DINO with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, a DINO .onnx file, which is first generated using tao model dino export , is taken as an input to tao deploy dino gen_trt_engine . For more information about training a DINO model, refer to the DINO training documentation.

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : The precision to be exported

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored

gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted

results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

-e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation

Use the following command to run DINO engine generation:

The number of batches to calibrate

The batch size per batch during calibration

The path to the calibration cache file to be dumped

The list of paths that contain images used for calibration

The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape

The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

The batch size of the ONNX model

The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.

To convert the .onnx file, you can reuse the spec file from the tao model dino export command.

Running Evaluation through a TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO evaluation spec file for evaluation through a TensorRT engine. The following is a sample spec file:

evaluate : trt_engine : /path/to/engine/file conf_threshold : 0.0 input_width : 960 input_height : 544 dataset : test_data_sources : image_dir : /data/raw-data/val2017/ json_file : /data/raw-data/annotations/instances_val2017.json num_classes : 91 batch_size : 8

Use the following command to run DINO engine evaluation: