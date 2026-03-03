VisualChangeNet-Segmentation with TAO Deploy#

The following is an example configuration file for generating the TensorRT Engine:

FTMS Client We first need to set the base_experiment. FILTER_PARAMS = '{"network_arch": "visual_changenet"}' $BASE_EXPERIMENTS = $( tao-client visual_changenet list-base-experiments --filter_params " $FILTER_PARAMS " ) Retrieve the PTM_ID from $BASE_EXPERIMENTS before setting base_experiment. PTM_INFORMATION = "{\"base_experiment\": [ $PTM_ID ]}" tao-client visual_changenet patch-artifact-metadata --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --job_type experiment --update_info $PTM_INFORMATION Required Arguments --id : The unique identifier of the experiment from which to train the model See also For information on how to create an experiment using the FTMS client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation. Then retrieve the specifications. GEN_TRT_ENGINE_SPECS = $( tao-client visual_changenet get-spec --action gen_trt_engine --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id EXPORT_JOB_ID ) Get specifications from $GEN_TRT_ENGINE_SPECS. Set the task to segmentation . You can override other values as needed. TAO Launcher task : segment gen_trt_engine : results_dir : "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine" onnx_file : "${results_dir}/export/changenet_model.onnx" trt_engine : "${results_dir}/gen_trt_engine/changenet.trt" input_channel : 3 input_width : 128 input_height : 512 tensorrt : data_type : fp32 workspace_size : int = 1024 min_batch_size : int = 1 opt_batch_size : int = 1 max_batch_size : int = 1

The task section defines the change detection task for which the .onnx model was generated.

Parameter Data Type Default Description task str classify A flag to indicate the change detection task. Currently supports two tasks: ‘segment’ and ‘classify’ for segmentation and classification

The gen_trt_engine section in the experiment specification file provides options for generating a TensorRT engine from an .onnx file.

Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values results_dir string – The path to the results directory – onnx_file string – The path to the exported ETLT or ONNX model – trt_engine string – The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine – input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only a value of 3 is supported. 3 input_width unsigned int 256 The input width >0 input_height unsigned int 256 The input height >0 batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model >=-1