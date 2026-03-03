OCDNet with TAO Deploy#

To generate an optimized TensorRT engine, the OCDNet .onnx file, which is generated from tao export, is taken as an input to tao-deploy. For more information about training an OCDNet model, refer to the OCDNet training documentation.

Note

  • Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections.

    • For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.

    • For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

  • The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

  • File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Converting onnx File into TensorRT Engine#

gen_trt_engine#

The gen_trt_engine parameter in the experiment specification file provides options to generate a TensorRT engine from the .onnx file. The following is a sample config:

Use the following command to get an experiment spec file for ReIdentificationNet:

SPECS=$(tao-client ocdnet get-spec --action train --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)

gen_trt_engine:
  width: 1280
  height: 736
  img_mode: BGR
  onnx_file: '/results/export/model_best.onnx'
  trt_engine: /results/export/model_int8.engine
  tensorrt:
    data_type: int8
    workspace_size: 20480
    min_batch_size: 1
    opt_batch_size: 1
    max_batch_size: 1
    layers_precision: [
      "/backbone/patch_embed/stem/stem.0/Conv:fp32",
      "/backbone/patch_embed/stages.0/blocks/blocks.0/conv_dw/Conv:fp32",
      "/backbone/patch_embed/stages.0/blocks/blocks.0/norm/ReduceMean:fp32"
    ]
    calibration:
      cal_image_dir: /data/ocdnet_vit/train/img
      cal_cache_file: /results/export/cal.bin
      cal_batch_size: 8
      cal_num_batches: 2

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

results_dir

string

The path to the results directory

onnx_file

string

The path to the .onnx model

trt_engine

string

The absolute path to the generated TensorRT engine

width

unsigned int

The input width

>0

height

unsigned int

The input height

>0

img_mode

string

BGR

The input image mode

BGR,RGB,GRAY

tensorrt#

The tensorrt parameter defines the TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

data_type

string

fp32

The precision to use for the TensorRT engine

fp32/fp16/int8

workspace_size

unsigned int

1024

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

>1024

min_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The minimum batch size for the optimization profile shape

>0

opt_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The optimal batch size for the optimization profile shape

>0

max_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The maximum batch size for the optimization profile shape

>0

layers_precision

List

A list to specify layer precision

layerName:[precision] precision: fp32/fp16/int8

calibration#

The calibration parameter defines TensorRT engine generation with PTQ INT8 calibration.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

cal_image_dir

string list

A list of paths that contain images used for calibration

cal_cache_file

string

The path to the calibration cache file to be dumped

cal_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The batch size per batch during calibration

>0

cal_num_batches

unsigned int

1

The number of batches to calibrate

>0

Use the following command to run OCDNet engine generation:

GTE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client ocdnet experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

See also

The Export job ID is the job ID of the tao-client ocdnet experiment-run-action --action export command.

tao deploy ocdnet gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
          gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
          gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
          gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: Precision to be exported. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the status log JSON file will be dumped

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy ocdnet gen_trt_engine -e $SPECS_DIR/gen_trt_engine.yaml \
            gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$RESULTS_DIR/export/model_best.onnx \
            gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine \
            gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=fp16

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an INT8 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy ocdnet gen_trt_engine -e $SPECS_DIR/gen_trt_engine.yaml \
            gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$RESULTS_DIR/export/model_best.onnx \
            gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.min_batch_size=1 \
            gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.opt_batch_size=3 \
            gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.max_batch_size=3 \
            gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=int8 \
            gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine

Running Evaluation through TensorRT Engine#

The TAO Evaluation spec file can be reused for this step. The following is a sample spec file:

model:
  load_pruned_graph: False
  pruned_graph_path: /results/prune/pruned_0.1.pth
evaluate:
  results_dir: /results/evaluate
  checkpoint: /results/train/model_best.pth
  trt_engine: /results/export/ocdnet_model.engine
  gpu_id: 0
  post_processing:
    type: SegDetectorRepresenter
    args:
      thresh: 0.3
      box_thresh: 0.55
      max_candidates: 1000
      unclip_ratio: 1.5
  metric:
    type: QuadMetric
    args:
      is_output_polygon: false
dataset:
  validate_dataset:
    data_path: ['/data/ocdnet/test']
    args:
      pre_processes:
        - type: Resize2D
          args:
            short_size:
              - 1280
              - 736
            resize_text_polys: true
      img_mode: BGR
      filter_keys: []
      ignore_tags: ['*', '###']
    loader:
      batch_size: 1
      shuffle: false
      pin_memory: false
      num_workers: 4

Use the following command to run OCDNet engine evaluation:

EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao-client ocdnet experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GTE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao deploy ocdnet evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
          results_dir=/path/to/results \
          evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation. This should be the same as the tao evaluate specification file.

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file to run evaluation. It can be ignored if it is defined in the spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where status logging JSON file and evaluation results will be dumped.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with the TensorRT engine:

tao deploy ocdnet evaluate -e $SPECS_DIR/evaluate.yaml \
            results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
            evaluate.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine

Running Inference through TensorRT Engine#

You can reuse the TAO inference spec file for this step. The following is a sample spec file:

inference:
  checkpoint: /results/train/model_best.pth
  trt_engine: /results/export/ocdnet_model.engine
  input_folder: /data/ocdnet/test/img
  width: 1280
  height: 736
  img_mode: BGR
  polygon: false
  results_dir: /results/inference
  post_processing:
    type: SegDetectorRepresenter
    args:
      thresh: 0.3
      box_thresh: 0.55
      max_candidates: 1000
      unclip_ratio: 1.5

Use the following command to run OCDNet engine inference:

EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao-client ocdnet experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GTE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao deploy ocdnet inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
          inference.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine \
          inference.input_folder=$DATA_DIR/test/img \
          inference.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/inference

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec_file: The path to the experiment spec file

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file to run inference. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

  • inference.input_folder: The engine file to run inference. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

  • inference.results_dir: The directory where status logging JSON file and inference results will be dumped.

    This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with the TensorRT engine:

tao deploy ocdnet inference -e $SPECS_DIR/inference.yaml \
            inference.trt_engine=$RESULTS_DIR/export/ocdnet_model.engine \
            inference.input_folder=$DATA_DIR/test/img \
            inference.results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR/inference