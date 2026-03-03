Visual ChangeNet-Segmentation#
Visual ChangeNet-Segmentation is an NVIDIA-developed semantic change segmentation model and is included in the TAO. Visual ChangeNet supports the following tasks:
train
evaluate
inference
export
Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.
Note
Throughout this documentation are references to
$EXPERIMENT_IDand
$DATASET_IDin the FTMS Client sections.
For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.
For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.
-
The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.
File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.
Data Input for VisualChangeNet#
VisualChangeNet-Segmentation requires the data to be provided as image and mask folders. See the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the input data format for VisualChangeNet-Segmentation.
Creating a Training Experiment Spec File#
Configuring a Custom Dataset#
This section provides an example configuration and commands to retrieve configuration for training VisualChangeNet-Segmentation using the dataset format described for the LEVIR-CD dataset, above. LEVIR-CD dataset is a large-scale remote sensing building Change Detection dataset.
Note
Make sure to set task=segment in SPECS for all task specs.
BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID=$(tao visual_changenet list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id')
SPECS=$(tao visual_changenet get-job-schema --action train --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default')
Here is an example spec file for training a VisualChangeNet-Segmentation model with NVIDIA’s FAN Hybrid backbone on the LEVIR-CD dataset using the Data Annotation Format.
encryption_key: tlt_encode
task: segment
train:
pretrained_model_path: /path/to/pretrained/model.pth
resume_training_checkpoint_path: null
segment:
loss: "ce"
weights: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5, 0.8, 1.0]
num_epochs: 10
num_nodes: 1
validation_interval: 5
checkpoint_interval: 5
seed: 1234
optim:
lr: 0.0001
optim: "adamw"
policy: "linear"
momentum: 0.9
weight_decay: 0.01
betas: [0.9, 0.999]
results_dir: /path/to/experiment_results
model:
backbone:
type: "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid"
pretrained_backbone_path: null
freeze_backbone: False
decode_head:
feature_strides: [4, 8, 16, 16]
use_summary_token: True
dataset:
segment:
dataset: "CNDataset"
root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
label_transform: "norm"
batch_size: 16
workers: 2
multi_scale_train: True
multi_scale_infer: False
num_classes: 2
img_size: 256
image_folder_name: "A"
change_image_folder_name: "B"
list_folder_name: 'list'
annotation_folder_name: "label"
train_split: "train"
validation_split: "val"
label_suffix: .png
augmentation:
random_flip:
vflip_probability: 0.5
hflip_probability: 0.5
enable: True
random_rotate:
rotate_probability: 0.5
angle_list: [90, 180, 270]
enable: True
random_color:
brightness: 0.3
contrast: 0.3
saturation: 0.3
hue: 0.3
enable: True
with_scale_random_crop:
enable: True
with_random_crop: True
with_random_blur: True
evaluate:
checkpoint: "???"
vis_after_n_batches: 10
inference:
checkpoint: "???"
vis_after_n_batches: 1
export:
gpu_id: 0
checkpoint: "???"
onnx_file: "???"
input_width: 256
input_height: 256
|
Parameter
|
Data Type
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
model
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the model architecture.
|
dataset
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the dataset.
|
train
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the training task.
|
evaluate
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the evaluation task.
|
inference
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the inference task.
|
encryption_key
|
string
|
None
|
The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files.
|
results_dir
|
string
|
/results
|
The directory where experiment results are saved.
|
export
|
dict config
|
–
|
The configuration of the ONNX export task.
|
task
|
str
|
segment
|
A flag to indicate the change detection task. Supports two tasks: ‘segment’ and ‘classify’ for segmentation and classification.
|
classify, segmen
train#
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
num_gpus
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of GPUs to use for distributed training.
|
>0
|
gpu_ids
|
List[int]
|
[0]
|
The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed training.
|
seed
|
unsigned int
|
1234
|
The random seed for random, numpy, and torch.
|
>0
|
num_epochs
|
unsigned int
|
10
|
The total number of epochs to run the experiment.
|
>0
|
checkpoint_interval
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The epoch interval at which the checkpoints are saved.
|
>0
|
validation_interval
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The epoch interval at which the validation is run.
|
>0
|
resume_training_checkpoint_path
|
string
|
The intermediate PyTorch Lightning checkpoint to resume training from.
|
results_dir
|
string
|
/results/train
|
The directory to save training results.
|
segment
|
Dict
str
list
|
None
ce
|
The segment dict contains configurable parameters for the VisualChangeNet Segmentation pipeline with the following parameters:
* loss: The loss function used for segmentation training.
