Migrating to the TAO API from TAO 5.3.0#

In TAO 5.3.0, the TAO APIs introduces some breaking changes in the interface that are outlined below.

  • Helm chart service name has changed from tao-toolkit-api to tao-api

  • The nvidia-tao-client command line interface, will be deprecated in the future. The notebooks use tao-api as the entrypoint.

  • model object in the TAO API has been renamed to experiment.

  • Handlers are in plural format in the endpoints, datasets, experiments.

    Example:

    # TAO <= 5.2.0
‘/api/v1/user/<user_id>/model/<model_id>/job/<job_id>’

# TAO >= 5.3.0
‘/api/v1/users/<user_id>/experiments/<experiment_id>/jobs/<job_id>’

  • Actions are referenced by : instead of / in the URL endpoints.

    Example:

    # TAO <= 5.2.0
“/api/v1/user/<user_id>/dataset/<dataset_id>/upload”

# TAO >= 5.3.0
“/api/v1/users/<user_id>/datasets/<dataset_id>:upload”

  • The dataset upload endpoint has a limit of 250 MB. Anything greater has to be uploaded in cloud and provided as a http link in the pull argument of dataset create endpoint