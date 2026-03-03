Segformer with TAO Deploy#

Segformer ONNX file generated from tao export is taken as an input to tao-deploy to generate optimized TensorRT engine. We do not support Int8 precision for Segformer.

Note

  • Throughout this documentation are references to $EXPERIMENT_ID and $DATASET_ID in the FTMS Client sections.

    • For instructions on creating a dataset using the remote client, refer to the Creating a dataset section in the Remote Client documentation.

    • For instructions on creating an experiment using the remote client, refer to the Creating an experiment section in the Remote Client documentation.

  • The spec format is YAML for TAO Launcher, and JSON for FTMS Client.

  • File-related parameters, such as dataset paths or pretrained model paths, are required only for TAO Launcher, not for FTMS Client.

Converting .onnx File into TensorRT Engine#

Same spec file can be used as the tao model segformer export command.

trt_config#

The gen_trt_engine parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Use the following command to get an experiment spec file for ReIdentificationNet:

SPECS=$(tao-client segformer get-spec --action train --job_type experiment --id $EXPERIMENT_ID)

gen_trt_engine:
  onnx_file: /path/to/onnx_file
  trt_engine: /path/to/trt_engine
  input_width: 512
  input_height: 512
  tensorrt:
    data_type: FP32
    workspace_size: 1024
    min_batch_size: 1
    opt_batch_size: 1
    max_batch_size: 1

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

onnx_file

string

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

trt_engine

string

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

input_channel

unsigned int

3

The input channel size. Only the value 3 is supported.

3

input_width

unsigned int

960

The input width

>0

input_height

unsigned int

544

The input height

>0

batch_size

unsigned int

-1

The batch size of the ONNX model

>=-1

tensorrt#

The tensorrt parameter defines TensorRT engine generation.

Parameter

Datatype

Default

Description

Supported Values

data_type

string

fp32

The precision to be used for the TensorRT engine

fp32/fp16

workspace_size

unsigned int

1024

The maximum workspace size for the TensorRT engine

>1024

min_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The minimum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

opt_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The optimal batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

max_batch_size

unsigned int

1

The maximum batch size used for the optimization profile shape

>0

Use the following command to run Segformer engine generation:

GTE_JOB_ID=$(tao-client segformer experiment-run-action --action gen_trt_engine --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $EXPORT_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

See also

The Export job ID is the job ID of the tao-client segformer experiment-run-action --action export command.

tao deploy segformer gen_trt_engine -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
          results_dir=/path/to/results \
          gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=/path/to/onnx/file \
          gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file \
          gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=<data_type>

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file to set up TensorRT engine generation

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the JSON status-log file will be dumped

  • gen_trt_engine.onnx_file: The .onnx model to be converted

  • gen_trt_engine.trt_engine: The path where the generated engine will be stored

  • gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type: The precision to be exported

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the gen_trt_engine command to generate an FP16 TensorRT engine:

tao deploy segformer gen_trt_engine -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            gen_trt_engine.onnx_file=$ONNX_FILE \
            gen_trt_engine.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE \
            gen_trt_engine.tensorrt.data_type=FP16

Running Evaluation through TensorRT Engine#

Same spec file as TAO evaluation/ inference spec file. Sample spec file:

model:
  input_height: 512
  input_width: 512
  backbone:
    type: "mit_b1"
dataset:
  img_norm_cfg:
    mean:
      - 127.5
      - 127.5
      - 127.5
    std:
      - 127.5
      - 127.5
      - 127.5
    test_dataset:
      img_dir: /data/images/val
      ann_dir: /data/masks/val
  input_type: "grayscale"
  data_root: /tlt-pytorch
  palette:
    - seg_class: foreground
      rgb:
        - 0
        - 0
        - 0
      label_id: 0
      mapping_class: foreground
    - seg_class: background
      rgb:
        - 255
        - 255
        - 255
      label_id: 1
      mapping_class: background
  batch_size: 1
  workers_per_gpu: 1

Use the following command to run Segformer engine evaluation:

INFER_JOB_ID=$(tao-client segformer experiment-run-action --action evaluate --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GTE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao deploy segformer evaluate -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
          results_dir=/path/to/results \
          evaluate.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for evaluation This should be the same as the tao evaluate spec file

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where the evaluat file and evaluation results will be dumped

  • evaluate.trt_engine: The engine file for evaluation

Sample Usage

Here’s an example of using the evaluate command to run evaluation with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy segformer evaluate -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
            evaluate.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

Running Inference through TensorRT Engine#

Use the following command to run SegFormer engine inference:

EVAL_JOB_ID=$(tao-client segformer experiment-run-action --action inference --id $EXPERIMENT_ID --parent_job_id $GTE_JOB_ID --specs "$SPECS")

tao deploy segformer inference -e /path/to/spec.yaml \
          results_dir=/path/to/results \
          inference.trt_engine=/path/to/engine/file

Required Arguments

  • -e, --experiment_spec: The experiment spec file for inference. This should be the same as the tao inference spec file.

Optional Arguments

  • results_dir: The directory where JSON status-log file and inference results will be dumped

  • inference.trt_engine: The engine file for inference

Sample Usage

For inference, you can re-use the spec config mentioned under running_evaluation_through_tensorrt_engine. Here’s an example of using the inference command to run inference with a TensorRT engine:

tao deploy segformer inference -e $DEFAULT_SPEC
            results_dir=$RESULTS_DIR \
            inference.trt_engine=$ENGINE_FILE

The mask overlaid visualization will be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/vis_overlay and raw predictions in mask format will be stored under $RESULTS_DIR/mask_labels.