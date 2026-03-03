Deploying to Deepstream for Segformer#

To deploy a TAO-trained Segformer model to DeepStream, you need to use TAO Deploy to generate a device-specific optimized TensorRT engine, which can then be ingested by DeepStream.

Machine-specific optimizations are performed as part of the engine creation process, so you should generate a distinct engine for each environment and hardware configuration. Furthermore, if the TensorRT or CUDA libraries of the inference environment are updated (including minor version updates), or if a new model is generated, you will need to generate new engines. Running an engine that was generated with a different version of TensorRT and CUDA is not supported and will cause unknown behavior that affects inference speed, accuracy, and stability–or it may fail to run altogether.

See the Exporting the Model documentation for SegFormer for more details on how to export a TAO model.

TensorRT Open Source Software (OSS)# Segformer models require the TensorRT OSS build because several prerequisite TensorRT plugins are only available in the TensorRT open source repo. If your deployment platform is an x86 PC with an NVIDIA GPU, follow the TensorRT OSS on x86 instructions; if your deployment platform is NVIDIA Jetson, follow the TensorRT OSS on Jetson (ARM64) instructions. TensorRT OSS on x86# Building TensorRT OSS on x86: Install Cmake (>=3.13). Note TensorRT OSS requires cmake >= v3.13, so install cmake 3.13 if your cmake version is lower than 3.13c sudo apt remove --purge --auto-remove cmake wget https://github.com/Kitware/CMake/releases/download/v3.13.5/cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz tar xvf cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz cd cmake-3.13.5/ ./configure make -j $( nproc ) sudo make install sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/cmake /usr/bin/cmake Get GPU architecture. The GPU_ARCHS value can be retrieved by the deviceQuery CUDA sample: cd /usr/local/cuda/samples/1_Utilities/deviceQuery sudo make ./deviceQuery If the /usr/local/cuda/samples doesn’t exist in your system, you could download deviceQuery.cpp from this GitHub repo. Compile and run deviceQuery . nvcc deviceQuery.cpp -o deviceQuery ./deviceQuery This command will output something like this, which indicates the GPU_ARCHS is 75 based on CUDA Capability major/minor version. Detected 2 CUDA Capable device ( s ) Device 0 : "Tesla T4" CUDA Driver Version / Runtime Version 10 .2 / 10 .2 CUDA Capability Major/Minor version number: 7 .5 Build TensorRT OSS: git clone -b 21 .08 https://github.com/nvidia/TensorRT cd TensorRT/ git submodule update --init --recursive export TRT_SOURCE = ` pwd ` cd $TRT_SOURCE mkdir -p build && cd build Note Make sure your GPU_ARCHS from step 2 is in TensorRT OSS CMakeLists.txt . If GPU_ARCHS is not in TensorRT OSS CMakeLists.txt , add -DGPU_ARCHS=<VER> as below, where <VER> represents GPU_ARCHS from step 2. /usr/local/bin/cmake .. -DGPU_ARCHS = xy -DTRT_LIB_DIR = /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/ -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER = /usr/bin/gcc -DTRT_BIN_DIR = ` pwd ` /out make nvinfer_plugin -j $( nproc ) After building ends successfully, libnvinfer_plugin.so* will be generated under `pwd`/out/. Replace the original libnvinfer_plugin.so* : sudo mv /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y ${ HOME } /libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y.bak // backup original libnvinfer_plugin.so.x.y sudo cp $TRT_SOURCE / ` pwd ` /out/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.m.n /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y sudo ldconfig TensorRT OSS on Jetson (ARM64)# Install Cmake (>=3.13) Note TensorRT OSS requires cmake >= v3.13, while the default cmake on Jetson/Ubuntu 18.04 is cmake 3.10.2. Upgrade TensorRT OSS using: sudo apt remove --purge --auto-remove cmake wget https://github.com/Kitware/CMake/releases/download/v3.13.5/cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz tar xvf cmake-3.13.5.tar.gz cd cmake-3.13.5/ ./configure make -j $( nproc ) sudo make install sudo ln -s /usr/local/bin/cmake /usr/bin/cmake Get GPU architecture based on your platform. The GPU_ARCHS for different Jetson platform are given in the following table. Jetson Platform GPU_ARCHS Nano/Tx1 53 Tx2 62 AGX Xavier/Xavier NX 72 Build TensorRT OSS: git clone -b 21 .03 https://github.com/nvidia/TensorRT cd TensorRT/ git submodule update --init --recursive export TRT_SOURCE = ` pwd ` cd $TRT_SOURCE mkdir -p build && cd build Note The -DGPU_ARCHS=72 below is for Xavier or NX, for other Jetson platform, change 72 referring to GPU_ARCHS from step 2. /usr/local/bin/cmake .. -DGPU_ARCHS = 72 -DTRT_LIB_DIR = /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/ -DCMAKE_C_COMPILER = /usr/bin/gcc -DTRT_BIN_DIR = ` pwd ` /out make nvinfer_plugin -j $( nproc ) After building ends successfully, libnvinfer_plugin.so* will be generated under ‘pwd’/out/. Replace "libnvinfer_plugin.so*" with the newly generated. sudo mv /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y ${ HOME } /libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y.bak // backup original libnvinfer_plugin.so.x.y sudo cp ` pwd ` /out/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.m.n /usr/lib/aarch64-linux-gnu/libnvinfer_plugin.so.8.x.y sudo ldconfig

Label File# The label file is a text file containing the names of the classes that the Segformer model is trained to segment. The order in which the classes are listed here must match the order in which the model predicts the output. This order is derived from the target_class_id_mapping.json file that is saved in the results directory after training. Here is an example of the target_class_id_mapping.json file: { "0" : [ "foreground" ] , "1" : [ "background" ]} Here is an example of the corresponding segformer_labels.txt file. The order in the segformer_labels.txt should match the order of the target_class_id_mapping.json keys: foreground background

Integrating the model with DeepStream# The segmentation model is typically used as a primary inference engine. It can also be used as a secondary inference engine. Download ds-tlt from the deepstream_tao_apps repo. Follow these steps to use the TensorRT engine file with the ds-tlt : Generate the TensorRT engine using TAO Deploy. Once the engine file is generated successfully, do the following to set up ds-tlt with DS 6.1. Follow the instructions here to install ds-tlt: DS TAO installation.