* weights: Weights for multi-scale training.
|
num_nodes
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of nodes. If the value is larger than 1, multi-node is enabled.
|
pretrained_model_path
|
string
|
–
|
The path to the pretrained model checkpoint to initialize the end-end model weights.
|
optim
|
dict config
|
None
|
Contains the configurable parameters for the VisualChangeNet optimizer detailed in the optim section.
optim#
optim:
lr: 0.0001
optim: "adamw"
policy: "linear"
momentum: 0.9
weight_decay: 0.01
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
lr
|
float
|
0.0005
|
The learning rate.
|
>=0.0
|
optim
|
str
|
adamw
|
The optimizer.
|
policy
|
str
|
linear
|
The learning scheduler:
* linear : LambdaLR decreases the lr by a multiplicative factor.
* step : StepLR decrease the lr by 0.1 at every
num_epochs // 3 steps.
|
linear/step
|
momentum
|
float
|
0.9
|
The momentum for the AdamW optimizer.
|
weight_decay
|
float
|
0.1
|
The weight decay coefficient.
Model#
The following example model config provides options to change the VisualChangeNet-Segmentation architecture for training.
model:
backbone:
type: "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid"
pretrained_backbone_path: null
freeze_backbone: False
decode_head:
feature_strides: [4, 8, 16, 16]
align_corner: False
use_summary_token: True
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
backbone
|
Dict
string
bool
bool
|
None
None
False
False
|
A dictionary containing the following configurable parameters:
* type: The name of the backbone to be used
* pretrained_backbone_path: The path to pre-trained backbone weights file.
* freeze_backbone: If set to
True, freezes the backbone weights during training.
* feat_downsample: If set to
True, downsamples the last feature map in FAN backbone configurations. This parameter is not propagated to other backbones.
|
fan_tiny_8_p4_hybrid
fan_large_16_p4_hybrid
fan_small_12_p4_hybrid
fan_base_16_p4_hybrid
vit_large_nvdinov2
c_radio_p1_vit_huge_patch16_224_mlpnorm
c_radio_p2_vit_huge_patch16_224_mlpnorm
c_radio_p3_vit_huge_patch16_224_mlpnorm
c_radio_v2_vit_huge_patch16_224
c_radio_v2_vit_large_patch16_224
c_radio_v2_vit_base_patch16_224
|
decode_head
|
Dict
bool
bool
list
|
None
False
True
[4, 8, 16, 16]
|
A dictionary containing the following configurable parameters for the decoder:
* align_corners: If set to
True, the input and output tensors are aligned by the center points of their corner pixels, preserving the values at the corner pixels.
* use_summary_token: If set to
True, uses the summary token of the backbone.
* feature_strides: The downsampling feature strides for different backbones.
|
True, False
True, False
Dataset#
The dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, augmentation, and pre-processing. An example dataset is provided below.
dataset:
segment:
dataset: "CNDataset"
root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
label_transform: "norm"
batch_size: 16
workers: 2
multi_scale_train: True
multi_scale_infer: False
num_classes: 2
img_size: 256
image_folder_name: "A"
change_image_folder_name: "B"
list_folder_name: 'list'
annotation_folder_name: "label"
train_split: "train"
validation_split: "val"
test_split: "test"
predict_split: 'predict'
label_suffix: .png
augmentation:
random_flip:
vflip_probability: 0.5
hflip_probability: 0.5
enable: True
random_rotate:
rotate_probability: 0.5
angle_list: [90, 180, 270]
enable: True
random_color:
brightness: 0.3
contrast: 0.3
saturation: 0.3
hue: 0.3
enable: True
with_scale_random_crop:
enable: True
with_random_crop: True
with_random_blur: True
color_map:
'0': [255, 255, 255]
'1': [0, 0, 0]
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
segment
|
Dict
|
–
|
The segment contains dataset config for the segmentation dataloader detailed in the segment section.
|
classify
|
Dict
|
–
|
The classify contains dataset config for the classification dataloader.
segment#
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
dataset
|
Dict
|
CNDataset
|
The dataloader supported for segmentation.
|
CNDataset
|
root_dir
|
str
|
–
|
The root directory path where the dataset is located.
|
data_name
|
str
|
LEVIR-CD
|
The dataset identifier.
|
LEVIR-CD, LandSCD, custom
|
batch_size
|
int
|
32
|
The number of samples per batch.
|
>0
|
workers
|
int
|
2
|
The number of worker processes for data loading.
