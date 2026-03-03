Microservices Setup#

The Fine-Tuning Microservice (FTMS) API can run on any Docker or Kubernetes platform. This section describes how to install the prerequisites for the platform setup.

Warning Ensure the protection of sensitive information by implementing robust platform access controls, including storage encryption, VPC, and firewall setups on both CSPs and local (bare-metal) deployments. Limit infrastructure access to a select few, such as AWS account access and NVIDIA NVCF Admin access. It is recommended to use Vault for securing secrets on CSPs or local deployments; otherwise, platform access control remains the sole protection layer. Additionally, the responsibility for access logs, platform usage, and cost monitoring lies with the platform deployment user.

Hardware# Minimum Requirements# 1 or more GPU node(s) where all GPUs within a given node match. 32 GB of system RAM

32 GB of GPU RAM

8-core CPU

One or more NVIDIA Discrete GPU(s): Volta, Turing, Ampere, Hopper, or Blackwell architecture

60 GB of free disk space

Software# NVIDIA GPU Driver (version 570)

Docker

NVIDIA Container Toolkit

AWS CLI

NGC API Keys OS Support# FTMS requires a Linux based operating system. The recommended OS is Ubuntu 22.04.