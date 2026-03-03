OCDNet with TAO Deploy#

The Export job ID is the job ID of the tao-client ocdnet experiment-run-action --action export command.

tao deploy ocdnet gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = /path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = <data_type>

Required Arguments

-e, --experiment_spec_file : The path to the experiment spec file

gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : Precision to be exported. This argument can be omitted if it is defined in spec file.

Optional Arguments

results_dir : The directory where the status log JSON file will be dumped

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy ocdnet gen_trt_engine -e $SPECS_DIR /gen_trt_engine.yaml \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = $RESULTS_DIR /export/model_best.onnx \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = $RESULTS_DIR /export/ocdnet_model.engine \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = fp16

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an INT8 TensorRT engine: