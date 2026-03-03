Segformer with TAO Deploy#

Segformer ONNX file generated from tao export is taken as an input to tao-deploy to generate optimized TensorRT engine. We do not support Int8 precision for Segformer.

Note Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections. For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation. For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Converting .onnx File into TensorRT Engine# Same spec file can be used as the tao model segformer export command. trt_config# The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation. FTMS Client Use the following command to get an experiment spec file for ReIdentificationNet: SPECS = $( tao-client segformer get-spec --action train --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID ) TAO Launcher gen_trt_engine : onnx_file : /path/to/onnx_file trt_engine : /path/to/trt_engine input_width : 512 input_height : 512 tensorrt : data_type : FP32 workspace_size : 1024 min_batch_size : 1 opt_batch_size : 1 max_batch_size : 1 Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values onnx_file string The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine trt_engine string The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine input_channel unsigned int 3 The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported. 3 input_width unsigned int 960 The input width >0 input_height unsigned int 544 The input height >0 batch_size unsigned int -1 The batch size of the ONNX model >=-1 tensorrt# The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation. Parameter Datatype Default Description Supported Values data_type string fp32 The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine fp32/fp16 workspace_size unsigned int 1024 The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine >1024 min_batch_size unsigned int 1 The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0 opt_batch_size unsigned int 1 The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0 max_batch_size unsigned int 1 The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape >0 Use the following command to run Segformer engine generation: FTMS Client GTE_JOB_ID = $( tao-client segformer experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID --specs " $SPECS " ) See also The Export job ID is the job ID of the tao-client segformer experiment-run-action --action export command. TAO Launcher tao deploy segformer gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ results_dir = /path/to/results \ gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = /path/to/onnx/file \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = <data_type> Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation Optional Arguments results_dir : The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

gen_trt_engine.onnx_file : The .onnx model to be converted

gen_trt_engine.trt_engine : The path where the generated engine will be stored

gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type : The precision to be exported Sample Usage Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine: tao deploy segformer gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC gen_trt_engine.onnx_file = $ONNX_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE \ gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type = FP16

Running Evaluation through TensorRT Engine# Same spec file as TAO evaluation/ inference spec file. Sample spec file: model: input_height: 512 input_width: 512 backbone: type: "mit_b1" dataset: img_norm_cfg: mean: - 127 .5 - 127 .5 - 127 .5 std: - 127 .5 - 127 .5 - 127 .5 test_dataset: img_dir: /data/images/val ann_dir: /data/masks/val input_type: "grayscale" data_root: /tlt-pytorch palette: - seg_class: foreground rgb: - 0 - 0 - 0 label_id: 0 mapping_class: foreground - seg_class: background rgb: - 255 - 255 - 255 label_id: 1 mapping_class: background batch_size: 1 workers_per_gpu: 1 Use the following command to run Segformer engine evaluation: FTMS Client INFER_JOB_ID = $( tao-client segformer experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GTE_JOB_ID --specs " $SPECS " ) TAO Launcher tao deploy segformer evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \ results_dir = /path/to/results \ evaluate.trt_engine = /path/to/engine/file Required Arguments -e, --experiment_spec : The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file Optional Arguments results_dir : The directory where the evaluat file and evaluation results will be dumped

evaluate.trt_engine : The engine file for evaluation Sample Usage Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine: tao deploy segformer evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC results_dir = $RESULTS_DIR \ evaluate.trt_engine = $ENGINE_FILE