|
>=0
|
multi_scale_train
|
bool
|
True
|
If set to
|
True, False
|
multi_scale_infer
|
bool
|
False
|
If set to
|
True, False
|
num_classes
|
int
|
2
|
Number of classes in the dataset.
|
>=2
|
img_size
|
int
|
256
|
Size of the input images after resizing.
|
image_folder_name
|
str
|
A
|
Name of the folder containing input images.
|
change_image_folder_name
|
str
|
B
|
Name of the folder containing the changed images.
|
list_folder_name
|
str
|
list
|
Name of the folder containing dataset split lists’ csv files.
|
annotation_folder_name
|
str
|
label
|
Name of the folder containing annotation masks.
|
train_split
|
str
|
train
|
Dataset split used for training, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
|
validation_split
|
str
|
val
|
Dataset split used for validation, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
|
test_split
|
str
|
test
|
Dataset split used for evaluation, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
|
predict_split
|
str
|
predict
|
Dataset split used for inference, should indicate the name of csv file in list_folder_name.
|
label_suffix
|
str
|
.png
|
Suffix of the label image files.
|
augmentation
|
Dict
|
None
|
Dictionary containing various data augmentation settings, which is detailed in the augmentation section.
|
color_map
|
Optional[Dict[str, List[int]]]
|
None
|
Mapping of string class labels (‘0’ to ‘n’) to rgb color codes.
augmentation#
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
random_flip
|
Dict
float
float
bool
|
None
0.5
0.5
True
|
Random vertical and horizontal flipping augmentation settings.
* vflip_probability: Probability of vertical flipping.
* hflip_probability: Probability of horizontal flipping.
* enable: If set to
True, enables random flipping augmentation.
|
>=0.0
>=0.0
|
random_rotate
|
Dict
float
list
bool
|
None
0.5
[90, 180, 270]
True
|
Random rotation augmentation settings.
* rotate_probability: Probability of applying random rotation.
* angle_list: List of rotation angles to choose from.
* enable: If set to
True, enables random rotation augmentation.
|
>=0.0
>=0.0
|
random_color
|
Dict
float
float
float
float
bool
float
|
None
0.3
0.3
0.3
0.3
True
0.5
|
Random color augmentation settings.
* brightness: Maximum brightness change factor.
* contrast: Maximum contrast change factor.
* saturation: Maximum saturation change factor.
* hue: Maximum hue change factor.
* enabled: If set to
True, enables random color augmentation.
* color_probability: Probability of applying color augmentation.
|
>=0.0
>=0.0
>=0.0
>=0.0
>=0.0
|
with_scale_random_crop
|
Dict
bool
|
None
True
|
Random scaling and cropping augmentation settings.
* enabled If set to
True, enables random color augmentation.
|
True, False
|
with_random_crop
|
bool
|
True
|
If set to
|
True, False
|
with_random_blur
|
bool
|
True
|
If set to
|
True, False
|
mean
|
List[float]
|
[0.5, 0.5, 0.5]
|
The mean to be subtracted for pre-processing.
|
std
|
List[float]
|
[0.5, 0.5, 0.5]
|
The standard deviation to divide the image by.
Example spec file for ViT backbones#
Note
The following spec file is only relevant for TAO versions 5.3 and later.
BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID=$(tao visual_changenet list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id')
SPECS=$(tao visual_changenet get-job-schema --action train --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default')
encryption_key: tlt_encode
task: segment
train:
pretrained_model_path: /path/to/pretrained/model.pth
resume_training_checkpoint_path: null
segment:
loss: "ce"
weights: [0.5, 0.5, 0.5, 0.8, 1.0]
num_epochs: 350
num_nodes: 1
validation_interval: 1
checkpoint_interval: 1
optim:
lr: 0.00002
optim: "adamw"
policy: "linear"
momentum: 0.9
weight_decay: 0.01
betas: [0.9, 0.999]
results_dir: /path/to/experiment_results
model:
backbone:
type: "vit_large_nvdinov2"
pretrained_backbone_path: /path/to/pretrained/backbone.pth
freeze_backbone: False
decode_head:
feature_strides: [4, 8, 16, 32]
use_summary_token: True
dataset:
segment:
dataset: "CNDataset"
root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
label_transform: "norm"
batch_size: 16
workers: 2
multi_scale_train: True
multi_scale_infer: False
num_classes: 2
img_size: 256
image_folder_name: "A"
change_image_folder_name: "B"
list_folder_name: 'list'
annotation_folder_name: "label"
train_split: "train"
validation_split: "val"
label_suffix: .png
augmentation:
random_flip:
vflip_probability: 0.5
hflip_probability: 0.5
enable: True
random_rotate:
rotate_probability: 0.5
angle_list: [90, 180, 270]
enable: True
random_color:
brightness: 0.3
contrast: 0.3
saturation: 0.3
hue: 0.3
enable: True
with_scale_random_crop:
enable: True
with_random_crop: True
with_random_blur: True
evaluate:
checkpoint: "???"
