parameter defines the TensorRT engine generation with PTQ INT8 calibration.
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
|
string list
|
The list of paths that contain images used for calibration
|
|
string
|
The path to calibration cache file to be dumped
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The batch size per batch during calibration
|
>0
|
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of batches to calibrate
|
>0
Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine generation:
GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client deformable_detr experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS")
tao deploy deformable_detr gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
results_dir=/path/to/results \
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation
Optional Arguments
results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The
.onnxmodel to be converted
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
gen_trt_engine command to generate FP16 TensorRT engine:
tao deploy deformable_detr gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16
Running Evaluation through TensorRT Engine#
You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:
evaluate:
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
conf_threshold: 0.0
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
dataset:
test_data_sources:
image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/
json_file: /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json
num_classes: 91
batch_size: 8
Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine evaluation:
EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao-client deformable_detr experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")
tao deploy deformable_detr evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
results_dir=/path/to/results \
evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation.
This should be the same as the
tao evaluate specification file.
Optional Arguments
results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped
evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file to run evaluation
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:
tao deploy deformable_detr evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
Running Inference through TensorRT Engine#
You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:
inference:
conf_threshold: 0.5
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
color_map:
person: green
car: red
cat: blue
dataset:
infer_data_sources:
image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/
classmap: /path/to/coco/annotations/coco_classmap.txt
num_classes: 91
batch_size: 8
Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine inference:
INFERENCE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client deformable_detr experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")
tao deploy deformable_detr inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
results_dir=/path/to/results \
inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file
Required Arguments
-e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference.
This should be the same as the
tao inference specification file.
Optional Arguments
results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped.
inference.trt_engine: The engine file to run inference
Sample Usage
Here’s an example of using the
inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:
tao deploy deformable_detr inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
inference.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE
The visualization will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated, and KITTI format predictions will be stored under
$RESULTS_DIR/labels.