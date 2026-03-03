Deformable DETR with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a Deformable DETR ONNX file, which is first generated using tao model deformable_detr export, is taken as an input to tao deploy dino gen_trt_engine. For more information about training a Deformable DETR model, refer to the Deformable DETR training documentation.

Converting .onnx File into TensorRT Engine#

SPECS=$(tao-client deformable_detr get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)

Below is a sample spec file for Deformable DETR engine generation.

gen_trt_engine:
  onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
input_channel: 3
input_width: 960
input_height: 544
tensorrt:
  data_type: int8
  workspace_size: 1024
  min_batch_size: 1
  opt_batch_size: 10
  max_batch_size: 10
  calibration:
    cal_image_dir:
      - /path/to/cal/images
    cal_cache_file: /path/to/cal.bin
    cal_batch_size: 10
    cal_batches: 1000

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

onnx_file

string

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

trt_engine

string

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

input_channel

unsigned int

3

The input channel size. Only a value of 3 is supported.

3

input_width

unsigned int

960

The input width

>0

input_height

unsigned int

544

The input height

>0

batch_size

unsigned int

-1

The batch size of the ONNX model

>=-1

tensorrt#

The tensorrt parameter defines the TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

data_type

string

fp32

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

fp32/fp16/int8

workspace_size

unsigned int

1024

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

>1024

min_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

opt_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

max_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

calibration#

The calibration parameter defines the TensorRT engine generation with PTQ INT8 calibration.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

cal_image_dir

string list

The list of paths that contain images used for calibration

cal_cache_file

string

The path to calibration cache file to be dumped

cal_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The batch size per batch during calibration

>0

cal_batches

unsigned int

1

The number of batches to calibrate

>0

Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine generation:

GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client deformable_detr experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao deploy deformable_detr gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
         results_dir=/path/to/results \
         gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
         gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
         gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up the TensorRT engine generation

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy deformable_detr gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
            gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
            gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16

Running Evaluation through TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

evaluate:
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  conf_threshold: 0.0
  input_width: 960
  input_height: 544
dataset:
  test_data_sources:
    image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/
    json_file: /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json
  num_classes: 91
  batch_size: 8

Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine evaluation:

EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao-client deformable_detr experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao deploy deformable_detr evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
         results_dir=/path/to/results \
         evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation.

This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and evaluation results will be dumped

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file to run evaluation

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:

tao deploy deformable_detr evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
        results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
        evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

Running Inference through TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for inference through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

inference:
  conf_threshold: 0.5
  input_width: 960
  input_height: 544
  trt_engine: /path/to/engine/file
  color_map:
    person: green
    car: red
    cat: blue
dataset:
  infer_data_sources:
    image_dir: /data/raw-data/val2017/
    classmap: /path/to/coco/annotations/coco_classmap.txt
  num_classes: 91
  batch_size: 8

Use the following command to run Deformable DETR engine inference:

INFERENCE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client deformable_detr experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao deploy deformable_detr inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
         results_dir=/path/to/results \
         inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference.

This should be the same as the tao inference specification file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped.

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file to run inference

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:

tao deploy deformable_detr inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
            inference.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

The visualization will be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/images_annotated, and KITTI format predictions will be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/labels.