vis_after_n_batches: 10
inference:
checkpoint: "???"
vis_after_n_batches: 1
export:
gpu_id: 0
checkpoint: "???"
onnx_file: "???"
input_width: 256
input_height: 256
Training the Model#
Use the following command to run VisualChangeNet-Segmentation training:
TRAIN_JOB_ID=$(tao visual_changenet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "visual_changenet_train" \
--action train \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--specs "$TRAIN_SPECS" \
--train-datasets '["'$DATASET_ID'"]' \
--eval-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model visual_changenet train -e <experiment_spec_file>
task=segment
[results_dir=<global_results_dir>]
[model.<model_option>=<model_option_value>]
[dataset.<dataset_option>=<dataset_option_value>]
[train.<train_option>=<train_option_value>]
[train.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
[train.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]
Required Arguments
The following arguments are required.
-e,
--experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file.
task: The task (‘segment’ or ‘classify’) for the visual_changenet training. Default: segment.
Optional Arguments
You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file.
-h,
--help: Show this help message and exit.
model.<model_option>: The model options.
dataset.<dataset_option>: The dataset options.
train.<train_option>: The train options.
train.optim.<optim_option>: The optimizer options
Note
For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose two variables for each task:
num_gpus and
gpu_ids, which
default to
1 and
[0], respectively. If both are passed, but are inconsistent, for example
num_gpus = 1,
gpu_ids = [0, 1], then they are modified to follow the setting that implies more GPUs; in the same example
num_gpus is modified from 1 to 2.
In some cases multi-GPU training may result in a segmentation fault. You can circumvent this by
setting the enviroment variable
OMP_NUM_THREADS to 1. Depending upon your model of execution, you may use the following methods to set
this variable:
CLI Launcher:
You may set the environment variable by adding the following fields to the
Envsfield of your
~/.tao_mounts.jsonfile as mentioned in bullet 3 in ths section Running the launcher.
{ "Envs": [ { "variable": "OMP_NUM_THREADSR", "value": "1" } }
Docker:
You may set environment variables in Docker by setting the
-eflag in the Docker command line.
docker run -it --rm --gpus all \ -e OMP_NUM_THREADS=1 \ -v /path/to/local/mount:/path/to/docker/mount nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.5.0-pyt <model> train -e
Checkpointing and Resuming Training
At every
train.checkpoint_interval, a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called
model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth.
Checkpoints are saved in
train.results_dir, like this:
$ ls /results/train
'model_epoch_000.pth'
'model_epoch_001.pth'
'model_epoch_002.pth'
'model_epoch_003.pth'
'model_epoch_004.pth'
The latest checkpoint will also be saved as
changenet_model_segment_latest.pth.
Training will automatically resume from
changenet_model_segment_latest.pth if it exists in
train.results_dir.
This will be superseded by
train.resume_training_checkpoint_path if it is provided.
The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either
Specify a new, empty results directory (Recommended), or
Remove the latest checkpoint from the results directory
Creating a Testing Experiment Spec File#
Here is an example spec file for testing evaluation and inference of a trained VisualChangeNet-Segmentation model:
BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID=$(tao visual_changenet list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id')
SPECS=$(tao visual_changenet get-job-schema --action evaluate --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default')
results_dir: /path/to/experiment_results
task: segment
model:
backbone:
type: "fan_small_12_p4_hybrid"
dataset:
segment:
dataset: "CNDataset"
root_dir: /path/to/root/dataset/dir/
data_name: "LEVIR-CD"
label_transform: "norm"
batch_size: 16
workers: 2
multi_scale_train: True
multi_scale_infer: False
num_classes: 2
img_size: 256
image_folder_name: "A"
change_image_folder_name: "B"
list_folder_name: 'list'
annotation_folder_name: "label"
test_split: "test"
predict_split: 'predict'
label_suffix: .png
evaluate:
checkpoint: /path/to/checkpoint
vis_after_n_batches: 1
results_dir: /results/evaluate
inference:
checkpoint: /path/to/checkpoint
vis_after_n_batches: 1
results_dir: /results/inference
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
checkpoint
|
string
|
Path to PyTorch model to evaluate/inference.
