Migrating to the TAO API from TAO 5.3.0#
In TAO 5.3.0, the TAO APIs introduces some breaking changes in the interface that are outlined below.
Helm chart service name has changed from tao-toolkit-api to tao-api
The
nvidia-tao-clientcommand line interface, will be deprecated in the future. The notebooks use
tao-apias the entrypoint.
modelobject in the TAO API has been renamed to
experiment.
Handlers are in plural format in the endpoints, datasets, experiments.
Example:
# TAO <= 5.2.0 ‘/api/v1/user/<user_id>/model/<model_id>/job/<job_id>’ # TAO >= 5.3.0 ‘/api/v1/users/<user_id>/experiments/<experiment_id>/jobs/<job_id>’
Actions are referenced by : instead of
/in the URL endpoints.
Example:
# TAO <= 5.2.0 “/api/v1/user/<user_id>/dataset/<dataset_id>/upload” # TAO >= 5.3.0 “/api/v1/users/<user_id>/datasets/<dataset_id>:upload”
The dataset upload endpoint has a limit of 250 MB. Anything greater has to be uploaded in cloud and provided as a http link in the pull argument of dataset create endpoint