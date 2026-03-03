SiameseOI is an NVIDIA-developed optical inspection model for PCB data and is included in the TAO. SiameseOI supports the following tasks:

train

evaluate

inference

export

Each task is explained in detail in the following sections.

Note Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections. For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation. For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Data Input for SiameseOI# SiameseOI requires the data to be provided as image folders and CSV files. See the Data Annotation Format page for more information about the input data format for SiameseOI.

Creating a Training Experiment Spec File# Configuring a Custom Dataset# This section provides an example configuration and commands for training SiameseOI using the dataset format described above. You will need to configure the augmentation_config mean and standard deviation based on your input dataset. Here is an example spec file for training a SiameseOI model with a custom backbone on a custom dataset using the Data Annotation Format. TAO Client (v2 API) BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID = $( tao siamese_oi list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id' ) SPECS = $( tao siamese_oi get-job-schema --action train --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default' ) TAO Launcher results_dir : /path/to/experiment_results model : model_type : Siamese_3 model_backbone : custom embedding_vectors : 5 margin : 2.0 dataset : train_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/split/train.csv images_dir : /path/to/images_dir/ validation_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/split/val.csv images_dir : /path/to/images_dir/ image_ext : .jpg batch_size : 32 workers : 8 fpratio_sampling : 0.1 num_input : 4 input_map : LowAngleLight : 0 SolderLight : 1 UniformLight : 2 WhiteLight : 3 concat_type : linear grid_map : x : 2 y : 2 image_width : 100 image_height : 100 augmentation_config : rgb_input_mean : [ 0.485 , 0.456 , 0.406 ] rgb_input_std : [ 0.229 , 0.224 , 0.225 ] train : optim : type : Adam lr : 0.0005 loss : contrastive num_epochs : 10 checkpoint_interval : 5 validation_interval : 5 results_dir : "${results_dir}/train" seed : 1234 Parameter Data Type Default Description Supported Values model dict config – The configuration of the model architecture dataset dict config – The configuration of the dataset train dict config – The configuration of the training task evaluate dict config – The configuration of the evaluation task inference dict config – The configuration of the inference task encryption_key string None The encryption key to encrypt and decrypt model files results_dir string /results The directory where experiment results are saved export dict config – The configuration of the ONNX export task gen_trt_engine dict config – The configuration of the TensorRT generation task. Only used in TAO deploy

train# Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values num_gpus unsigned int 1 The number of GPUs to use for distributed training >0 gpu_ids List[int] [0] The indices of the GPU’s to use for distributed training seed unsigned int 1234 The random seed for random, NumPy, and torch >0 num_epochs unsigned int 10 The total number of epochs to run the experiment >0 checkpoint_interval unsigned int 1 The epoch interval at which the checkpoints are saved >0 validation_interval unsigned int 1 The epoch interval at which the validation is run >0 resume_training_checkpoint_path string The intermediate PyTorch Lightning checkpoint to resume training from results_dir string /results/train The directory to save training results optim dict config None Contains the configurable parameters for the SiameseOI optimizer detailed in the optim section. loss str contrastive The loss function used during training optim# optim: lr: 0 .0005 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values lr float 0.0005 The learning rate >=0.0

Model# The following example model config provides options to change the SiameseOI architecture for training. model: model_type: Siamese_3 model_backbone: custom embedding_vectors: 5 margin: 2 .0 The following example model is used during SiameseOI evaluation/inference. Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values model_type string Siamese_3 The default model architecture from the supported custom model architectures Siamese_3, Siamese_1 model_backbone string custom The name of the backbone to use custom embedding_vectors int 5 The embedding dimensions of the final output from the model before computing Euclidian distance margin float 2.0 The threshold parameter that determines the minimum distance between embeddings of positive and negative pairs