|
trt_engine
|
string
|
Path to TensorRT model to inference/evaluate. Should be only used with TAO Deploy.
|
num_gpus
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
The number of GPUs to use.
|
>0
|
gpu_ids
|
unsigned int
|
[0]
|
The GPU IDs to use.
|
results_dir
|
string
|
The path to a folder where the experiment outputs should be written.
|
vis_after_n_batches
|
unsigned int
|
1
|
Number of batches after which to save inference/evaluate visualization results.
|
>0
Evaluating the Model#
Use the following command to run a VisualChangeNet-Segmentation evaluation:
EVALUATE_JOB_ID=$(tao visual_changenet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "visual_changenet_evaluate" \
--action evaluate \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \
--eval-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
--specs "$EVALUATE_SPECS" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model visual_changenet evaluate -e <experiment_spec>
task=segment
evaluate.checkpoint=<model to be evaluated>
[evaluate.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_option_value>]
[evaluate.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
[evaluate.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]
Required Arguments
The following arguments are required.
-e,
--experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment.
evaluate.checkpoint: The
.pthmodel to be evaluated.
Optional Arguments
The following arguments are optional to run the command.
evaluate.<evaluate_option>: The evaluate options.
Running Inference on the Model#
Use the following command to run inference on VisualChangeNet-Segmentation with the
.pth model:
INFERENCE_JOB_ID=$(tao visual_changenet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "visual_changenet_inference" \
--action inference \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \
--inference-dataset "$DATASET_ID" \
--specs "$INFERENCE_SPECS" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model visual_changenet inference -e <experiment_spec>
task=segment
inference.checkpoint=<inference model>
[inference.<evaluate_option>=<evaluate_option_value>]
[inference.gpu_ids=<gpu indices>]
[inference.num_gpus=<number of gpus>]
Required Arguments
The following arguments are required.
-e,
--experiment_spec_file: The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment.
inference.checkpoint: The
.pthmodel to run inference on.
Optional Arguments
The following arguments are optional to run the command.
inference.<inference_option>: The inference options.
Exporting the Model#
Here is an example to get spec from the FTMS client and an example spec file from TAO Launcher for exporting the trained VisualChangeNet model:
BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID=$(tao visual_changenet list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id')
SPECS=$(tao visual_changenet get-job-schema --action export --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default')
export:
checkpoint: /path/to/model.pth
onnx_file: /path/to/model.onnx
opset_version: 12
input_channel: 3
input_width: 256
input_height: 256
batch_size: -1
|
Parameter
|
Datatype
|
Default
|
Description
|
Supported Values
|
checkpoint
|
string
|
The path to the PyTorch model to export.
|
onnx_file
|
string
|
The path to the
|
opset_version
|
unsigned int
|
12
|
The opset version of the exported ONNX.
|
>0
|
input_channel
|
unsigned int
|
3
|
The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.
|
3
|
input_width
|
unsigned int
|
128
|
The input width.
|
>0
|
input_height
|
unsigned int
|
512
|
The input height.
|
>0
|
batch_size
|
unsigned int
|
-1
|
The batch size of the ONNX model. If this value is set to -1, the export uses dynamic batch size.
|
>=-1
|
gpu_id
|
unsigned int
|
0
|
The GPU ID to use.
|
on_cpu
|
bool
|
False
|
If set to
|
verbose
|
bool
|
False
|
If set to
Use the following command to export the model:
EXPORT_JOB_ID=$(tao visual_changenet create-job \
--kind experiment \
--name "visual_changenet_export" \
--action export \
--workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \
--parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \
--specs "$EXPORT_SPECS" \
--base-experiment-ids '["'$BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID'"]' \
--encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id')
tao model visual_changenet export [-h] -e <experiment spec file>
task=segment
export.checkpoint=<model to export>
export.onnx_file=<onnx path>
[export.<export_option>=<export_option_value>]
Required Arguments
The following arguments are required to run the command.
-e,
--experiment_spec: The path to an experiment spec file
export.checkpoint: The
.pthmodel to export.
export.onnx_file: The path where the
.etltor
.onnxmodel is saved.
Optional Arguments
The following arguments are optional to run the command.
export.<export_option>: The export options.
TensorRT Engine Generation, Validation, and int8 Calibration#
For deployment, refer to the TAO Deploy Documentation for VisualChangeNet-Segmentation.