Frequently Asked Questions#

This document includes questions and answers to issues that you might encounter using TAO.

TLT to TAO rename# What is happening? NVIDIA Transfer Learning Toolkit is being renamed as NVIDIA TAO. How do I get the latest TAO? To get the latest TAO, install the nvidia-tao-client package from the NVIDIA PyIndex. To install, execute the commands mentioned below pip3 uninstall nvidia-tlt # This is only required if you had previously installed nvidia-tlt in your # Virtual environment. pip3 install nvidia-tao-client Are the model and file extension naming convention changing? No, all models generated by TAO are still .tlt file. For deployment to TensorRT based inference SDK’s the models are still going to be called .etlt and .riva files for Computer Vision and Conversational AI models respectively.

Model support# What are purpose-built models? Can I deploy them in production? Purpose-built models are highly accurate models trained for applications in smart city, retail, healthcare and others. These are production quality models, trained on very large proprietary dataset for best accuracy and performance. Are all the models free to use and distribute? Yes, all models are free to use and distribute. For exact terms for purpose-built models, please read our models EULA. Do I need to re-train the purpose-built models or can I deploy them as is from NGC? Purpose-built models can be deployed as is using the “pruned” version from the model card but can also be re-trained to better adapt to your environment. For training use the “unpruned” version from the model card. Instead of NVIDIA provided pre-trained models, can I use TAO with my own or any open source pre-trained models? No third party pre-trained models are supported by TAO. Only NVIDIA pre-trained models from NGC are currently supported which can be retrained with your custom data. Is YOLOv3 supported in TAO? Yes, YOLOv3 is supported in TAO.

Pruning# How do I determine the pruning threshold for my model? Threshold is set to 0.1 by default. Every threshold will result in different portions of weights to be pruned, which is reported at the end of the pruning process. A common practice is to prune with increasing threshold values, starting from 0.1 or 0.05. A larger threshold will lead to more weights/channels to be pruned, thus it is harder to restore accuracy or mAP. Is pruning performed automatically or are there hyperparameters that I need to set to prune my model? There are multiple parameters for pruning. normalizer is to choose method to normalize weights, default is max

equalization_criterion is to choose method to merge weights from different branches of element wise or depth wise layers, default is union

pruning_granularity is to set granularity when channels are pruned

min_num_filters is to set minimal channels that pruning needs to retain

excluded_layers can be used to exclude layers from being pruned

pruning_threshold is the most important option. It is used to set the threshold of pruning, which is also used together with Normalizer. This threshold is common for all layers.

Model Export and Deployment# What is the model output format? How can I use this model for deployment? TAO can generate 2 output formats: .etlt and TensorRT engine files. .etlt files can be used with DeepStream deployment, see usage in NVIDIA-AI-IOT/deepstream_tlt_apps.

TensorRT engine files can also be used with DeepStream but can also deploy separately with TensorRT. See the Deployment with DeepStream chapter to learn about different deployment options. What is the model export key and why is it required? Model export key is used to encrypt the trained keras/uff model files to .tlt / .etlt to protect your proprietary IP and use the model export key to decrypt the .etlt model in DeepStream applications. How do I deploy models trained with TAO to DeepStream? Please see the TAO Quick Start Guide <tao_quick_start_guide> and NVIDIA-AI-IOT/deepstream_tlt_apps. Will this model only work with DeepStream? Can I deploy the model without DeepStream? Deployment to DeepStream is the recommended path for TAO models. Note that the models can also be deployed outside of DeepStream using TensorRT but users will need to do image pre-processing and post-process the output Tensor after inference. Is it possible to export a custom trained .tlt (or.etlt) model to a conventional TensorFlow(TF) frozen inference graph (.pb) to make inferences with traditional TF tools? No, this is currently not supported.