Dataset# The dataset parameter defines the dataset source, training batch size, augmentation, and pre-processing. An example dataset is provided below. dataset: train_dataset: csv_path: /path/to/split/train.csv images_dir: /path/to/images_dir/ validation_dataset: csv_path: /path/to/split/val.csv images_dir: /path/to/images_dir/ image_ext: .jpg batch_size: 32 workers: 8 fpratio_sampling: 0 .1 num_input: 4 input_map: LowAngleLight: 0 SolderLight: 1 UniformLight: 2 WhiteLight: 3 concat_type: linear grid_map: x: 2 y: 2 image_width: 100 image_height: 100 augmentation_config: rgb_input_mean: [ 0 .485, 0 .456, 0 .406 ] rgb_input_std: [ 0 .229, 0 .224, 0 .225 ] Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values train_dataset Dict – The paths to the image directory and CSV files for the training dataset validation_dataset Dict – The paths to the image directory and CSV files for the validation dataset image_ext str .jpg The file extension of the images in the dataset string batch_size int 32 The number of samples per batch string workers int 8 The number of worker processes for data loading fpratio_sampling int 0.1 The ratio of false-positive examples to sample >0 num_input int 4 The number of lighting conditions for each input image* >0 input_map Dict – The mapping of lighting conditions to indices specifying concatenation ordering* concat_type string linear Type of concatenation to use for different image lighting conditions linear, grid grid_map







Dict

Dict

dict config None

None

None The parameters to define the grid dimensions to concatenate images as a grid:

* x: The number of images along the x-axis

* y: The number of images along the y-axis Dict







input_width int 100 The width of the input image >0 input_height int 100 The height of the input image >0 augmentation_config







Dict

List[float]

List[float] None

[0.485, 0.456, 0.406]

[0.229, 0.224, 0.225] The image normalization config, which contains the following parameters:

* rgb_input_mean : The mean to be subtracted for pre-processing

* rgb_input_std : The standard deviation to divide the image by



>=0.0

>=0.0 * See the Dataset Annotation Format definition for more information about specifying lighting conditions.

Training the Model# Use the following command to run SiameseOI training: TAO Client (v2 API) TRAIN_JOB_ID = $( tao siamese_oi create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "siamese_oi_train" \ --action train \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --specs " $TRAIN_SPECS " \ --train-datasets '["' $DATASET_ID '"]' \ --eval-dataset " $DATASET_ID " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao-client optical_inspection train [ -h ] -e <experiment_spec> \ [ results_dir = <global_results_dir> ] \ [ model.<model_option> = <model_option_value> ] \ [ dataset.<dataset_option> = <dataset_option_value> ] \ [ train.<train_option> = <train_option_value> ] \ [ train.gpu_ids = <gpu indices> ] \ [ train.num_gpus = <number of gpus> ] Required Arguments The only required argument is the path to the experiment spec: -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment specification file to set up the training experiment Optional Arguments You can set optional arguments to override the option values in the experiment spec file. -h, --help : Show this help message and exit.

model.<model_option> : The model options.

dataset.<dataset_option> : The dataset options.

train.<train_option> : The train options.

train.optim.<optim_option> : The optimizer options Note For training, evaluation, and inference, we expose two variables for each task: num_gpus and gpu_ids , which default to 1 and [0] , respectively. If both are passed, but are inconsistent, for example num_gpus = 1 , gpu_ids = [0, 1] , then they are modified to follow the setting that implies more GPUs; in the same example num_gpus is modified from 1 to 2. In some cases multi-GPU training may result in a segmentation fault. You can circumvent this by setting the enviroment variable OMP_NUM_THREADS to 1. Depending upon your model of execution, you may use the following methods to set this variable: CLI Launcher : You may set the environment variable by adding the following fields to the Envs field of your ~/.tao_mounts.json file as mentioned in bullet 3 in ths section Running the launcher. { "Envs" : [ { "variable" : "OMP_NUM_THREADSR" , "value" : "1" } }

Docker: You may set environment variables in Docker by setting the -e flag in the Docker command line. docker run -it --rm --gpus all \ -e OMP_NUM_THREADS = 1 \ -v /path/to/local/mount:/path/to/docker/mount nvcr.io/nvidia/tao/tao-toolkit:5.5.0-pyt <model> train -e Checkpointing and Resuming Training At every train.checkpoint_interval , a PyTorch Lightning checkpoint is saved. It is called model_epoch_<epoch_num>.pth . Checkpoints are saved in train.results_dir , like this: $ ls /results/train 'model_epoch_000.pth' 'model_epoch_001.pth' 'model_epoch_002.pth' 'model_epoch_003.pth' 'model_epoch_004.pth' The latest checkpoint is also be saved as oi_model_latest.pth . Training automatically resumes from oi_model_latest.pth , if it exists in train.results_dir . This is superseded by train.resume_training_checkpoint_path , if it is provided. The major implication of this logic is that, if you wish to trigger fresh training from scratch, either: Specify a new, empty results directory (Recommended)

Remove the latest checkpoint from the results directory

Creating Testing Experiment Spec File# Here is an example spec file for testing evaluation and inference of a trained SiameseOI model. TAO Client (v2 API) BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID = $( tao siamese_oi list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id' ) SPECS = $( tao siamese_oi get-job-schema --action evaluate --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default' ) TAO Launcher results_dir : /path/to/experiment_results model : model_type : Siamese_3 model_backbone : custom embedding_vectors : 5 margin : 2.0 dataset : validation_dataset : csv_path : /path/to/split/val.csv images_dir : /path/to/images_dir/ image_ext : .jpg batch_size : 32 workers : 8 num_input : 4 input_map : LowAngleLight : 0 SolderLight : 1 UniformLight : 2 WhiteLight : 3 concat_type : linear grid_map : x : 2 y : 2 image_width : 100 image_height : 100 augmentation_config : rgb_input_mean : [ 0.485 , 0.456 , 0.406 ] rgb_input_std : [ 0.229 , 0.224 , 0.225 ] evaluate : num_gpus : 1 gpu_ids : [ 0 ] checkpoint : "${results_dir}/train/oi_model_lastest.pth" results_dir : "${results_dir}/evaluate" inference : num_gpus : 1 gpu_ids : [ 0 ] checkpoint : "${results_dir}/train/oi_model_latest.pth" results_dir : "${results_dir}/inference"

Evaluating the Model# Use the following command to run SiameseOI evaluation: TAO Client (v2 API) EVAL_JOB_ID = $( tao siamese_oi create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "siamese_oi_evaluate" \ --action evaluate \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \ --eval-dataset " $DATASET_ID " \ --specs " $EVALUATE_SPECS " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao-client optical_inspection evaluate [ -h ] -e <experiment_spec> evaluate.checkpoint = <model to be evaluated> [ evaluate.<evaluate_option> = <evaluate_option_value> ] [ evaluate.gpu_ids = <gpu indices> ] [ evaluate.num_gpus = <number of gpus> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required. -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up the evaluation experiment.

evaluate.checkpoint : The .pth model to be evaluated. Optional Arguments The following arguments are optional to run the command. evaluate.<evaluate_option> : The evaluate options. Multi-GPU evaluation is currently not supported for Optical Inspection.

Running Inference on the Model# Use the following command to run inference on SiameseOI with the .tlt model: TAO Client (v2 API) INFER_JOB_ID = $( tao siamese_oi create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "siamese_oi_inference" \ --action inference \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \ --inference-dataset " $DATASET_ID " \ --specs " $INFERENCE_SPECS " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao model optical_inspection inference [ -h ] -e <experiment spec file> inference.checkpoint = <model to be inferenced> [ inference.<inference_option> = <inference_option_value> ] [ inference.gpu_ids = <gpu indices> ] [ inference.num_gpus = <number of gpus> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required to run the command. -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up the inference experiment.

inference.checkpoint : The .pth model to inference. Optional Arguments The following arguments are optional to run the command. inference.<inference_option> : The inference options.

Exporting the Model# Here is an example spec file for exporting the trained SiameseOI model: TAO Client (v2 API) BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID = $( tao siamese_oi list-base-experiments | jq -r '.[0].id' ) SPECS = $( tao siamese_oi get-job-schema --action export --base-experiment-id $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID | jq -r '.default' ) TAO Launcher export : checkpoint : "${results_dir}/train/oi_model_epoch=004.pth" results_dir : "${results_dir}/export" onnx_file : "${export.results_dir}/oi_model.onnx" batch_size : 32 Use the following command to export the model: TAO Client (v2 API) EXPORT_JOB_ID = $( tao siamese_oi create-job \ --kind experiment \ --name "siamese_oi_export" \ --action export \ --workspace-id $WORKSPACE_ID \ --parent-job-id $TRAIN_JOB_ID \ --specs " $EXPORT_SPECS " \ --base-experiment-ids '["' $BASE_EXPERIMENT_ID '"]' \ --encryption-key "nvidia_tlt" | jq -r '.id' ) TAO Launcher tao-client optical_inspection export [ -h ] -e <experiment spec file> export.checkpoint = <model to export> export.onnx_file = <onnx path> [ export.<export_option> = <export_option_value> ] Required Arguments The following arguments are required to run the command. -e, --experiment_spec : The path to an experiment spec file.

export.checkpoint : The .pth model to export.

export.onnx_file : The path where the .etlt or .onnx model is saved. Optional Arguments The following arguments are optional to run the command. export.<export_option> : The export options.